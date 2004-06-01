Jeter VS. A-Rod

Who's the top man in New York? A tale of the tape in this battle of the egos

HEIGHT

6'3"

6'3"

1VHH!U

195 pounds

210 pounds

BRT5/THROWS

Right/Right

Right/Right

NICKNHME

Jeet

A-Rod

SHBRES NICKNHME WITH

leet kune do, the genre of martial arts street fighting created by Bruce Lee

Hard-serving tennis star Andy Roddick

SRLHRY PER INNING

$11,659

$14,403

CRREER BRTTING RVERRGE

.317

.308

WORLD 5EHIE5 RINGS

Four

None

RING PROBLEM

Running out of fingers

Tried on Jeter's 1999 ring and couldn't get it off

FIHST CRR

1981 Datsun 310

1988 Mazda 323

CURRENT CRR

Hummer

Range Rover

FRVORITE CEREflJ.

Frosted Flakes

Cocoa Puffs

1J4JHI1

"I think everyone is ticklish. You just gotta find the right spots."

Flosses obsessively: I'm big into teeth."

HOSTED

Saturday Night Live. Guest star: David Wells in drag.

This Week in Baseball. Special guest: softball hottie Jennie Finch

DRTED

Singer Mariah Carey

Volleyball star-model Gabrielle Reece

HUNK INDEX

One of People magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People in the World in 1997 and 1999

One of People magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People in the World in 1998 and 2001

WORDS OF WISDOM

1 have the greatest job in the worid. Only one person can have it. You have shortstops on other teams—I'm not knocking other teams—but there's only one Yankee shortstop." Oh really?

"Why do people sing '

'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' when they're already there?"

JETER ON R-ROD

"I'm Alex's biggest fan. I brag on him so much that my teammates are sick of me talking about him." ^m

R-ROD ON JETER

"He's never had to lead. L He can just go and play and have fun." j