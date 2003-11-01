Divini Rae, Miss November, 2003

How could a girl as gorgeous as Divini Rae have escaped our attention until now? Maybe the fact that she spent much of her life in a remote Alaskan fishing village has something to do with it. "The only way to reach my village is by plane or boat in the summer," Divini says. "I felt a little cut off. Most other kids had TVs, but we could pick up only two channels there anyway." Despite the long Alaskan winters, Divini grew up with a disposition as sunny as her name: "My mom told me that the first thing she thought when I was born was that I was like a divine ray of sunshine." Growing up in a home with no running water or electricity, Divini became an avid reader and graduated early from high school. She then studied psychology and journalism at an Oregon college before a vacation to Sydney, Australia led to modeling and voice-over work. She lived in Sydney on and off for five years before moving to Los Angeles. "Now when I go back to Australia, I affect an accent a little," she confesses. "That way they don't ask me, 'How long are you here on vacation?'" Divini also dabbled in acting down under, starring on the TV drama Above the Law and hosting a show on which she interviewed sports celebrities. She even launched her own monthly magazine, SWAY (Sydney Will Amaze You), documenting the city's abundant nightlife. "Hef granted me an interview, and that issue is now a collector's item," she says. "I headed a talented group of people at the magazine—it was my baby." Now the entrepreneur is busy putting together a sexy calendar of Playmate friends to be sold on her website, divinirae.com. "Since I appeared in the Girls of Australia layout in the December 2000 Playboy, I've met lots of down-to-earth, beautiful women," she says. "I've never done a calendar before. It will be hot!" Miss November's enthusiasm for what lies around the corner is infectious. This is one brainy beauty whose hands are never idle. "It's rare that I relax," she says. "I have so much energy that I do sit-ups to feel productive while I watch Will & Grace." She's just as focused about the type of guy she likes to hang out with. "I'm into the person and not his looks," she says. "I know that is a cliché, but I'm attracted to charisma and sophistication—someone who is articulate, likes to read, has a silly sense of humor and is easygoing. I like men to be men, and I want to be treated like a lady—open doors for me, speak respectfully. I'm classy and not into the bad-boy thing or celebrity egos. Just gentlemen with manners for me."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Divini Rae

Bust: 36

Waist: 24

Hips: 36

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 126

Birth Date: 7.31.77

Birthplace: Alaska

Ambitions: To invest in real estate in the U.S., continue in publishing and be a wonderful wife & mother someday.

Turn-ons: Genuineness, Courage, Wisdom, Confidence, Charisma, Sophistication-& people who join my site.

Turnoffs: Negativity, gossip, jealousy, narcissism & hypocritical puritanism.

Places I've Called Home: Alaska, Oregon, Australia, New York City & L.A.

Items I Can't Live Without: A bottle of water at all times, a notepad & pen, dental floss, chapstick, mango butter lotion & antibacterial hand sanitizer.

Five People I'd Like to Interview: Baz Luhrmann, F.D. Salinger, Marlon Brando, Diane Sawyer & Hugh Hefner, again,

See Behind-The-Scenes Video of Divini's Pictorial at Cyber. Playboy.com.