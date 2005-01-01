The New McCarthyism

Jenny McCarthy has conquered a lot of territory since the 32-year-old Chicago native became our Playmate the Year in 1994. Guys lined up to be harangued by her on Singled Out. Then she created a self-titled comedy show for MTV, had recurring roles on series such as Just Shoot Me and spoofed herself in Scream 3. She also somehow found time to get married and have a kid. Those in need of a new Jenny fix-- and who isn't?--relish her return to the small screen on UPN's The Bad Girl's Guide, based on the popular book series. She'll be back on the big screen as well, in Dirty Love, directed by hubby John Mallory Asher, and the Swingers-esque Cattle Call. While pregnant with her son, Evan, Jenny wrote her hilarious best-seller, Belly Laughs, which exposes the untold side of pregnancy. "I remembered all the books I read,' and I thought, Damn it, everybody lied," she says. "I was not in the mood for sex for at least eight months after," she says. "It took that much time and a naughty weekend in Vegas, and now I'm back with a vengeance. It came down to letting go and having fun with my husband. So I could say, 'Hey, let's play some blackjack and--ooh, let's go up to the room, and I'll give you a blow job.' Now that I'm in my 30s, I feel sexier than ever. I'm so happy to be able to pose again and show off my stuff after being a mom." Would she like to clear up any misconceptions? "I'm not scandalous," she says. "I never got busted for drugs or married a rock star. I'm just a focused, hardworking girl. Now that I say that, I'll probably get arrested for public indecency this weekend."

See Jenny's original Playmate pictorial at cyber. playboy.com.