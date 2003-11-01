World-Class Beauties

Travel the world and you'll notice two highlights: the women, who never cease to amaze us, and the language barrier, which somehow makes even the mundane seem sexy. In Rome we got a kick out of this laundromat sign: Ladies, Leave Your Clothes here and Spend the Day having Fun. In Paris we took a cue from a hotel note that read, "Leave your values at the front desk." As for the girls, Playboy has been involved in global warming since 1972, when we launched our first foreign edition, in Germany. Today we have 18 foreign titles, and since you may not have access to newsstands in faraway lands, we decided to show off our favorite models from recent issues. See? We're one step closer to world peace.