Dressing the Part

Samuel Ball has landed one of the year's most enviable roles: He'll star opposite Alias's Jennifer Garner in the upcoming 13 Going On 30. Ball grew up in West Virginia and has mined the indie film scene for his biggest parts, debuting in Urbania and starring with Christina Ricci in Pumpkin. He's also worked in TV, appearing on Dawson's Creek, Sex and the City, CSI and Law&Order.

Dwayne Adway will star alongside another of our favorite boob-tube babes, Katie Holmes, in First Daughter. Here's hoping we catch a glimpse of the Oval Office. Adway should look familiar—he's had a recurring role on The Steve Harvey Show as well as guest turns on ER, NYPD Blue, CSI, Arliss and The District. He's also in this month's Soul Plane and just wrapped into the Blue.

Alan Tudyk studied at Juilliard—no wonder his Broadway resume is so impressive. He even won an award for best New York stage debut in 1997. His big-screen career took off when he played a coke addict in 28 Days and got medieval in A Knight's Tale. That's when the fun began. This summer he's in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story with Ben Stiller and /, Robot with Will Smith.

Alexi Yulish is currently starring in the L.A. stage production of the Sam Shepard play True West. Later this year you'll be able to spot him in This Girl's Life with Rosario Dawson. He grew up in New York City with his artist mom. "As a kid I watched my mom paint," he says, "and saw her go to a special place. As an actor I'm grateful to have found that special place for myself. To have my passion match my career is amazing." We hear you.

Riley Smith has one of the Olsen twins fawning all over him in their latest movie, New York Minute, released this month. We're pretty sure it's Ashley giving him the eye, but don't take our word for it. Smooching with the Olsens more than makes up for the twinless turn he took in his first major role, the bad high school jock turned good in Radio. Kiefer Sutherland also pursued Smith—on TV's 24.

Matthew Carey has been acting professionally since he was 11. He found a foothold in Tinseltown with roles in Old School and The Banger Sisters, but he's really hitting the big time now. Three major pictures will project Carey onto cinema screens this year as he stars with Courtney Cox Arquette in November, Sigourney Weaver in Imaginary Heroes and Robert "Freddy" Englund in 2001 Maniacs.

2004 SL500 Roadster by Mercedes-Benz

Where And How to Buy on Page 143