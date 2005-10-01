College Sex 101

1 Are you single?

62% Yes

38% No

2 What kind of panties are you wearing at the moment?

47% Thong or G-string

16% Boy shorts

23% None

13% Bikini

1% Granny

3 What pubic hairstyle do you have?

61% Bare floor

13% Brazilian

22% Landing strip

2% Hitler mustache

2% Power muff

4 Have you ever posed for a naughty photo on someone's camera phone?

53% Yes

47% No

5 Have you ever made a sex tape?

31% Yes

69% No

6 If a guy asked you to watch porn with him, would you?

98% Yes

2% No

7 Have you ever hooked up with another girl?

55% Yes (NB: 9% answered "Just a kiss.")

36% No

8 How far do you go with someone you just met?

14% Nowhere

21% First base

28% Second base

14% Third base

15% Home run

8% Doubleheader

9 Have you ever flashed your breasts in public?

75% Yes

25% No

10 What your favorite term for hooking up?

29% Hooking up

17% Getting some (or getting: ass, busy, down, you some, it on, jiggy wit' it)

10% Fucking, fucking around, just plain fuck, we fucked, random fuck

5% Doing it, doin' the nasty, doing the grown-up

4% Bone, boning, boning down

2% Booty call, booty buddy

23% Miscellaneous gerunds: necking, napping, snogging, shagging, mingling, playing, pulling, shacking up, screwing, rolling in the hay, having fun, having sex, knocking boots, messing around, making porn magic, bumping uglies, fulfilling your needs

10% Other miscellaneous phrases: laid, action, playtime, gone fishing, bow-chicka-bow-wow, wild monkey boom-boom. "Anything goes as long as you let me be in control at all times, because that's what turns me on." "The look in my eyes says it all." "I did the walk of shame this morning."

11 Which of these have you experimented with? (Mark all that apply.)

70% Sex toys

50% Role-playing

46% Anal

38% Threesomes

18% S&M

11% Orgies

12 What one bedroom trick do you wish every male Playboy reader knew?

37% Something involving technique: "The longer the foreplay, the better the sex." "Naughtiness is a must." "It really doesn't matter how big it is—it just matters how you use it." "Jackrabbit sex is a no." "Girls do not like to be jackhammer-fucked all the time." "Try yoga poses." "The pump-and-swivel." "The Texas Twist." "Throw a girl on the bed and do her from behind while tickling the front." "Learn to switch positions in bed without your dick falling out."

22% Something involving his mouth: "Kiss the neck." "You don't have to clean my ear out like your tongue is a Q-tip." "Don't slobber." "Know exactly how to put your tongue on my clit." "Blow on me gently when you're down there." "Do anilingus." "Every man should talk to his woman." "If a man whispers low in my ear and tells me what he's going to do, it gets me wetter than ever."

14% Something involving fingers: "Touch all the parts, not just the ones you think are important." "There are two G-spots on a girl—find both of them!" "I wish they all knew to finger the pussy and the ass when eating out a girl." "When we sit on your face, we like a little peekaboo in the back door with a finger."

12% Something involving accessories: "Good lighting can make the mood." "Play romantic music, like Sinatra." "The wonders of ice on skin." "Do it in front of a mirror." "Kama Sutra balm feels good when the guy puts it on his tongue and licks my clit." "It's hot to use a dildo and a dick at the same time." "A vibrator in the bed is not a threat." "Sex is dirty! Keep Kleenex or wipes by the bed for the girl."

8% Something involving his approach: "Be subtle." "Take charge. Push me against the wall and pull my hair." "Pay attention to how the girl responds to what you are doing." "Don't keep doing something that isn't working." "Don't forget about me just because you're done." "Don't forget that it's all about the girl." "Deliver an orgasm, then tactfully leave."

7% Something involving the clitoris: "It's all about the clit."

13 What fantasy have you been too shy to tell your boyfriend about?

22% One involving power and control: "Tie me up, baby!" "I want to be spanked hard and have my hair pulled." "Blindfolded fun." "I want him to dominate me." "I would like to try to become the dominant one and see what it's like." "The guy slightly overpowering me and holding my arms down." "Forced entry."

20% One involving new people: "Hooking up with another girl." "A threesome with this chick at work." "I want to try DP before I am married." "I want to bring another couple in for a night." "I want to have orgies and play with girls." "I always wonder what they do at their fraternity meetings—I secretly wish it was me." "The one he's not included in."

18% One involving new tricks: "Trying anal sex." "Hitting it from the back." "Biting." "I want him to watch me pleasure myself." "I want him to masturbate in front of me." "I want him to go crazy and pull my hair." "Create our own porn." "Videotape a girl eating me out."

14% One involving new identities: rock star and groupie; teacher and student; Captain Jack Sparrow and the bar wench; secretary; French schoolgirl; stripper; whore

10% One involving new locations: "The library." "A parking garage." "An elevator." "The shower." "I want to come home from work and walk in the door and have him throw me on the kitchen table and have some hard-core sex all over the house on top of random furniture and appliances." "I'm on top, riding him, while he's lying on his bed in front of the big screen with a beer in his hand."

16% "There are none."

14 Would you sleep with someone in order to... (Mark all that apply.)

34% Make yourself famous

32% Land a dream job

27% Make someone jealous

19% Get a good grade

14% Earn money

47% None of the above

15 Have you ever cheated on your boyfriend?

50% Yes

50% No

16 Which male celebrities would you cheat on your boyfriend with? (Mark all who apply.)

54% Brad Pitt

26% Justin Timberlake

23% Usher

20% Adam Brody

50% Write-ins: David Beckham, Orlando Bloom, David Bowie, Tom Brokaw, Nicolas Cage, George Clooney, Sean Connery, Tom Cruise, Johnny Damon, Johnny Depp, Vin Diesel, Eminem, Colin Farrell, 50 Cent, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Hartnett, Hugh Hefner, Johnny Knoxville, Ashton Kutcher, Jude Law, Heath Ledger, Matthew McConaughey, Ewan McGregor, A.J. McLean, Chad Michael Murray, Conan O'Brien, Terrell Owens, Ryan Phillippe, Seann William Scott, Tyrese, Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walker, Tom Welling, Shane West, Prince William, Pharrell Williams, Billy Zane

17 How can a guy tell if your orgasm is real?

22% I shake.

14% I scream.

12% I get wet.

12% He can't.

8% I get quiet.

8% I tighten up.

8% My toes curl up.

4% I never had one.

12% Other: "If I don't leave. Because if I get up and leave, then I didn't have one and I have to go finish the job myself."

18 Have you ever performed sexual acts while your roommate was sleeping in the same room?

66% Yes. "But she only pretended to be sleeping." "But she's jumped in before." "And there have even been times in the middle of the day when she wasn't sleeping."

19 How old were you when you lost your virginity?

3% "Too young."

3% 13

6% 14

18% 15

23% 16

15% 17

22% 18

4% 19

4% 20

2% Still a virgin

20 How many sex partners have you had?

2% 0

38% 1-5

23% 6-10

8% 11-15

10% 16-20

4% 21-30

3% "Enough."

8% "It's a secret."

4% Don't know

21 Which of the following people have you slept with? (Mark all who apply.)

73% Your ex

12% Your friend's boyfriend

9% Your boss

9% Your roommate

1% Your professor or teaching assistant

21% None of the above

22 In the bedroom, what's your best move?

40% Oral sex: "I am the master of the slow blow job." "69, baby!" "Deep throat." "Apparently I give great head."

33% Taking charge: "I'm aggressive with them." "He likes it when I'm in control." "My whole routine: lap dance, blow job, sex, blow job, sex, blow job, sex."

12% Teasing: "I like unzipping his pants with my mouth." "I like rubbing my boobs all over him—chest, face and especially penis." "I took belly-dancing lessons—he still raves about that."

8% Positioning: "Facedown, ass up—woo woo!" "Doing squats on a dick." "Horseback riding him." "Legs over my head." "During doggy style, fondling his balls and rubbing his nacho." "I do like the hula girl on the dashboard—writhing back and forth."

5% Talking dirty

2% Hand jobs: "I like to give the reach-around." "I have a secret stroke."

23 which of the following female celebrities would you like to have sex with?

57% Angelina Jolie

22% Britney Spears

12% Paris Hilton

4% Beyoncé

33% Write-ins: Christina Aguilera, Jessica Alba, Pam Anderson, Brianna Banks, Penélope Cruz, Geri Halliwell, Salma Hayek, Elizabeth Hurley, Jenna Jameson, Nicole Kidman, Joanna Krupa, Lucy Liu, Eva Longoria, Madonna, Josie Maran, Shanna Moakler, Ashley Olsen, Tara Reid, Julia Roberts, Jessica Simpson

24 Have you ever had a one-night stand?

70% Yes

30% No

25 What bedroom habit do you wish all guys would give up?

21% Thinking he's Ron Jeremy: "I hate it when guys push on my head while I'm giving them head." "The tackiest thing is when a guy puts his hands behind his head like he's a pimp." "Finishing on my face—yuck!" "Don't ask to be called Daddy!"

19% Selfishness: "I hate it when he comes too quick and I haven't gotten mine." "Guys shouldn't fall asleep right after sex, because we girls know that those few minutes you took to come could not have made you that tired."

14% Noxious fumes: "There is nothing worse than a guy who farts in bed."

14% Amateurism: "I hate that gay look guys give when they know they're about to have sex." "Breast groping—it doesn't do what you think it's doing."

13% Bad communication: "Dirty whispering—I feel like I'm being molested by a pedophile." "Talking about feelings." "Asking for blow jobs. If I want to give one, I will."

10% Uncleanliness: "Bad breath." "Scratching their balls."

7% Rushing: "I hate no foreplay."

2% Getting nailed: "It really irritates me when a guy is fingering you and he hasn't clipped his nails."

"A girl can't give away the best secrets, but my favorite is undoing a buckle and jeans with just my mouth—zipper and all. The guy will freak out." – Davin Lexen, 20, the University of Texas at Dallas (left)

"Anything goes as long as you let me be in control at all times. That's what turns me on. I know what I like and what makes me come." – Amanda Cruz, 24, the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale (right)

"In my most recent fantasy I played a French schoolgirl, complete with a sexy pair of glasses and white stockings." – Cameron Haven, 22, Florida State University (above and below)