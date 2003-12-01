The Big Score

The 2003-2004 college basketball season hasn't even started, and already the pontificators are whining. The game is damaged, they say. It's not the same without all those high-flying shooting stars-LeBron James, Amaré Stoudemire and Caron Butler, to name a few-who have passed on the NCAA for the pros. Time for a reality check: This college hoops season, just like last year's, will be an all-out blood sport and one to remember. We'd bet on it.

Here's why: The absence of LeBron and company has opened the game to any number of possibilities. Think about it. You take away some of the sport's most dominant players, and everybody has a shot. "The race to win the title is wide open," says legendary commentator Dick Vitale, "and that makes college basketball the greatest game there is, baby." The stage is set for an unknown player to step up and fill the highlight reels with dazzling footage. With the kind of money the NBA and shoe companies are doling out, the stakes for amateurs on the verge have never been higher.

Last year an unproven player named Carmelo Anthony came out of nowhere to help score unheralded Syracuse its first national title, winning himself a $15.1 million contract with the Denver Nuggets in the process. Heroes and underdogs-isn't that what it's all about? You'll get more of both this season.

So which team has that magic combination of talent-including a superstar who'll come through when the game's on the line-and veteran leadership to bolster the attack? We polled experts and coaches to make some sense of the upcoming season and give you an idea of where to put down your hard-earned cash. Some of these predictions are no-brainers. But just as surely as there'll be some madness come March, we've got a few surprises for you here, too.

Buckle your seat belts. It's going to be a bumpy ride....

1. Connecticut

Outlook: On paper this club can't lose. Point guard Taliek Brown's up-tempo game, combined with the dynamic duo of juniors Ben Gordon (20 points per game last season) and Playboy All America Emeka Okafor (a bruiser who led the nation in blocked shots), should make for a happy winter around the UConn campus. Spice up the lineup with the hottest freshman class in the country and you've got a recipe for a national title.

Player to watch: High school sensation Charlie "the Chuck Wagon" Villanueva pulled out of the NBA draft at the last second and matriculated at UConn. Take pictures while you can, folks. This may be his only year as a college player.

Achilles' heel: There isn't one. A Final Four finish should be a layup for this team.

2. Duke

Outlook: We pity the commentators who have to pronounce these names on live TV: Coach Mike Krzyzewski? Guard-forward Luol Deng? Assistant coach Steve Wojciechowski? Tongue twisters aside, the Blue Devils return 11 letter winners from last year's 26-7 team. Guards Chris Duhon and J.J. Redick, maybe the best perimeter shooter in college basketball, lead the way. Inside, Shavlik Randolph and Nick Horvath make for a powerful one-two punch.

Player to watch: Freshman Deng is considered by some to be one of Duke's finest recruits ever. That's a huge statement. Mark these words: This Sudanese-born, London-raised guard-forward will become a household name by the end of the season.

Achilles' heel: Will the backcourt players (Duhon in particular) manage to check their egos at the door and pass the ball?

S 3. Michigan State Outlook: It's tough to beat a team that can sink 'em consistently from way out. Veterans Chris Hill, Kelvin Torbert and Maurice Ager will combine with standout freshman Shannon Brown to give MSU the deepest perimeter attack in the Big 10. Up-front, coach Tom Izzo will look to Alan Anderson and Paul Davis to provide the toughness that Izzo-coached teams thrive on. Don't miss this team's clash with Kentucky on December 14 at Ford Field in Detroit. The game has been sold out since July, with 75,000 lunatics expected to be in attendance.

Player to watch: Davis, a 6'11" center, has been criticized for his lack of physical play. Word is that he's been hitting the weight room. Will this be his breakout year?

Achilles' heel: Without forward Erazem Lorbek, who left for the NBA, the Spartans could lack frontcourt depth.

4. Kentucky Outlook: Here is a team that measures success in national championships (seven, if you're counting). The Cats return 12 players from last year's 32-4 club, which dominated the Southeastern Conference with a 26-game winning streak. Shooting guard Gerald Fitch is the top returning scorer (12.3 points per game in 2002-2003). He shoots nearly 40 percent from three-point range, opening up the paint for UK's inside attack, led by Erik Daniels and Chuck Hayes. And hey, is that superbabe Ashley Judd sitting in the front row at Rupp Arena? You bet-she's a rabid fan.

Player to watch: Lukasz Obrzut is a 7'1" freshman dynamo from Poland. He, along with fellow freshman Shagari Alleyne, are the first seven-footers to play for Kentucky since All America Sam Bowie patrolled the middle in the 1980s.

Achilles' heel: Talent? Yes. Muscle? Hmm. If these big freshmen don't play tough, a physical team could make the Cats look like kittens.

5. Missouri Outlook: Four senior starters return for Mizzou, including two All Americas: 6'9" Arthur Johnson, a 270-pound mammoth who plays like a linebacker in the paint, and 6'5" high-flier Rickey Paulding, quite possibly the most exciting player in college hoops. Power forward Travon Bryant and sharpshooter Josh Kroenke (lights out from the three-point stripe) round out a team that could cut down the nets come March.

Player to watch: With Ricky Clemons out (see below), sophomore Jimmy McKinney takes over at point guard. The Tigers' Final Four hopes could depend on the young wild card's ability to pace the game and lead the team.

Achilles' heel: Star player Clemons was kicked off the squad after he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of choking and holding his former girlfriend against her will, and the NCAA is separately investigating allegations that demons received cash and clothing and cheated on exams while playing for Missouri. Now the FBI is involved. This scandal has the potential to spiral out of control.

6. Kansas Outlook: There is nothing like a basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse. The crowds are insane. But will they be good crazy or bad crazy this year? Kansas lost Roy Williams-one of the nation's top coaches, who spent 15 years leading the Jayhawks-to North Carolina during the off-season. Bill Self, who comes over from Illinois, inherits three starters (Jeff Graves, Keith Langford and Aaron Miles) from last year's national runner-up team. Toss in starter-quality forward Wayne Simien, who missed much of last season with a shoulder injury, and a new class that includes two McDonald's All Americas, and Self has the talent to lead KU to a third straight Final Four appearance.

Player to watch: Aaron Miles is a jet-quick floor leader who could bust Jacque Vaughn's Kansas record of 804 career assists this season.

Rchilles' heel: Expectations, baby. Coach Self comes from Illinois, where the fans hope to win. At Kansas he must win. Or else.

7. Arizona A Outlook: Never have we seen such talent on a college campus. Talk about athletic, well-conditioned hardbodies! But enough about the cheerleading squad. Coach Lute Olson lost half his team to graduation (three starters, including two All Americas), plus red-shirt freshman forward Chris Dunn, who split school for unclear reasons. The backcourt is still deep, led by Salim Stoudamire, the Cats' leading returning scorer and their best perimeter shooter. The inside game will be led by Andre Iguodala, Isaiah Fox and Channing Frye, young guns who must step up their production from last season if Arizona is to be a contender.

Player to watch: Recruit Kirk Walters, a 6'10" high school standout, will get an opportunity to contribute right away. With a porn-star name like that, he's got to be good.

Rchilles' heel: Can the inexperienced Arizona players handle those hot coeds and play top-notch basketball?

8. Florida Outlook: Florida suffered huge losses to graduation, but coach Billy Donovan still should have one of his most exciting teams since his arrival seven years ago. Anthony Roberson will start at point guard, and his penetration and passing skills should loosen up defenses. Up-front, David Lee, who had a tremendous sophomore season, will move from center to power forward. At a school where football's the big game, these guys are looking to get some attention.

Player to watch: Guard Matt Walsh is deadly from three-point range, boasting the highest three-point accuracy (43 percent) of any returning player in the SEC. He's one of the main reasons Florida led the conference in three-pointers made per game and three-point accuracy.

Achilles' heel: Guard Teddy Dupay was cut from the team for alleged gambling problems two years ago. Now that he's gone, who's going to run the team's NCAA tournament pool?

9. North Carolina Outlook: At the end of last year's disastrous season (19-16), hard-nosed coach Matt Doherty got his walking papers. New coach Roy Williams, who has his own hard-ass tactics, will rely on Jawad Williams (a junior forward who's been hitting the weights this winter) and Rashad McCants (a 6'4" sophomore who led the team in scoring in 2002-2003, establishing a UNC freshman record of 17 points per game). Coach Williams also inherits Sean May, among the team's leading scorers before he suffered a serious foot injury in early December, and...

Player to watch: ... Raymond Felton, who is pivotal at point guard. The speedy ball handler's unselfish play resulted in 9.8 assists per game over the last six contests last season.

Achilles' heel: Negative momentum and a total intolerance for losing could make for another nightmarish season in Chapel Hill.

10. Texas Outlook: The Longhorns are coming off their first Final Four appearance since 1947, and this year's club could be even better if coach Rick Barnes can find a way to replace Wooden Award winner and Naismith Player of the Year T.J. Ford at point guard. ("Ford has done more in two years for Texas basketball than anyone who's come before him," Barnes has said.) Forwards Brian Boddicker and Brad Buckman give UT strength beneath the basket as well as around the perimeter. Guards Brandon Mouton and Royal "Flush" Ivey can both hit from long range.

Player to watch: Center James Thomas is an intimidating force under the basket. He's got elbows like, well, longhorns. Swing away, tough guy.

Achilles' heel: Leadership. With Ford gone, who is going to lead the Horns through the rigors of the awesome Big 12?

11. Syracuse Outlook: How do you follow a season like last year's? The Orangemen won the first NCAA title in school history, then promptly lost their best player, (continued on page 178)College Basketball(continued from page 159) Carmelo Anthony, to the NBA. Coach Jim Boeheim has three big guns returning, including standout forward Hakim Warrick, who averaged nearly 15 points and nine rebounds last season, and Craig Forth, who was dazzling in the title game. Bonus: This coach has the hottest wife in any conference. Score!

Player to watch: Gerry McNamara wasn't heavily recruited out of high school, but he played with remarkable poise as a freshman in the championship game in front of millions. Now he moves from point guard to the shooting spot.

Achilles' heel: You can't lose Anthony and not feel the void.

12. Gonzaga Outlook: No one has ever considered the Bulldogs a serious threat. Most folks don't even know where Gonzaga is (Spokane, Washington). This season all that changes. The squad enters as a legitimate candidate for a first-ever Final Four berth. Guard Blake Stepp is a prime-time scorer and a shifty passer who averaged six assists per game last year. Inside, Cory Violette is a horse on the boards (eight rebounds per game), and he can put some points up, too.

Player to watch: Ronny Turiaf, a 6'10", 240-pound junior forward who averaged nearly 16 points last year, will get a chance to establish himself as one of the NCAA's premier players.

Achilles' heel: Can these kids handle the heat now that there are some real expectations? The first big test will establish the dominant team in the wild West: Stanford on December 20 at the Arena in Oakland.

13. Cincinnati Outlook: Last season the Bearcats lost their grip on Conference USA by going 17-12, which ended a seven-year streak of seasons with at least 25 wins. Ouch. This year coach Bob Huggins has a deep roster led by forward Jason Maxiell, whose physical play around the basket makes him tough to stop. Huggins loves guards who can handle the ball, sink deep threes and play pressure defense. He has a pair this year in seniors Field Williams and Tony Bobbin.

Player to watch: Robert Whaley, a 6'10", 260-pound two-time junior-college All America, has had off-court problems. (He was tried on two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl, which ended in a mistrial in 2001.) If he can keep clean, he could be the big man the Bearcats have missed since Kenyon Martin led UC to the nation's number-one ranking back in 1999-2000.

Achilles' heel: Let's face it, Cincinnati is a thug team. Remember a few years ago when Bearcat Art Long was arrested, and later acquitted, for punching a police horse in the face? ("So this horse walks into a basketball arena and....") This year's club features Whaley and Armein Kirkland, who was charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and assault after police said he struck a 17-year-old girl.

14. Illinois Outlook: New coach Bruce Weber has an impressive résumé of success from his days at Southern Illinois, but he's never had to face teams like Pitt, Wisconsin and Arkansas. Welcome to the big time, pal. Up-front, the Fighting Illini will need increased production from sophomore James Augustine and junior Roger Powell. Center Nick Smith, a 7'2" flagpole of a man, is agile for his size, but he doesn't rebound as well as he should. If he becomes more of a force, this team should slam-dunk the rest of the Big 10.

Player to watch: Point guard Dee Brown is the program's top dog. He's capable of scoring 20 points on any night (except when there's no game), and he's a leader on the floor.

Achilles' heel: The Illini not only lost their coach to Kansas, they lost the Big 10 Player of the Year in Brian Cook.

15. Pittsburgh Outlook: Just a year and a half old, the Petersen Events Center is one of the country's best hoops arenas. Now all this school needs is a championship team to go along with it. The Panthers return two starters, including Big East Conference Tournament MVP Julius Page. He'll get help in the backcourt from senior Jaron Brown-a great rebounder from his guard spot and a solid scorer. Up-front, the load will fall on 6'7" Chevon "the Towering Fish" Troutman, who shot an eye-popping 72 percent from the floor.

Player to watch: The wild card at Pitt isn't a player but the coach. Assistant head coach Jamie Dixon moves up to the top spot this season in his first college head-coaching job. (Ben Howland left for UCLA, in his hometown.) Dixon is a great recruiter, but a disciplinarian? A leader at game time?

Achilles' heel: There ain't much in terms of experienced size here. So much for that theory about mutant-growth aftereffects of Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island.

16. Wisconsin Outlook: Gone is stand out shooter Kirk Penney, but four starting Badgers return this season. All that experience should help the team contend for the Big 10 title. If Devin Harris continues to develop as a prime-time scorer, Wisconsin's backcourt should measure up. Forward Mike Wilkinson and Dave Mader will be counted on to score enough inside to get the perimeter shooters clean looks. The great thing about this team: The postgame party in Madison is always out of sight. Win? Lose? No one will remember anyway.

Player to watch: Brian Butch, a 6'11" high school All America forward-center, enters Wisconsin as one of the most heralded recruits in school history. The kid ain't lacking in confidence. The NCAA means "a new level, new team and new people to impress," he says.

Achilles' heel: Can the cheeseheads score from long range? Penney was awesome last season. Now he's sinking buckets for big bucks in the pros.

17. Oklahoma Outlook: More than half of this team's 2002-2003 points I were scored by players who have graduated. But don't count the Sooners out. Junior Johnnie Gilbert, a solid power forward, should increase his scoring and rebounding this year, while sophomore Kevin Bookout led the Big 12 in field goal percentage. If all the youngsters (sophomore De'Angelo Alexander in particular) live up to their potential, the Sooners might be a top 10 team. Don't bet Junior's college fund on it, though.

Player to watch: Guard Jason Detrick, who red shirted last year, could explode this season. Word is the kid's got the goods, but he's a senior, so he has only one chance to prove it.

Achilles' heel: Lots of talent, little experience. Remember the first time you had sex? You didn't last very long. Ditto with this club in the NCAA tournament. But just wait till next year.

18. Stanford Outlook: Last year Stanford wasn't on our radar. Then the team finished second in the Pac 10. We're not going to make the same mistake again. Coach Mike Montgomery has a loaded team that could make a run if he can replace the scoring of guard Julius Barnes, who graduated. Justin Davis, Rob Little and Playboy All America Josh Childress all return up-front. Chris Hernandez will get the start at point guard after missing last season with a busted foot.

Player to watch: Matt Lottich bailed on a potential future in baseball (he hit .480 for his high school team, leading the club to an Illinois state championship) to play college hoops. Last year as a junior, he hit 79 three-pointers. Who knows what this kid can do?

Achilles' heel: Hernandez must stay healthy at guard, because there's not much experienced depth in the backcourt. If he can't handle the role, the Cardinal is cooked.

19. Notre Dame Outlook: They couldn't guard their lunch a season ago, yet the Irish still advanced to the NCAA's Sweet 16 because of their explosive scoring ability. (Fans attribute the success to the 132-foot painted mural of Jesus on campus. His holiness has his hands lifted to the sky, like a referee signaling a three-pointer.) The club returns three starters, most notably standout point guard Chris Thomas, who had considered heading to the NBA after last season. Inside, Notre Dame boasts super sophomore Torin Francis, who started all 34 games a year ago, along with part-time starters Tom Timmermans and Jordan Cornette.

Player to watch: Thomas's slick penetration will give scoring point guard Torrian Jones lots of open shots. If Jones can score consistently, the Irish will be for real.

Achilles' heel: Has coach Mike Brey fixed those defensive problems or what?

20. Wake Forest Outlook: A year ago know-it-alls were picking Wake Forest to suck. Then the club went 25-6 and won its first outright ACC title in 41 years. Four starters return, but the one who's missing is the one who counted most: All America Josh Howard. The team will rebuild around 6'9" forward Vytas Danelius, a native of Lithuania who isn't afraid to battle in traffic, can score big and rebounds like Plastic Man. In the backcourt, count on Taron Downey, the Assist Man, to feed the ball down low to Danelius and forward Jamaal Levy.

Player to watch: Sophomore guard Justin Gray, one of the Demon Deacons' primary ball handlers, busted his jaw in a game against Duke last season. He had it wired shut, lost 19 pounds and missed a month of action. Look for Gray to save face this year.

Achilles' heel: Howard led this club in nearly every important statistical category, most notably scoring and rebounding. With his departure, this team has a massive hole to fill.

21. Utah Outlook: Rick Majerus, one of the best coaches around, has a pair of All-Mountain West Conference performers returning from his 25-8 team of last year-6'10" center-forward Tim Frost and guard-forward Nick Jacobson, who led the club in scoring with 13.3 points per game and 80-count 'em, 80-three-pointers. Also back is sophomore point guard Tim Drisdom, who started every game as a freshman-the first point guard to do that in Majerus's 14 years as Utah's coach.

Player to watch: Richard Chaney, a 6'4" guard-forward, showed promise last year as a freshman. He'll get plenty of playing time this season.

Achilles' heel: The Utes start the season on probation because Coach Majerus, along with other minor infractions, bought his players a pizza one evening when the team was together. You see, giving "gifts" to amateur players is an NCAA no-no. Guys are being murdered at Baylor, and the NCAA is worried about a goddamn pizza? Hey, fellas, grab a slice and relax, would ya?

22. North Carolina State Outlook: With Duke and North Carolina an hour's drive away, the Wolfpack sometimes gets ugly-stepsister treatment. But this club enters the season with real talent and depth. The best of the bunch is 6'6" Julius Hodge, one of the top scorers in the ACC a year ago. NC State has a dynamic duo of seniors in Marcus Melvin and Scooter Sherill, both prime-time shooters. Melvin was the Wolfpack's second-leading scorer, while Sherill shot 40 percent from behind the three-point stripe. This team will battle for the ACC title but could grab even more headlines if it defends well.

Player to watch: Levi Watkins, a 6'8" junior, struggled last season to come back from a serious knee injury he suffered during his freshman year. After a solid conditioning program, he's expected to be 100 percent and could be a huge contributor off the bench.

Achilles' heel: Coach Herb Sendek was rumored to be in trouble before last season's solid year. Will the Wolfpack start to circle if the team struggles?

23. Louisville Outlook: Coach Rick Pitino has reenergized the Cardinals since his rival two years ago. With their up-tempo offense and full-court-pressure defense, they're a fun team to watch. Leading the way is 6'7" sophomore Francisco Garcia, the Conference USA Freshman of the Year a season ago. Two starters also return in forward Ellis Myles and Taquan Dean, a tremendous athlete in the backcourt. If incoming recruits Nate Daniels and Nouha Diakite, both junior-college standouts, can help out in the paint, the Cardinals could rise in the rankings. Bonus: Game? What game? Louisville's cheerleaders are second to none.

Player to watch: Senior forward Luke Whitehead runs the court well and is a solid defender. He'll be expected to step up and score more this season.

Achilles' heel: No matter how good this team is, it will always play second fiddle to in-state foe Kentucky. Can Pitino handle it if UK dominates the college basketball world yet again?

24. Saint Joseph's Outlook: Coach Phil Martelli knows how to put on a show, on the court and off. (He once appeared on TV popping out of a casket to make the point that his team wasn't dead yet.) His club is loaded on the perimeter thanks to the decision of all-everything point guard Jameer Nelson to opt out of the NBA draft and return to school. Nelson will get help this season from junior guard Delonte West and junior guard-forward Pat Carroll, both big-time scorers.

Player to watch: Barring injury or lousy play, Nelson should establish Saint Joseph's all-time scoring and assist records this season, which certainly won't diminish his NBA price tag.

Achilles' heel: Inside, this team has big questions. Yes, the guard play should be great, but you don't win without a stud in the paint.

25. Marquette Outlook: Is there life after Dwyane Wade? The shooting star was the first Marquette player to be selected to the Associated Press's All America team since 1978. The Miami Heat then picked him fifth overall in the NBA draft. But Tom Crean, Playboy's pick for Coach of the Year, is banking on his three returning starters from last year's Final Four team. Forwards Scott Merritt and Todd Townsend should increase their numbers in the absence of Wade. Point guard Travis Diener is a team leader who can sink threes all day when he's on, which is often.

Player to watch: Steve Novak had a sensational freshman year. He was a sharpshooter from three-point range, a rare talent for a 6'10" guy. After a summer in the weight room, Novak should be able to score more inside and become a huge weapon in the Marquette arsenal.

Achilles' heel: Was last year's 27-6 club a one-man team? Will Wade's absence doom the high-flying Golden Eagles? They take on rival Notre Dame this month. Stay tuned.

5 Ways to Save College Basketball

Size does matter: Forget that in the cylinder" goaltending bullshit (if the ball's bouncing on the rim after a shot, no one can touch it). Make the ball live after it hits the rim, as in international play. Such a rule wouldn't work in the pros; the players are too tall. But in college? Seeing defenders swatting away shots will literally elevate the level of play.

Endgame: You could grow facial hair in the time it takes to play the final minutes of a college basketball game. Our fix? No time-outs in the final two minutes. Let the players, not the coach, win or lose the game. And intentional fouls should be made illegal. An intentional foul would result in...

Boxing out: College ball should have a hockey-style courtside penalty box. If a player or coach gets a technical foul-bam! Two minutes in the box. This would enable teams to make up huge deficits during "power plays," thus keeping even lopsided games interesting to the end. When a coach or a player is in the penalty box, fans should be encouraged to pelt the Plexiglas with hot dogs and beer.

Raise the talent level: Even golf has hotties holding mikes these days. Are a few gorgeous courtside reporters too much to ask for? We nominate Fox Sports Net reporter (and Playmate) Lisa Dergan, right, for starters.

To the rim, please: You think Duke's Cameron Crazies are zealous fans? Let's give 'em some company. Make alcohol available at all NCAA venues, and neutral game sites. Then you'll see some real passion for the sport.

The All-Not-in-College Team The dream team you won't see playing in the NCAA this season

LeBron James

Age: 18

Would be: Freshman

NBA team: Cleveland

Cavaliers

Net gain: $18.8 million for four years, plus a seven-year, $90 million endorsement from Nike, the largest in sports history.

Weekly paycheck buys: two four-seat Cessna Skyhawk single-prop planes with 75inch propellers and mochacollored leather interior.

Quote: "I'm not amazed by y'all [reports]. I'm amazed by myself."

Age: 19

Would be: Sophomore

NBA team: Denver Nuggets

Net gain: $15.1 million for four years, plus $3.5 million annually from Nike

Weekly paycheck buys: three Porsche Boxters, a Harley-Davidson Sportster and a dozen George Foreman grills.

Quote: I'm happy with Nikes all my life. Why not get paid to wear them? I was going to get what I was going to get, but LeBron's deal is out this world."

Age: 23

Would be: Senior

NBA team: Miami Heat

Net gain: $5.4 million over three years, plus an undisclosed Nike endorsement.

Weekly paycheck buys: 17 new Apple Power Mac G5 desktop computers (not including the Nike check).

Quote: "A lot of people go into correctional facilities and become better criminals. I became a better person." Butler did 14 months on gun and drug charges at the age of 16.

Age: 20

Would be: Junior

NBA team: Chicago Bulls

Net gain: $12,534,242 for four years, plus a $20 million endorsement deal from Nike over five years.

Weekly paycheck buys: half a ton of whitefish eggs from Collins Caviar, a few blocks from Chicago's United Center, where the Bulls play.

Quote: "I knew that if I went to college, playing wouldn't have stayed hard for me all the time, and I might not have played hard."

Age: 21

Would be: Sophomore

NBA team: Phoenix Suns

Net gain: $8.29 million for four years, plus a reported seven-figure deal with Nike.

Weekly paycheck buys: a sixer of PBR for everyone living in his hometown of Lake Wales, Florida.

Quote: "You have to have a circle of people you can trust. There are guys out here who can take more money from you with a pen than you could get with a shotgun in a bank."

Guys are being murdered at Baylor, and the NCAA is worried about a pizza? Hey, grab a slice and relax.

