The Great 50th Anniversary Playmate Hunt

When a magazine starts life with Marilyn Monroe as its first Centerfold, it has quite a tradition to uphold. For 50 years Hef's vision of American beauty has put a smile on our faces and a boost in our steps. And these days Hef is worldwide. So we weren't surprised when he set out our mission for finding a woman worthy of the 50th Anniversary Playmate title: Scour the country, crisscross the planet, shoot for the moon. So we did. Consider these pages, full of beautiful women from all over the continent and beyond, our tasty travelogue. You'll have to wait until next month to see the winner, but here's a chance to meet some worthy candidates.