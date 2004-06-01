Jeter VS. A-Rod

Who's the top man in New York? A tale of the tape in this battle of the egos
HEIGHT
6'3"
6'3"
195 pounds
210 pounds
Right/Right
Right/Right
Jeet
A-Rod
leet kune do, the genre of martial arts street fighting created by Bruce Lee
Hard-serving tennis star Andy Roddick
$11,659
$14,403
.317
.308
Four
None
Running out of fingers
Tried on Jeter's 1999 ring and couldn't get it off
1981 Datsun 310
1988 Mazda 323
Hummer
Range Rover
Frosted Flakes
Cocoa Puffs
"I think everyone is ticklish. You just gotta find the right spots."
Flosses obsessively: I'm big into teeth."
Saturday Night Live. Guest star: David Wells in drag.
This Week in Baseball. Special guest: softball hottie Jennie Finch
Singer Mariah Carey
Volleyball star-model Gabrielle Reece
One of People magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People in the World in 1997 and 1999
One of People magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People in the World in 1998 and 2001
1 have the greatest job in the worid. Only one person can have it. You have shortstops on other teams—I'm not knocking other teams—but there's only one Yankee shortstop." Oh really?
"Why do people sing '
'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' when they're already there?"
"I'm Alex's biggest fan. I brag on him so much that my teammates are sick of me talking about him." ^m
"He's never had to lead. L He can just go and play and have fun." j