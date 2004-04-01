Rachel Rocks

As one of the world's top models, Rachel Hunter has made a stellar career out of showing off the latest trends in sexy swimwear. So why did she decide the time was right to show off her birthday suit? "I never had a problem with nudity growing up, and I think you get to a place where you're comfortable with yourself," says the 34-year-old native New Zealander, flashing a hint of her trademark mischievous smile. "You think, Fuck it, why not?"

Such leaps of faith have long helped her stand out from the crowd. After initially dreaming of being a ballerina, five-foot-11 Rachel began modeling at the age of 17, and in 1989 she left her footprints in the sand by making the first of several appearances in Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue. Of course, being among the most recognizable models in the world has a way of attracting famous men, one of the most persistent of whom was rocker Rod Stewart. In 1990, though he was 24 years her senior, the two got married. They experienced the ups and downs typical of a glamorous rock couple and, after having two children together, separated in 1999. "All I can say about Rod is that he's an awesome father and an amazing person," says Rachel, who notes that their divorce is only now becoming final. "I just got married very, very young."

While making her home in Los Angeles, Rachel studied acting, which led to parts in several indie movies and a role in the 2001 Mark Wahlberg film Rock Star as--surprise--a rock star's wife. But perhaps her biggest on-screen splash to date was in the recent Fountains of Wayne video for "Stacy's Mom," in which she stars as the object of a teenage boy's lusty daydreams. "I've always been seen in a commercial way, so I wanted to go over that barrier and strip on top of the kitchen table," she laughs. "I was shocked that the video became so popular, but I had a great time doing it." The video's, uh, climax is a slow-motion shot of Rachel emerging from a swimming pool in a red bikini. It's a direct homage to the famous Fast Times at Ridgemont High scene with Phoebe Cates, but Rachel insists she didn't prep by watching the 1982 teen flick. "I had no idea about that scene, but every guy apparently loves it," she says. "I did look at it afterward because I hoped I hadn't mimicked her exactly." Now that Rachel has toweled off, you can catch her next in the Sci-Fi Channel movie Larva.

Though she says you'd find mostly hip-hop in her CD collection, Rachel does seem to have an affinity for rock musicians. After splitting with Stewart she was linked to singer Robbie Williams and is currently seeing Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin. Which begs the question: What is it with models and rockers? Rachel chuckles. "They should have sessions for us, like AA meetings. It's just as weird to me as it must seem to anyone else. It's not like I go out hunting musicians or hang out at concerts, like, 'Let me find myself a rock star!' I meet them through friends or if I'm out having a drink. I don't expect anyone to sit down and play me the guitar--it's not a prerequisite to whether I'll go out with you or not."

A love for animals just might be a prerequisite, however. Rachel dotes on her two horses and established a fund to protect lowland gorillas after touring their habitat in the Ugandan rain forest in 2000. "I saw how similar they are to us," she says. "Actually, in some ways I think they have their shit together better than we do." Don't worry, we're not in danger of losing Rachel to the wilds any time soon. "I like hot baths. To be completely greedy, I would want to live on a big ranch and still be able to go out to a nice restaurant," she says. "I love the big-city thing and going out dancing, but I may have to stop that soon, because I certainly don't want to run into my kids at a club!" When we ask if she's more cautious about marriage now, she shakes her head. "I'm a ridiculous and hopeless romantic," she says. "I'm pretty fearless when it comes to love. I still jump in...with four feet."