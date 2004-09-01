Scarlett Keegan, Miss September, 2004

When we meet Scarlett Keegan, the first thing she wants to get off her chest is that hers isn't a stage name. "My mom's favorite movie is Gone With the Wind," she says. "I didn't wake up one day and say, 'I want to be a star. I'm going to change my name to make it sound sexy.'"

By nature, Scarlett is 100 percent sexy--and Irish, too. "My mom was born in Dublin, and I've gone there almost every year since I was young," she says. "Dubliners give you a hard time if you're Irish and you weren't born there. They know you have character if you can put up with a slagging. They're knowledgeable about American history--more than we are--which is embarrassing when you get into a political discussion at the pub. The city has a warm vibe. It's where my heart is."

Her body, however, is usually at her country home in California's Santa Ynez Valley, where she posed on her porch for this photo shoot. Did anyone tip off the neighbors? "No, and I'm not telling them," she says. "Word has already spread, though. It's a small town, and everyone knows one another."

Miss September has been acting and modeling since she was 12, but her cheeks turn as red as her hair when she recounts her first acting job--in a toilet-paper commercial at the age of three. "I didn't understand how filming worked," she says. "I thought I was going to be trapped inside the television. I started screaming, and they couldn't shoot the commercial. They hired someone else." Perhaps this traumatic incident is what prompted her to create a list of aspirations. "I write down all the things I want to accomplish," she says. "I would love to get married and have a family. I hope to have a house in Dublin. I hope to be successful enough to have a little place here and a little place there. And I'd love to continue acting and see where it takes me."

So what does a self-described city lover do for fun in the sleepy Santa Ynez Valley? "What can I say? I like drunk bowling," she says. "I have good hand-eye coordination, but I generally get worse as the game progresses. My friends and I have a lot of house parties. We go to the beach. I can be a wild girl. The way I look is a reflection of my personality. With my big pouf of thick curly hair, look out!"

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Scarlett Keegan

Bust: 34"

Waist: 24"

Hips: 34"

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 106 LBS.

Birth Date: 5/18/84

Birthplace: Westlake Village, CA

Ambitions: To be a Bond girl, travel, have a successful business of my own and have a home and family.

Turn-Ons: Intelligence, wit, sincerity, saslful eyes, optimism, sensitivity.

Turnoffs: Game playing, Stinginess, cheesy pickup lines, laziness, poor hygiene.

Five Movies I Wish I Were In: Chocolat, Goldfinger, My Fair Lady, Gone in Sixty Seconds, Sleepy Hollow.

Where I Live: In a big casntry-style house on a caple of aeres with a multitude of chickens + 4 adorable dogs.

My Stint as Barbie: I was cast as Chelsie, one of the Generation Girl Barbie dolls; I had to dye my hair maroon + look like I knew how to handle a guitar.

People say I look like: Nicole Kidman + Tori Amos.

"A spark in a guy's eye catches my attention," Scarlett says. "I also pick up on his energy."

See more of Miss September at cyber.Playboy.Com.