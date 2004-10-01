Gaming Grows Up

Sure, kids play video games--and they don't stop when they grow up. Anyone looking for proof is directed to Ms. BloodRayne, left. Does she look like something a tween could handle? Today's average gamer is a ripe 29 years of age. And to keep their newest target demographic happy, the digital diversions of 2004 are packed with more hot women, fast cars and big guns than ever before. So break out that credit card and tell the boss you're going to be out sick through January--these games aren't playing around.