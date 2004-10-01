Kimberly Holand, Miss October, 2004

Although Kimberly Holland will graduate with a marketing degree from the University of Houston in December, the 22-year-old has a diverse precollege employment history. "My friends call me a job whore," she says. "Every day they ask, 'Where are you working today?' I was a lifeguard. I waited tables. I made and sold drawings of human figures. I worked at an Abercrombie & Fitch store and several tanning salons. Oh, and I sold sex toys in a lingerie shop. I've done everything." Asked if she has some form of occupational attention deficit disorder, Kimberly smiles. "I'm independent," she says. "I don't like people telling me what to do. If I don't agree with something, I speak up." She's obviously a class act, but what kind of student is she? "I don't get into mischief," she says. "My second semester here I stayed in my room to study or work out because I didn't have a car. Everyone gains the freshman 15, but I lost it."

Born and raised in Texas, Kimberly enjoyed equestrian sports but now prefers the companionship of smaller creatures. "I have a Chihuahua named Riley that everyone thinks is another breed because he's not bug-eyed," she says. "I think it's cute when people put outfits on their dog, but the dog probably hates it. Riley has a little black spiked collar--he's a tough man. He weighs six pounds, which is too big for him to come everywhere with me. I took him to the mall once, but I felt weird doing that. I'm not Paris Hilton."

It's fitting that Kimberly is Miss October--her favorite holiday is Halloween. "People want me to dress sexy for Halloween parties, but I always want to wear something gory," she says. "I love disgusting things. My friend's dad is a plastic surgeon, and he lets me watch the surgeries sometimes. I also love scary movies. In first grade I saw The Exorcist and didn't even have nightmares. The only thing that did give me nightmares was that fortune-telling machine in the Tom Hanks movie Big. It was so scary."

As she looks toward her future, Kimberly isn't sure whether she'll remain in Texas or move to "someplace less humid" after graduation. "At this point I have to please myself before I can please anyone else," she says. "I play life by ear, so I don't know what's in the cards. I'll think one thing, and then something totally different will happen."

