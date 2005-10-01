Spellbinder

For some, witchcraft is what happens when Nicole Kidman wiggles her nose; for others, it's a figment of hysterical imaginations in an Arthur Miller play. For Fiona Horne—author, actress and witch—Wicca, or witchcraft, is a life-affirming spiritual path. "I'm a spiritual person," says Fiona. "What defines my practice is honoring nature as sacred, recognizing both a god and a goddess. The spells I perform promote a positive approach to living." The Australian beauty became a witch as a teenager and continued practicing through the years she sang with the techno-rock band Def FX. She emerged from the broom closet in 1998 when her band broke up and she decided to write the first of her six books on witchcraft. She's a gentle advocate of her beliefs. "I would never say to anyone, 'I have all the answers,' because I don't," she explains. "But I'll say, 'Look over here. There's a nice view you might enjoy. Why not stay and look awhile?'"

For Fiona, witchcraft entails pursuing healthful activities such as pairing up, which she explains in her upcoming book, Bewitch a Man. Don't be put off by the title. "Guys can read it and flip it around to apply to women, too," she says. "In my book Magickal Sex I describe how our ability to reach orgasm in a sacred ritual state is the best magic—it always works. Sex magic to witches is like saying a prayer, only it's a lot more fun. The strange irony of our having such a healthy attitude about our sexuality is that we don't become promiscuous. The opposite happens because it's about quality, not quantity. If you're in a committed partnership, sex can only get better."

With her bewitching self-assurance Fiona has apparently charmed Hollywood's casting directors. Look for her next as Henry Winkler's girlfriend in Unbeatable Harold, in the opening scene of the thriller Cult and on this month's pay-per-view special Ghost Encounters: The Queen Mary, in which she and a psychic hunt for ghosts on the world's most haunted ship. So far the move to the States has greatly helped her career. "America is a phenomenal land of opportunity," Fiona says. "I'm so grateful that this country has welcomed me. My work visa even says I am an alien of extraordinary abilities. I love it!"

