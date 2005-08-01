Today! Tonight! Tamara!

Tamara Witmer, 21 and gorgeous, is trying on hats in Ensenada, Mexico. She's elegant in the black sombrero, puppy cute in pink. We've been watching her for a couple of years now, since she first returned to her native California from Columbus, Ohio, too young to have a beer in a bar. A photographer sent us pictures of her modeling swimsuits. You may wonder why it took us two years to bring this beauty to your attention. All we can say is that some things are worth waiting for.

For a while there, the soft-spoken, self-effacing Tamara thought she might like a career in entertainment. Not so much anymore, she says with a chuckle. Why is that? "Because I don't have any talent," she says, laughing even harder. "Acting is unrealistic for me." Before we can ask how acting could be unrealistic for anyone--after all, have we not seen the films of Steven Seagal?--she elaborates. "I just live for the day," she says brightly. "I don't have any concrete plan." And why should she? The modeling is working out just fine, and anyone lucky enough to while away an afternoon in sunny Ensenada trying on hats would surely agree. It's a breezy kind of moment that might bring on a song. Here, we'll give you the first line: "Tamara, Tamara, we love you, Tamara."

Later, after the tequila and the limes come out, she lets her personal side escape. She says that while she finds successful, well-educated men sexy, they're not necessarily her ideal: "I would rather be with someone who is not hot but down-to-earth and stable." She hasn't had lots of boyfriends; she says she's shy. "I would like to be more outgoing," she confesses. If you feel you'd like to help Miss August burst from her cocoon, here's a tip: She bowls. In fact she has her own ball, a sparkly pink and purple one.

She's a beautiful woman who takes neither the world nor herself too seriously. One other point: She's honest. "Some people want to win no matter how fake they are," she says. "I just do things in my own way." In other words, live for today, and don't worry about Tamara.

See more of Miss August at cyber.playboy.com.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Tamara Witmer

Bust: 34c

Waist: 24

Hips: 34

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 115

Birth Date: 3/21/84

Birthplace: Valencia, CA

Ambitions: To leave this world better than I found it.

Turn-Ons: A good heart and a good mind.

Turnoffs: Stinkers and lima beans.

Astrological Sign: I'm an Aries, and sometimes I won't even date someone who's incompatible.

A Recent Concert I Enjoyed: The Rolling Stones.

What Makes A Woman Sexy: Class, beautiful eyes.

Places I'd Visit Again: South Beach, Maui, Lake Tahoe, San Francisco.

I'm A Sucker For: A man on a horse.

My Personality: Fun-loving, stubborn, creative.

Sports I Play Or Watch: Golf and tennis.