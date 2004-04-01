Beauty And The Beat

We've always thrilled to the sight of beautiful girls moving to the music on the dance floor. Lately, however, we've been noticing more and more women who lay down the grooves themselves. The club DJ booth, long a bastion of male spinners, has suddenly become a much hotter place. Female DJs are taking over the turntables, turning up the volume and making heads bob with more than just their beats. So what happened when we put out a call for the sexiest she-jays in the land? Let's just say we're glad they take requests. Whether they specialize in techno, tribal, house, hip-hop, retro or electro, these girls all rock--and think it's fine if sex appeal is part of what's raising the temperature on the dance floor. One mix minx, DJ Tuesdae, even spins topless. "Most likely I'll die young and go to hell and party with metal bands for eternity," she says. While we catch our breath, we can't help but wonder if the uninhibited dance-floor antics ever spill into the booth. DJ Snezana volunteers this tidbit: "When I was spinning in Tokyo, a young model from the U.S.--she's famous now--got body-painted in my booth and simulated an orgasm to a song. Wicked!" No matter if you prefer your music on low or loud, our vinyl-loving vixens will make your head spin.