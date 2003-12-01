Sex in Cinema 2003

We live in an age when digital imagery can generate everything from a single fantastical creature to an entire army on the big screen. But our favorite movie special effects are still blessedly low-tech--a tantalizing glimpse of female nudity, a supercharged sex scene, a beautiful actress who knows how to make love to the camera. This year, the sight of Salma Hayek in a Sapphic embrace in Frida or Jennifer Garner in her come-hither Daredevil catsuit held our attention better than any moody green monster or aging cyborg. It was a year in which Charlie's Angels delivered another tease, while top actresses from Jennifer Aniston (The Good Girl) to Meg Ryan (In the Cut) were confident enough to take on more explicit content (something to be congratulated for when movie nudity can be ogled frame by frozen frame on DVD and posted worldwide on the Internet). Smaller movies continued to be in the vanguard, rewarding art house goers with discoveries such as sultry Paz Vega's uninhibited escapadges in Sex and Lucia. And we're still waiting to see if the most infamous sex scene on this year's festival circuit--Chloë Sevigny giving Vincent Gallo a graphic, marathon blow job in The Brown Bunny--will ever be seen in our neighborhood. Whether they're gratuitous or strictly germane to the plot, we applaud all these scenes for putting the sin in cinema.

Hell-Bent for Leather

~If Gorgeous Women in movies insist on wearing some clothing, we support the latest costume trend: bondage-inspired skintight outfits that are as ready for action as we are.~

"You don't have to lick my ass, just fuck me." Femme Fatale

"Sex for dinner, dinner for breakfast."--Die Another Day