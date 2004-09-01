The New Playboy

Produced by Jennifer Ryan Jones

Calvin Klein

"It's about sensuality and beauty. People are going to notice his presence. Our clothes are a little bit flashy but not over-the-top."

Dolce & Gabbana

"The Playboy man is demanding and cultured. He wants to be surprised by interesting clothes that are high quality and stylish."

Versace

"I think the Playboy man wears suits with a new respect. A suit can give an impression of strength and control that khakis cannot."

perry ellis

"Touch makes the Playboy man--there's a sexiness about him. When a girl grabs our clothes, they feel great. The hand is key."

paul a fontaine

"Today's Playboy man is a career guy with a great social life. My mix of sportswear and tailored pieces takes him from work into the night."

Joseph Abboud

"The 21st century Playboy man is cooler than ever. But he's subtle about how he drops it on you. He's about substance, not flash."

John Varvatos

"The Playboy guy is interested in putting pieces, textures, patterns, colors and cuts together in his own way to create a personal style."

john richmond

"Quality is important. I want to make a statement in a sophisticated way, and that's reflected in the Playboy reader."

tommy hilfiger

"The Playboy guy has a nonchalant coolness to him. If you look as if you're trying too hard, you're not my type of customer."

