'05 Playboy's College Pigskin Preview

It's Tuesday, and Matt Leinart--the quarterback who led USC to an undefeated season and a second straight national championship last year--is headed to Togo's to have lunch with his dad, Bob. "Nothing fancy, but it's become a ritual," says the six-foot-five lefty, who looks more than a little like Super Bowl hero Tom Brady. "The last time I missed our Tuesday lunch we lost to Cal." That was back in September 2003. "We're not going to miss another one."

Nor did Leinart miss dinner with his brother Ryan the night before. Nor did he fail to visit his parents' house on Sunday so that his mom, Linda, could do his laundry. "That's something I'm going to have to start doing myself one of these days," Leinart says.

After sandwiches and small talk with Dad, Leinart heads back to the USC football office to watch game film. He already spent two hours there with quarterbacks coach Steve Sarkisian this morning. "I'm watching a lot more film this year," he says. "I want to be better prepared." And why not? All his hard work has paid off big so far. He has a Heisman Trophy sitting on the family mantel, and when he throws his next touchdown pass--perhaps as soon as the season opener against Hawaii in Honolulu on September 3--he'll tie the USC record of 72, set by Carson Palmer.

After last season USC fans expected Leinart to give up his final year of college eligibility to play in the NFL. He might have been the number one pick in the draft and certainly would be a multimillionaire today. But he was having too much fun to leave school early. "My favorite day of the week is game day," he says. "I'm not nervous, just excited. It's the greatest feeling in the world."

Tuesday is his toughest day of the week. After studying film, he practices from 4:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and then heads to class. He needs only two more units to earn a degree, so he signed up for an elective two nights a week. When asked what he's taking, he smiles. "Dance," he says. What kind of dance? "Ballroom dancing." Note to USC opponents: Matt Leinart will be more graceful in the pocket this season.

Thanks to Leinart's return, we're picking USC to win yet another national championship. Predicting that a team will win a second consecutive title, as we did last year, is a rarity. Tabbing one to win for a third straight time (call it two and a half, since USC and LSU split the national title in 2003) is unheard of. The ball isn't round and doesn't bounce predictably. Too many things can go wrong. But we can't go against the Trojans and Leinart--not as long as he and his father keep having lunch on Tuesdays.

1. USC Last year: A 13--0 season capped by a 55--19 rout of Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, which earned the Trojans a second consecutive national title.

What they have: Quarterback Matt Leinart, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who surprised nearly everyone when he elected to stay in school for his senior year. Seven other starters return from an offense that riddled Oklahoma's vaunted defense. Reggie Bush, who finished in the top five in the Heisman voting, is back for his junior season after totaling 2,330 all-purpose yards in 2004. The receiving corps is deep, as is the offensive line, which is bolstered by the return of tackle Winston Justice, who sat out last year because of a student-conduct violation.

What they lack: Pete Carroll took hard hits to his coaching staff, with four assistants leveraging USC's success to land other jobs. The biggest loss was offensive coordinator Norm Chow, who took the same job with the Tennessee Titans. Carroll has filled the holes with internal promotions and outside hires, mostly from the NFL's assistant-coaching ranks. The defense lost four All-Americans from last year's squad, which might prove significant. But USC brings in one top-five recruiting class after another, so a major falloff in talent is unlikely.

Outlook: No school in modern NCAA history has won three straight football titles, but anything less will be a disappointment for Carroll's team. The USC faithful are already chanting "Three Pete."

Prediction: 12--0

2. Texas Last year: 11--1, including a narrow 38--37 win over Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

What they have: Vince Young at quarterback. Young looked like a reincarnation of Michael Vick in last year's Rose Bowl. For the season he threw for 1,849 yards and 12 touchdowns and became the first player in UT history to both run and throw for more than 1,000 yards in a season. The Longhorns also have an experienced offensive line, an explosive tight end in David Thomas and nine starters returning from a defense that ranked among the nation's best in 2004.

What they lack: Cedric Benson at running back. Benson rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four years in Austin. Selvin Young, no relation to Vince, is Benson's heir apparent, but he was sidelined this spring with an ankle injury. The Texas defense will miss the ferocity of two-time Playboy All America linebacker Derrick Johnson, an NFL first-round draft pick.

Outlook: Mack Brown has won at least nine games in each of the past nine seasons--two with North Carolina and seven with Texas. This team will continue the streak, and if Texas can finally beat Oklahoma, a return trip to the Rose Bowl might be in order. This time it would be for the national championship.

Prediction: 10--1

3. LSU Last year: 9--3. The Tigers lost to Iowa (30--25) in the Capital One Bowl.

What they have: Twenty starters back from a team loaded with talent. Running backs Alley Broussard and Joseph Addai both averaged more than six yards a carry last year, and each has a shot at a 1,000-yard season. The offensive line, led by Playboy All America Andrew Whitworth, averages more than 300 pounds apiece, and the defensive front, led by tackles Claude Wroten and Kyle Williams, is like a brick wall.

What they lack: Coach Nick Saban, who left Baton Rouge for the Miami Dolphins. In just a few seasons Saban reestablished LSU as one of the nation's premier college football powers. Les Miles, most recently head coach at Oklahoma State, is in the tough position of trying to keep the Tigers at the top. Though he has talent on the roster, Miles won't have quarterback Marcus Randall or defensive stalwarts Corey Webster and Marcus Spears.

Outlook: LSU is nearly impossible to beat in Baton Rouge, and the Tigers face their toughest opponents (Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, Arkansas) at home. Look for JaMarcus Russell to step up big at quarterback and for the Tigers to win the SEC West.

Prediction: 10--1

4. Tennessee Last year: 10--3, finishing with an SEC Eastern Division title and a 38--7 win over Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl.

What they have: A full cupboard on defense. Eight starters are back, including Playboy All Americas Jesse Mahelona, on the line, and Jason Allen, in the secondary. The Volunteers' linebacking corps should be improved with the return of Kevin Simon, healthy again after sitting out (continued on page 140)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 116) last season with an injury. On offense, Erik Ainge is back at quarterback; he passed for a freshman school record 17 touchdowns in 2004. Gerald Riggs Jr. will be a force at tailback, and Tennessee always has a crew of fleet-footed wide receivers.

What they lack: The Vols are thin on the offensive line, and the defensive secondary is talented but young. Overall, however, this team isn't missing much.

Outlook: Anything less than another SEC East title will be considered a failure, and coach Phil Fulmer and the Tennessee fans have their sights set even higher.

Prediction: 10--1

5. Virginia Tech Last year: 10--3, ending with a 16--13 loss to Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.

What they have: Another top-10 team. The Hokies have skill at nearly every position, although the only marquee name is Playboy All America cornerback Jimmy Williams. The offense features eight returning starters. Coach Frank Beamer generally likes to run the ball, but with a strong group of receivers and no proven stud in the backfield, the Hokies may look to pass more often. Defensive coach Bud Foster likes speed, and he has plenty of it this season, so expect Tech's defense to be quick to the ball.

What they lack: Quarterback Bryan Randall, who graduated. Marcus Vick, brother of NFL superstar Michael, will replace him after sitting out last season because of off-field problems. Four other quarterbacks are on the roster, all six-foot-three or taller, so Beamer has options.

Outlook: The genes will kick in, and Vick will emerge as a star. The schedule is easier--no USC, and Miami has to come to Blacksburg. Underrated coach Beamer continues to attract talent to a school most people can't find on a map.

Prediction: 10--1

6. Iowa Last year: 10--2, with a 30--25 victory over LSU in the Capital One Bowl.

What they have: One of the best young coaches in college football. Kirk Ferentz, beginning his seventh season at Iowa, continues to land strong recruiting classes, and he coaches them to their potential. Drew Tate is back at quarterback after earning first-team Big 10 honors last year as a sophomore. The bulk of the offensive line returns, as do the top two receivers, so expect the Hawkeyes to be explosive. Linebackers Chad Greenway and Abdul Hodge are two of the country's best.

What they lack: Last season's entire defensive front has gone the cap-and-gown route. Coordinator Norm Parker thinks he has promising players ready to step up, but experience up the middle is lacking. The pressure will be on the rest of the defense to compensate.

Outlook: If the defensive front gels, Iowa will be a definite BCS contender.

Prediction: 9--2

7. Oklahoma Last year: 12--1, but for the second straight year the Sooners ended a strong season with a bowl game loss.

What they have: Running back Adrian Peterson, who broke nearly every freshman rushing record last season. He'll run behind Davin Joseph, one of college football's best offensive linemen. Defensive tackle Dusty Dvoracek, a consensus All--Big 12 selection in 2003 who sat out last season because of disciplinary problems, is eager to prove he's worthy of being a high NFL draft pick next year.

What they lack: The Sooners are another team trying to find a quarterback. Jason White, who won one Heisman Trophy and finished in the top three for another, is gone, and his shoes will be difficult to fill. Three candidates are in the wings: Paul Thompson, who redshirted last season, Tommy Grady, who backed up White last year, and Rhett Bomar, the top-rated prep quarterback in the nation two years ago.

Outlook: Coach Bob Stoops's team is in a rebuilding mode. Though a top-10 finish is still likely, the Sooners figure to end up outside the top five for the first time since 2001.

Prediction: 9--2

8. Auburn Last year: 13--0. Because of cupcake nonconference games against the Citadel and Louisiana-Monroe, the Tigers couldn't be too vocal about not getting a chance to play in the BCS title game.

What they have: Quite a bit, despite the loss of four players chosen in the first round of the NFL draft (quarterback Jason Campbell, defensive back Carlos Rogers and running backs Ronnie Brown and Cadillac Williams). Marcus McNeill (six-foot-nine, 332 pounds) will hold down the left-tackle spot and protect Auburn's next quarterback, likely Campbell's backup, Brandon Cox. The backfield is still strong. Tre Smith, who sat out last season on a medical red-shirt, is ready for action, as is Carl Stewart, the team's third-leading rusher in 2004. A quick defense will operate out of a 4-3 alignment the majority of the time under new defensive coordinator David Gibbs.

What they lack: Experience on offense. No trio could make up for the departures of Campbell, Brown and Williams.

Outlook: Opening with five home games, the Tigers should get off to a quick start. But tough late-season trips to LSU, Arkansas and Georgia make another SEC championship a reach.

Prediction: 9--2

9. Georgia Last year: 10--2. The Bulldogs beat Wisconsin (24--21) in the Outback Bowl.

What they have: A huge offensive line (averaging 308 pounds) to block for running backs Danny Ware and Thomas Brown, who combined for more than 1,600 rushing yards last season. Coach Mark Richt, 42--10 in four years, also has senior quarterback D.J. Shockley, who has patiently played understudy to now-graduated David Greene. Shockley has impressive arm strength and running ability, but can he make the right decisions in the clutch?

What they lack: A surefire replacement for departed defensive end David Pollack, who had 12.5 sacks last year. Junior Quentin Moses will make up for part of that loss. Georgia's biggest weakness, however, is its secondary, which gave up too many passing yards last year. Without Pollack to rush the passer, the challenge will be even greater.

Outlook: If Shockley clicks at QB and defensive coordinator Willie Martinez can solve the Bulldogs' secondary woes, Georgia will vie with Tennessee for the SEC East title.

Prediction: 9--2

10. Michigan Last year: 9--3. A promising season turned ugly as the Wolverines dropped their final two games, allowing 37 points to Ohio State and 38 to Texas in the Rose Bowl.

What they have: A find in quarterback Chad Henne, who more than filled the bill as a freshman. Michigan also has Mike Hart, a tough inside runner and a dangerous receiver out of the backfield. He's another sophomore star in the making. The anchor of the defense is tackle Gabe Watson, who looks as if he's wearing pads even before he suits up.

What they lack: Depth at quarterback. Coming off shoulder surgery, backup Matt Gutierrez is a question mark. Jason Avant is a promising receiver, but he won't provide the deep threat of Braylon Edwards, now with the Cleveland Browns. The defense also lacks depth and has some real concerns in the secondary, especially with the graduation of two-time Playboy All America Marlin Jackson.

Outlook: Michigan has averaged better than nine wins a season during coach Lloyd Carr's 10-year tenure in Ann Arbor, but Carr hasn't been able to get his team over the hump and into a national championship game since 1997.

Prediction: 9--2

11. Miami Last year: 9--3, including a 27--10 win over Florida in the Peach Bowl.

What they have: Opponents will have a hard time scoring on Miami. The only loss from last season's starting defense is Antrel Rolle, a first-round pick in the NFL draft. He'll be replaced by Playboy All America Devin Hester. Linebacker Willie Williams will make a significant impact in his first season, and Greg Threat returns in the secondary after leading the team in tackles last year. On offense Playboy All America Eric Winston may be the best tackle in the nation, and tight end Greg Olsen (six-foot-six, 247 pounds) is a probable future NFL first-rounder.

What they lack: A proven quarterback to replace Brock Berlin. Sophomore Kyle Wright won the starting job over redshirt freshman Kirby Freeman, who will be his backup. The quality of Wright's play will determine whether the Hurricanes are a top-five or a top-15 team.

Outlook: Sunny. Larry Coker, entering his fifth season as head coach, continues to land great recruits. This year's jewels include USA Today's high school defensive player of the year, Kenny Phillips. The offensive and defensive starting units will feature multiple underclassmen. Coker's biggest problem moving forward will be in persuading players to stay in school rather than turn pro early.

Prediction: 8--3

12. Florida Last year: 7--5, which wasn't good enough for coach Ron Zook, who lost his job. Urban Meyer, one of the nation's top young talents, was hired after leading Utah to 22 wins the past two seasons.

What they have: Chris Leak, who should be one of the nation's five best college quarterbacks. A junior, he already has 45 career TD passes, and he'll fare well in Meyer's spread-out scheme, thanks in part to an experienced front line led by senior center Mike Degory. On defense, eight of 11 starters return, including secondary standouts Jarvis Herring and Dee Webb.

What they lack: The ability to stop the run. Opponents exploited the middle of this defense last season and could do so again unless a young linebacking corps steps up to the challenge.

Outlook: Pretty good and trending up. Meyer will maximize this team's ability, which is considerable.

Prediction: 8--3. The chant from the stands: "Who needs Steve Spurrier?"

13. Ohio State Last year: A spotty 8--4, but the Buckeyes finished well by topping rival Michigan and routing Oklahoma State (33--7) in the Alamo Bowl.

What they have: A dominant defense. Nine starters are back, including Playboy All America linebacker A.J. Hawk. The defensive front is strong and experienced inside and young but fast on the ends. Offensively, coach Jim Tressel has game-breaking receivers in Santonio Holmes and Ted Ginn Jr. The offensive line is solid, and Antonio Pittman is the best of a good group of running backs.

What they lack: The certainty of having a quarterback who can take this team over the top. Justin Zwick played poorly early last season but came on strong late. A prototypical pocket passer, he relies on good reads and avoiding errors to make up for his lack of athleticism. OSU has yet to settle on a replacement for Mike Nugent, the best placekicker in college football last season.

Outlook: If the Buckeyes can win an early game against Texas, a BCS bowl is a possibility. The longer-range outlook for Tressel may not be as sunny. Scandal has plagued the Ohio State program since Maurice Clarett made accusations that boosters were compensating athletes. If more dirty laundry turns up, Tressel will probably be out.

Prediction: 8--3

14. Louisville Last year: 11--1, including a 44--40 shoot-out victory over Boise State in the Liberty Bowl. The lone blemish on Louisville's record was a razor-thin 41--38 loss to Miami.

What they have: Building on a solid foundation inherited from former coach John L. Smith, coach Bobby Petrino has turned the Cardinals into a national power. Louisville's success going forward will depend largely on the arm of highly touted sophomore Brian Brohm, who takes over at quarterback for the departed Stefan LeFors. When he's not airing it out, Brohm will hand the ball to running back Michael Bush.

What they lack: A defense as formidable as last season's, which ranked 15th in the nation. Linebacker Robert McCune, the heart of last year's squad, is gone, and the secondary has been depleted by graduation as well.

Outlook: The Louisville faithful held their collective breath when rumors surfaced that Petrino might be headed to LSU. But he's back, and his Cardinals are favored to win the Big East in their first season in the conference.

Prediction: 9--2

15. Florida State Last year: 9--3, ending with a 30--18 win over West Virginia in the Gator Bowl.

What they have: Lightning speed on defense. Ernie Sims and Playboy All America corner Antonio Cromartie anchor a unit that will cause trouble for opposing offenses. FSU is loaded at running back, with a group led by Leon Washington and Lorenzo Booker.

What they lack: An experienced quarterback now that Wyatt Sexton's status with the team is uncertain. Sexton, who started seven games last season and is the son of Seminoles running-back coach Billy Sexton, was suspended on June 3 for a violation of team rules. The junior was also arrested by Tallahassee police for "erratic behavior" that included wandering in the street in the middle of the night and telling officers that he was God. Redshirt freshmen Drew Weatherford and Xavier Lee, with just one collegiate snap between them, will battle for the QB spot.

Outlook: Despite the uncertainties at quarterback, Florida State is good enough to win another ACC title.

Prediction: 8--3

16. Fresno State Last year: 9--3. The Bulldogs finished with a six-game winning streak, in which they outscored opponents 317--114.

What they have: Seventeen returning starters, including Paul Pinegar, who's back for his fourth season at quarterback. Pinegar became just the seventh QB in NCAA history to win three straight bowl games as a starter and stands a good chance to become the first to win a fourth. Coach Pat Hill has a strong offensive line, a bevy of speedy running backs and plenty of good receivers. The defense, best in the WAC in every major statistical category last year, should be just as good this season.

What they lack: Opportunities to play before a national audience. This powerful program still flies under the radar.

Outlook: Hill has been able to keep his coaching staff intact, and he signed another top-notch recruiting class, all of whom are expected to redshirt. As long as he remains in Fresno, the Bulldogs will succeed.

Prediction: 10--2

17. Boise State Last year: 11--1. The Broncos suffered their only loss, to Louisville, in a Liberty Bowl nail-biter.

What they have: Quarterback Jared Zabransky, who could be the WAC's offensive player of the year. Seven other starters are back on offense, including running backs Lee Marks and Jon Helmandollar and receivers Drisan James and Derek Schouman. Middle linebacker Korey Hall leads a defense that was one of the best in the nation at stopping the run.

What they lack: Situated far from major media markets, the Broncos' program hasn't benefited from the kind of credibility that media coverage provides. Their 11 wins a year ago, however, got the attention of the football writers back East. Coach Dan Hawkins continues to do a great job of recruiting at a school that's a long way from any traditional football talent base. Boise State's biggest obstacle will be a tougher schedule that includes games at Georgia, Oregon State and Fresno State.

Outlook: This team will be tremendous until Hawkins is lured to a higher-profile coaching job.

Prediction: 10--2

18. Texas Tech Last year: 8--4, including an impressive 45--31 win over California in the Holiday Bowl.

What they have: Because coach Mike Leach has consistently recruited well in his five years in Lubbock, the Red Raiders are talented and deep on both sides of the ball. Last year's quarterback, Sonny Cumbie, graduated, but like his predecessor, B.J. Symons, Cumbie was a one-season starter. Now fifth-year senior Cody Hodges gets his chance, supported by running back Taurean Henderson and wide receiver Jarrett Hicks. The biggest turnaround for Tech has been on defense. It finished 100th in the nation two years ago before stepping up to 42nd last season. Defensive coach Lyle Setencich has eight starters back.

What they lack: Leach may be pushing his luck with this one-season-starter business at quarterback. Three starters on the offensive line graduated, and Leach is still looking for a tight end.

Outlook: This is a well-rounded team in a tough conference. Tech's schedule includes games against Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas State.

Prediction: 8--3

19. Arizona State Last year: 9--3, capped by a 27--23 win over Purdue in the Sun Bowl.

What they have: The second-best team in the Pac 10. Coach Dirk Koetter has most of last year's roster to work with. The Sun Devils' receiving corps, led by tight end Zach Miller and Playboy All America wide receiver Derek Hagan, is especially dangerous. There's also excellent size and strength on the offensive line. The strength of the defense is at linebacker, led by Jamar Williams and Dale Robinson.

What they lack: An experienced leader behind center now that Andrew Walter has graduated. Sam Keller, who filled in for Walter in the Sun Bowl, will likely be the starter. New defensive coordinator Bill Miller will look to seven junior-college transfers to contribute immediately.

Outlook: Koetter will continue the turnaround he began two seasons ago. Apart from a road game against LSU, ASU plays its toughest opponents at home.

Prediction: 8--3

20. Boston College Last year: 9--3, including a 37--24 win over North Carolina in the Continental Tire Bowl.

What they have: A defense that will keep the Eagles in games. The unit got a big break when Playboy All America end Mathias Kiwanuka opted to stick around for his senior year. BC also returns one of the nation's best groups of linebackers, led by last year's Big East Rookie of the Year, Brian Toal. The offensive line is solid, and coach Tom O'Brien has an assortment of talented running backs and receivers.

What they lack: BC's success, like so many other teams', will hinge on the play of an unproven quarterback. Quinton Porter, who started 10 games in 2003, is back after having been supplanted by the nowdeparted Paul Peterson. If Porter shines, the Eagles can go a long way.

Outlook: In BC's first year in the ACC, September 17 looms large: a home game against Florida State. But expect the Eagles to get a bowl game invitation for the seventh consecutive year.

Prediction: 9--2

21. California Last year: 10--2. Cal's only losses were by six points to national champ USC and to Texas Tech (45--31) in the Holiday Bowl.

What they have: A powerful offensive line that returns largely intact. Six-foot-seven, 340-pound tackle Ryan O'Callaghan and center Marvin Philip are the best of the group. The Bears also have a star emerging in rusher Marshawn Lynch, who scored 10 TDs last season as a backup to 2,000-yard rusher J.J. Arrington. Coach Jeff Tedford has mined the junior-college circuit effectively, bringing in quarterback Joseph Ayoob, a JC first-team All-American.

What they lack: Certitude. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers went to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the draft. School career reception leader Geoff McArthur and single-season sack record holder Ryan Riddle are also gone.

Outlook: Not bad for a team that lost so much to graduation. Cal has a relatively weak nonconference schedule, and other than USC the Pac 10 isn't that tough.

Prediction: 8--3

22. Iowa State Last year: 7--5, which is not that impressive until you consider that the Cyclones won five of their last six to finish tied for first in the Big 12's North Division. They also beat Miami of Ohio (17--13) in the Independence Bowl.

What they have: More skill and depth than this program has seen in a long time. Bret Meyer returns at quarterback after accounting for 2,257 yards of total offense in 2004. Thousand-yard rusher Stevie Hicks is back as well. The defensive line, with Nick Leaders at nose guard and Brent Curvey at tackle, could be the best in school history. Linebacker Tim Dobbins was the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year last season.

What they lack: The confidence to win big games. That's the challenge coach Dan McCarney faces as he attempts to beat the Big 12 powerhouses. ISU's defense will keep the Cyclones in striking distance.

Outlook: Definitely looking up. The team's run defense last season was its best since the 1940s, and most of the unit returns. The division as a whole will be better, but ISU should be improved as well.

Prediction: 7--4

23. Georgia Tech Last year: 7--5, including a 51--14 win over Syracuse in the Champs Sports Bowl.

What they have: A mostly intact defense that was 12th in the nation last season, allowing 298 yards a game. Middle linebacker Gerris Wilkinson and defensive end Eric Henderson are two of Tech's best, and several players have all-conference potential under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Jon Tenuta. On offense the team has one of the nation's best young receivers in Calvin Johnson and an outstanding tailback in P.J. Daniels, who returns after missing part of last season with an injury.

What they lack: A consistent quarterback. Reggie Ball returns after starting the past two seasons, but coach Chan Gailey isn't entirely in Ball's camp. The coach is taking a hard look at two redshirt freshmen. Gailey also needs to replenish a depleted offensive line.

Outlook: Promising, if the offense can score. This is a scrappy bunch looking for a breakout year. Opponents beware.

Prediction: 7--4

24. Notre Dame Last year: Coach Tyrone Willingham's 6--6 swan song was punctuated by a 38--21 loss to Oregon State in the Insight Bowl.

What they have: New head coach Charlie Weis and his four Super Bowl rings. The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator will attempt to restore the luster to the Golden Domers by attracting blue-chip football talent. Brady Quinn, about to start his third season at QB, dramatically improved his touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2004, finishing with 17 TD passes. The offense lost just one starter, so the Irish should be able to score.

What they lack: Cohesiveness. It's tough to get new systems running under a first-year coaching staff. Only three defensive starters return, but that may not be a bad thing: Notre Dame's play against the pass was miserable a year ago.

Outlook: Much depends on the coaches' ability to shore up the Irish defense. As usual, Notre Dame's schedule is formidable. The fans can pray for an impressive first season for Weis, but they will have to be patient while he builds the program.

Prediction: 7--4

25. Wyoming Last year: 7--5, finishing with a 24--21 win over UCLA in the Las Vegas Bowl.

What they have: Joe Glenn, one of the best up-and-coming coaches in college football. In two years Glenn has rescued the Cowboys from mediocrity. Wyoming also has the best receiving corps in the Mountain West Conference, a strong offensive line and game-breaking running backs. Corey Bramlet, who threw for 2,409 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2004, leads the attack again. Eight starters return from last year's improved defense, including nose guard Dusty Hoffschneider, defensive back Derrick Martin and safety John Wendling.

What they lack: Depth at quarterback. If Bramlet goes down, the Cowboys will be in trouble. Running backs Ivan Harrison and Joseph Harris, who each missed spring drills with injuries, have to get healthy.

Outlook: If Wyoming can survive tough early road games (Florida, Air Force, Mississippi), a bowl game could be in store.

Prediction: 7--4

Coach Pete Carroll discusses whether his rock-ribbed Trojans can protect USC's title

Under the leadership of Pete Carroll, the USC Trojans are riding a 22-game winning streak. They aim to capture a third consecutive national title this season, a feat unprecedented in modern NCAA history. We spoke with Playboy's Coach of the Year late in the spring.

[Q] Playboy: Were you surprised that quarterback Matt Leinart decided to stay in school for another season rather than head to the NFL?

[A] Carroll: A lot of other people were surprised, but I can't say I was. Matt said all along he wanted to stay in school. I knew his situation here was a good one. And knowing how supportive his parents were about his decision, I wasn't surprised at all.

[Q] Playboy: What's the status of running back LenDale White, and do any other players have eligibility questions heading into the season?

[A] Carroll: The NCAA has raised its academic standards, and that's something we communicated to our players in the off-season. If you want to succeed on this team, you've got to get the job done in the classroom. LenDale did what he needed to do this summer, and he'll be ready for the first game this fall.

[Q] Playboy: You lost some impact players on defense--Shaun Cody, Mike Patterson, Matt Grootegoed. Can the defense be as good as last year's?

[A] Carroll: It'll be difficult to replace all the experience and talent we've had on the defensive side of the ball. The three guys you mentioned started almost every game when they were here. But we have a good group coming up. They handled things well this spring, so while I think it will be difficult for us to be better than we were last year, I'm hoping we'll be as good.

[Q] Playboy: How much will the losses of Norm Chow and some of your other assistants from last season affect the team?

[A] Carroll: Our philosophy and systems remain in place, so the changes are to personnel only, not approach. In the spring I saw signs that our coaching transition has taken place seamlessly.

[Q] Playboy: What don't you like about coaching college football?

[A] Carroll: There's nothing to dislike about my situation at USC, but I wish we had a playoff system to determine the national championship rather than the current BCS setup.

[Q] Playboy: Can all your aspirations as a football coach be attained at USC?

[A] Carroll: My goal as a coach is to try to establish a long-standing tradition of excellence. You can't do that by jumping from job to job. I remember walking out of the stadium when I was with the Buffalo Bills and looking up at the wall listing Marv Levy's accomplishments. He may not have won a Super Bowl, but he established a winning tradition over the long haul. That's my goal, and I think USC is the right place to do it.

2005 And the Award Goes to...

Jeff Backes is a cornerback and kick-return specialist at Northwestern University. Last season the five-foot-nine, 190-pound senior led the Big 10 in kickoff returns with a 30.3-yard average. He has also made 99 tackles over the past two seasons in the Wildcats' secondary. Currently holding a 3.8 overall grade point average in psychology (premed), he will graduate this year and has already been accepted to Northwestern's School of Medicine. In recognition of his achievements on the field and in the classroom, Playboy has selected Jeff as its Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete for 2005 and will donate $5,000 to Northwestern's general scholarship fund in his name.