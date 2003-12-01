Sarah and Deisy Teles, Miss December, 2003

Brazilian twins Sarah and Deisy Teles make us wish that studying Portuguese were mandatory in college. Although the girls are also fluent in Spanish and Italian (their grandparents moved to Brazil from Italy), they are just learning English, so we have to share them with a translator. When they arrive in Los Angeles from their home in Sao Paulo, the 20-year-old bronzed beauties exude a zest for life that crosses all language barriers. "We love the tropical weather and the amazing food in Brazil," they say. "The carnival is so vibrant, with music and dancing on the beach all night. Still, we would consider moving to America because the economy is better and crime is lower. You can't walk alone on the streets at night in Säo Paulo--it's too dangerous."

Spend time with the Teles sisters and you'll discover they aren't as identical as your eyes lead you to believe. "We didn't like it when our mother dressed us alike when we were younger," Deisy says. She is the more outgoing one, and today she is being maternal toward Sarah, who has a bit of jet lag. Deisy gently brushes her sister's hair back and feels her forehead as we ask if they compete for guys. They laugh at the suggestion. "Sarah likes older guys--up to about 40--and I like younger guys with well-toned bodies, but that's just my preference," Deisy says. "Honestly, looks are not as important as what's inside--how sincere and intelligent a guy is. We can't say if we prefer American to Brazilian guys because we haven't been here long enough and there is a communication barrier. I never see myself getting married, though." Single or settled down, Sarah envisions herself living in her dream house close to her family. "Our parents are our heroes--they have done so much for us," she says.

The double Miss Decembers were working in a hair salon a couple of years ago when a modeling agent discovered them. Though their parents are proud that their daughters have now come to America to work, the twins plan to return to Brazil to attend college soon. "I want to study psychology," says Deisy, "because I think the human mind is fascinating and I want to know why people behave the way they do." Sarah plans to study medicine and would like to open her own beauty salon. "I want to have it in Brazil, because my aunts and my mom are all stylists," she says. "It's always better when your family works for your business. I want to be surrounded by family and friends and enjoy every moment of life to its fullest."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Deisy and Sarah Teles

Bust: 92 cm

Waist: 63cm

Height: 172 cm

Weight: 56 kg

Birth Date: 05/16/83

Birthplace: Muçum -RS- Brazil.

Ambitions: Finish my psychology course and be always healthy / study medicine.

Turn-Ons: A guy with nice eyes, back, Smile, beautiful tan.

Turnoffs: Guys Who like to show off, Who have a bad attitude, dirty Shoes, dirty teeth.

Jobs We had before we were Models: Sade, Eric Clapton, UZ, Eminem, Terra Samba, Ivete Sangalo, Miltom Vasciments, Caetano Velese.

Favorite Foods: Rice, beans, Steak, French fries, Salad and, at the end of the year for Christmas, a whole turkey!!

Search for more nudes of the teles twins at cyber. Playboy com