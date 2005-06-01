Tiffany Fallon, Playmate of the Year, 2005

With her raven-black hair, electric blue eyes and racecourse curves, Tiffany Fallon is a modern version of the classic pinup. Now, thanks to your overwhelming support, she is also Playmate of the Year 2005. Fresh off the plane from her home in Nashville, she is warm and even bubbly as she describes how her life has changed--or hasn't changed--since she became a Playmate. "I like to stay grounded," she says. "I've found that if you kill people with genuine kindness, you're going to get more results. I try to bring that approach to L.A. and my work. I love going out to parties, but I also like the quality of life in Nashville. When I'm home, I'm square."

Square perhaps, but hardly boxy. Tiffany plays up a sexpot image on the Spike TV sketch comedy series The Lance Krall Show. "I've played a cheesy porn star, an evil schoolgirl and an oversexed secretary--it's always over-the-top," she says. "In some ways it fulfills one of my early ambitions, to be a Bond girl." In real life Tiffany has other roles--among them, ardent football fan. "I grew up a Miami Dolphins fan, and later I cheered for the Falcons," she says. This year she was able to combine that love with another role, roving ambassador for Playboy, when she got to represent the magazine at the Super Bowl. "It's just one of the great things we can do as Playmates," she says. Tiffany is particularly pleased to belong to the class of 2004: "We're like a family or a sorority. I'm happy to represent all the girls as Playmate of the Year."

