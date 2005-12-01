Lolita 50 Years Later

Joyce Carol Oates

Author of The Female of the Species

Like all classics, Lolita is a special case. An occasion for enormous controversy at the time of its publication in 1955, the novel has acquired over the decades--like such scandalous predecessors as James Joyce's Ulysses and D.H. Lawrence's Lady Chatterley's Lover--the patina of the classic. More people have heard of it and have an opinion about it than have read it. Individuals with virtually no interest in literature--particularly the fussily self-referential, relentlessly ornate Nabokovian manner--know who Lolita was, or is, or imagine that they do. Humbert Humbert, narrator of Lolita, or the Confession of a White Widowed Male and the hapless lover of the 12-year-old American schoolgirl, provides a definition of the Lolita prototype:

"Between the age limits of nine and 14 there occur maidens who, to certain bewitched travelers, twice or many times older than they, reveal their true nature, which is not human but nymphic (that is, demoniac); and these chosen creatures I propose to designate as nymphets."

Is Humbert a pedophile? In fact, he gives little evidence of being attracted to girls as young as nine, fortunately. His erotic attractions are for older girls, who arouse his ardor as "little nymphs," or nymphets, and seem to mimic adult sexuality while retaining a childlike innocence. Nabokov makes clear by way of Humbert's background that the nymphet prototype precedes the actual girl. Humbert had been in love as a prepubescent boy with a girl named Annabel, whom the slangy, vulgar, so very American Lolita later embodies. We are meant to think that Humbert's (perverse, criminal) predilection for prepubescent girls is his fate and not his choice. Famously, Humbert confides in the reader, as to a panel of jurors, his most shocking revelation:

"Frigid gentlewomen of the jury! I had thought that months, perhaps years, would elapse before I dared to reveal myself to Dolores Haze; but by 6:00 she was wide awake, and by 6:15 we were technically lovers. I am going to tell you something very strange: It was she who seduced me."

Humbert experiences his predicament as hopeless, the conflicts of his appetites so beyond remedy that he has no recourse but to turn to comedy for solace. Lolita is richly stocked with "realistic" details, for Nabokov had a sharp, shrewd eye, especially for human failings. But in essence Lolita is blackly surreal comedy. Humbert is a comic character, forever trying to explain himself and excuse himself yet in the next breath incriminating himself further. After he becomes Lolita's lover and is legally her stepfather, he tries to seduce her into being a kind of accomplice of his in incorrigible sex-deviant fashion:

"In whatever town we stopped I would inquire, in my polite European way, anent the whereabouts of...local schools. I would park at a strategic point, with my vagrant schoolgirl beside me in the car, to watch the children leave school--always a pretty sight. This sort of thing began to bore my so easily bored Lolita.... She would insult me and my desire to have her caress me while [schoolgirls] passed by in the sun."

Even in this outrageous confession Humbert tries to seduce the reader into sympathizing with him: Deviancy isn't a choice but a fate. Lolita is a brilliantly nuanced portrait of a sex addict in thrall to his addiction even when the addiction has been and can be satisfied by someone close at hand; for always there is a yearning for the new, the not yet attained, the anonymous schoolgirls passing Humbert's car--bodies of "immortal daemons" disguised as female children who seem, for the moment, to have eclipsed Humbert's lust for Lolita.

In his archly self-defensive afterword to the 1977 edition, Nabokov speaks scornfully of those who attempt to read Lolita for its pornographic potential. One can argue that there is at Lolita's core a soft-core (and sentimental) pornographic romance, but few readers intent upon pornography will have the patience to make their way through the author's byzantine prose. (Reading Lolita for its erotic content is akin to reading Mary Shelley's Frankenstein for its horror content.) Scandalous in its time, Lolita has transcended the circumstances of its early controversy as it has transcended the circumstances of its time and place: late 1940s and early 1950s "repressed" America. Along with Pale Fire, Nabokov's more ambitious novel of 1962, Lolita is a feat of literary legerdemain, a shimmering cascade of brilliant passages set like jewels in elegant tapestry. It is surely one of the most convincing portrayals in literature of, if not the human condition per se, the (fated) condition of the obsessive.

Jane Smiley

Author of The Age of Grief

In 1973 I left my husband for a motorcycle-riding guitar player I met in a bar. We lived in a two-room cabin without plumbing, and for some six months we lingered in an extended erotic dream that involved plenty of time on the motorcycle at high speeds. It also involved plenty of time in bed during daylight hours, and in the course of the summer we read Lolita aloud to one another. He was not literary and I was not sophisticated in my tastes (Pride and Prejudice was more up my alley), but we loved Lolita, sentence by sentence, and we were firmly, unironically in sympathy with Humbert, who, we thought, was like we were, eager for lots of sex and damn the consequences.

We also liked the idea of our ignorant selves partaking of the holiest book--not only, supposedly, the sexiest one but also the smartest one. And Lolita worked for us. I was surprised and gratified at how the guitar player understood and appreciated Nabokov's style, and he was surprised and gratified at how the bespectacled English major enjoyed Humbert's fetishistic flights of desire. It was the only book we read.

I have since read Lolita in cooler circumstances. I see it now more skeptically, as Humbert's ever-elaborating but in the end unconvincing self-justification. Where I once saw eloquent description I now see remorse. In those days I didn't have much sympathy for teenage girls, and now I do. The pleasure I take in Lolita, despite Jeremy Irons and James Mason, has diminished and gotten more abstract. Humbert is a particular sort of man and Lolita a specific sort of girl, not at all like my current partner and me. But 32 years ago they were us and we were them, exploring an American landscape of desire, and Nabokov seemed a shadowy, father-like figure whose main purpose was to give us all permission to do whatever we wanted.

Jason Epstein

Nabokov's Editor and Publisher

I last saw Nabokov in August 1973 in Paris on a Sunday. I had just come up from the south to take a plane the next day for New York. In those days I was addicted to cigars. The Meurice, where I was staying on the rue de Rivoli, had none. So I walked around the corner to the Ritz, where I knew there would be a humidor. The bar was empty on that hot summer morning except for two women and a man at a table at the far end of the room. I thought I recognized one of the women, with her snowy white hair and well-cut black dress, but the man, whose back was toward me and to whom the women were listening intently, seemed an unlikely companion, in his short-sleeve Hawaiian shirt and with his Midwestern twang booming across the room. Then I noticed the Oxbridge inflection and realized that the woman was indeed my friend Véra Nabokov, sitting with her famous husband, Vladimir. The other woman, I would soon learn, was Vladimir's French translator. I had not seen or spoken to the Nabokovs for two, maybe three, years. I had been strongly opposed to the Vietnam war. Vladimir was all for it, hoping like so many émigrés for a kind of reverse domino effect that would lead to the collapse of Communism everywhere so that he could at last return to his beloved St. Petersburg and reclaim his family property. The Nabokovs were deeply rooted in Russian history. Vladimir's father had been a leading liberal member of the Duma and was assassinated in the 1920s by czarist thugs in Berlin. I had known Vladimir for some 20 years and had been his publisher for a while and a trustee of his estate. We were friends until Vietnam, and then wordlessly our friendship ended. I understood. For Vladimir the road to the Nevsky Prospect began in Saigon. Hence his defiant impersonation of a noisy American hawk in the otherwise empty Ritz bar that Sunday morning.

That evening Vladimir, Véra, my friend the journalist Christine Ockrent and I had dinner at the Ritz. I proposed a toast to the Nabokovs as fellow Americans in exile. With the money from Lolita they were now living in a hotel in Montreux, in grand Russian émigré style. Hoping to confound me, Vladimir then proposed a toast to Richard Nixon. "Oh please, Volodya," Véra pleaded, anticipating a scene. But there was no scene. I toasted our president. Later we embraced and said good-bye. I never saw the Nabokovs again. Vladimir died four years later in Switzerland.

Our friendship began on Thanksgiving weekend, 1954. My wife Barbara and I were visiting Edmund Wilson and his semi-Russian, semi-German wife Elena (a salad of mixed genes, Nabokov called her) in their old sea captain's house in Wellfleet on Cape Cod, its white shingles worn to a silky smoothness in the pale November sun. On Sunday, as we were preparing to leave, Wilson asked me to join him in his study, where he withdrew two black snap binders from a shelf. He handed them to me and said, "This is a novel by my friend Volodya Nabokov. It's repulsive." He suggested that I read it nevertheless and, if I liked it and wanted to show it to my colleagues at Doubleday, where I worked at the time, that I not reveal the author's name without speaking to Nabokov first. I knew he had used the pseudonym Sirin for some of his earlier novels but was puzzled that he wanted to use it again. What could Nabokov have written that evoked Wilson's disgust and called for such diffidence on his own part?

I had read and admired Nabokov's early novels (Sebastian Knight, Bend Sinister, Laughter in the Dark) in English translation but was unprepared for the lyrical genius and mad humor of Lolita. I showed the manuscript to Ken McCormick, Doubleday's chief editor at the time, without revealing the author's name. He liked it as much as I did but was worried. So was I. Doubleday had just spent thousands of dollars defending Wilson's own rather steamy novel Memoirs of Hecate County, only to lose in the Supreme Court. Doubleday president Douglas Black had proclaimed himself a champion of free speech for his defense of Wilson ("It's not my right to publish but your right to read," he would say at the slightest provocation), but when McCormick and I handed him Lolita he refused even to touch it, much less read it. He was a nasty fellow, short-tempered especially when drunk (as he often was after lunch), and he was not going to spend another Doubleday penny defending my right to read. Everyone was terrified of him. With the wind blowing full in my face from Black's office, I tried another tack and told Nabokov of my plan, which he approved. In 1952 I had launched at Doubleday the Anchor series, the first line of so-called quality paperbacks published in the U.S. It was an immediate success, and by 1955 I had added The Anchor Review, a semiannual periodical, to the series. Since I was solely responsible for the editorial content of Anchor Books, I published a large excerpt from Lolita in the Review without asking permission from my employers. The censors remained in their caves, but Black still refused to read the book. Meanwhile Nabokov and I had become friends, and I was delighted to be able to publish Pnin, which is still my favorite among his novels. Eventually Putnam published Lolita, and I left Doubleday.

Barbara and I visited Vladimir and Véra often in their rented houses in Ithaca. Perhaps because they couldn't afford a house of their own, or more likely because Vladimir didn't want to root himself in the U.S. even temporarily, they occupied the houses of professors on sabbatical, a different one every year. One such visit to Ithaca, soon after the American publication of Lolita, I remember vividly. The Nabokovs were living in the home of a German professor whose parlor was festooned with cuckoo clocks, beer steins and antlers. No sooner were we seated amid this Bavarian kitsch than Véra emerged from her bedroom with what looked like a large jewel case. When she opened it we saw a long-barreled pistol, the kind celebrated in the Dirty Harry films. "Now I won't have to use this," she said with a broad smile, taking from her purse a small derringer and letting it fall back in. Véra was famous at Cornell for taking a seat at the rear of Vladimir's lecture room, ostensibly to take notes, but with the scar of her father-in-law's assassination still livid, she was also riding shotgun.

Once when our son Jacob was an infant in his crib, the Nabokovs, visiting us in New York, entered Jacob's room for the obligatory inspection. Véra's comments were predictable and correct, but Vladimir turned to Véra and said, "Look, a blue blanket, just like Dmitri's," as if the Nabokovs' son, Dmitri, were still an infant in his crib and not a young man well over six feet, studying to be a basso profundo. For weeks I wondered about this strange remark. Only later when I foolishly asked Vladimir how he came to write Lolita--and later still when he insisted perversely that Eugene Onegin (he called it Eugene One Gin) could not be translated into English verse, though a serviceable Penguin translation had recently appeared--did I begin to sense the obsession behind his reference to his son's blue blanket, as if Dmitri, notwithstanding his great stature and powerful voice, were as yet unformed, his future held in reserve for the eventual return of the Nabokovs to St. Petersburg.

In response to my impertinent question about the origins of Lolita, he explained that he, Véra and Dmitri (who was then in his early teens) were returning to Ithaca from a summer's butterfly hunting in Colorado and had decided to spend the night in Ohio and go on the next day to Cornell. Because the motels were booked, they ended up, he said, in a Methodist manse as paying guests of the preacher and his wife. At dinner that evening Dmitri could not be found and after much searching was discovered in the arms of the preacher's 12-year-old daughter. From this episode, Vladimir told me, he traced his interest in the predatory American female and began the anthropological studies (including, improbably, notes of overheard conversations surreptitiously taken, on three-by-five-inch cards, from his seat on the school bus) that resulted in Lolita. This little fiction was his elegant way of telling me to mind my business, but it also suggested that he would tie himself and Dmitri to the mast rather than submit to the American siren song. When he later insisted, irrationally, it seemed to me, that Onegin could not be translated as verse, the pattern became unmistakable. It was not simply Pushkin's poem that could not be put into English, it was Nabokov's person that could not be translated into another culture, and he would like the same to be true of Dmitri, whom he would protect against entangling New World alliances. This is not to say that Nabokov could not assume appropriate disguises as required: a jovial American college professor, a brilliant English stylist, to say nothing of a boisterous Midwestern patriot in a Hawaiian shirt. But the real Vladimir was a displaced Russian, longing for the lost ancestral land of his childhood and early youth, who believed naively that our miserable Vietnam war could help take him to that enchanted place. Vladimir did not live to see the collapse of the Bolshevik empire. Perhaps it's just as well.

Adrian Lyne

Director of Lolita (1997)

I tried to make a movie that reflected this extraordinary novel, although of course the moment you start trying to do that, you're doomed to failure. I didn't want to redo Stanley Kubrick's movie, because--however much you like it--I didn't think it had a lot to do with the novel. It was a movie about Peter Sellers playing Dr. Quilty. It was a movie about Quilty rather than Humbert, and I felt Quilty should be a shadowy figure. You're not sure he really exists. He may just be a figment of Humbert's paranoia.

I originally read the book when I was 18 or 19, for all the wrong reasons. When I read it again 15 years ago, I found it extraordinary, excruciatingly funny. It's ghastly what the man does, but it's really a love story. There's that passage at the end of the book, the moment Humbert sees Lolita, "with her ruined looks and her adult, rope-veined narrow hands and her goose-flesh white arms, and her shallow ears, and her unkempt armpits, there she was (my Lolita!), hopelessly worn at 17, with that baby, dreaming already in her of becoming a big shot and retiring around 2020 A.D.--and I looked and looked at her, and knew as clearly as I know I am to die, that I loved her more than anything I had ever seen or imagined on earth, or hoped for anywhere else." It doesn't get any better than that. That's pretty much why I wanted to do it.

Dmitri Nabokov

Son and Translator of Vladimir Nabokov

Lolita was officially born 50 years ago. I, who would later be dubbed Lolito in the Italian press, had just finished Harvard and moved into a modest apartment a snowball's throw from my former residence in Lowell House. It was to this new address that my father sent me the first edition of the novel, lovingly inscribed. I found it hard to express in words the aesthetic bliss, the chill in my spine, elicited by this inspired melding of the poetic, the playful and the poignant. I wrote him an ecstatic letter that he treasured for many years--much longer, alas, than I was able to treasure the book. The letter vanished in some meander of our travels. The fate of the two-volume book was more complex. While participating in a Nabokov festival at Cornell in 1983, I happened to learn that my inscribed copy was in the possession of a graduate student who had bought it from a sidewalk vendor for $2 after it had been stolen, in the 1960s, from a New York cellar. The student knew perfectly well that I was present at the festival and in fact, as I was told later, proudly showed the (continued on page 156)Lolita(continued from page 105) book to a somewhat gutless friend of mine. The friend did not react as he might have, and it did not occur to the student himself to return the precious book to me. If he is still around, I hope he glances occasionally at the dedication and has made peace with his conscience. If the two green tomes have fallen into other hands, I hope the new owner is blissfully unaware of their history.

Lolita was first published in Paris in English, after several American houses had considered it but ended up running with their tails between their legs. Nabokov had no idea before publication that the Paris publisher's products were sometimes questionable. After some fuss among prudes acting on hearsay, all ended well when Graham Greene declared Lolita "one of the three greatest books of the year." The censors were laughed off the stage, and the prudes were rewarded by seeing her appear worldwide, in two dozen languages and some 50 million copies, not counting Russian, Chinese and Korean pirates. I went on to read the book many times and to find that, as with most of my father's works, each rereading offers new treasures. Now Lolita celebrates her 50th birthday, and there is even a literature festival in Berlin with a commemorative Nabokov Café.

I have sometimes been asked if there was any kind of nexus between me and Lolita. An ambitious Italian journalist, writing in Il Radiocorriere TV, flaunted her knowledge of English and the untranslated Look at the Harlequins! by taking my father's mock autobiography in earnest. At the outset of the book, which was possibly as far as the good lady got, Nabokov's first-person narrator refers to his "three or four successive wives." What should have been a humorous giveaway became for her the biographic truth, and a plethora of wives followed my father not only into that week's program guide but also into an annual capsule TV biography. The capsule also contained a single daughter, on whom Nabokov had presumably modeled Lolita--a six-foot-five Lolita, I suppose, possessing an operatic bass. A more real, if tenuous, link does, however, exist. While fine-tuning his ear to the teen talk of the 1950s, my father not only rode city buses when schoolchildren were likely to frequent them but sometimes used me at day's end as a likely source of kidspeak. One locution--"to goof off"--comes to mind among those he gleaned, and perhaps I am responsible for its slightly incorrect use in the book. Other little nuances of mine, connected not only with language but with tennis or other activities of ours, made it into the book as well.

Plenty of nonsense has followed in the tracks of Lo and her creator, and not a few hacks have ridden his frac-tails. A personally repugnant example of familial innuendo recently fluttered through online Nabokov postings: the outlandish insinuation that Ada was inspired by an incestuous affair between my father and his younger sister Hélène while the family was waiting in Yalta for a reversal of the Bolshevik barbarity so that it might journey to its rightful Russia rather than head into exile in the West. That, of course, was not to be. Otherwise, millions of lives and thousands of treasures would have been saved, and Nabokov might have lived out his life as an impassioned amateur entomologist and a writer little known outside a literary elite versed in his native tongue. It is a pity that the dead cannot sue the living for defamation and that idiocy is not a punishable crime. Except perhaps for a cluster of informed and sensitive Nabokovians, the reader has little conception of what the brother really shared with his sister: knowledge of lepidopterology, biology, prosody--fields in which young Vladimir was already a unique teacher and about which younger Hélène thirsted to learn. It is hard to imagine a more innocent and idyllic relationship between siblings than the one Vladimir recalled having had with his sister in the Crimean hills.

Lest the bowl overflow, I shall not dwell on an online Jo who maintains that Lolita is little more than a thinly coded chronicle of young Vladimir's sexual molestation at the hands of a homosexual uncle. Jo deserves not a legal suit but a more appropriate garment such as a straitjacket. What is least comprehensible and most hurtful is how a pompous Russian scholar, Alexander Dolinin, who has built much of an international academic career on the study and admiration of Nabokov, has suddenly knifed his subject in the back in frankly Stalinist terms. I guess the man has seen his years slithering by and had to give his envy and venom free rein. "Nabokov," he writes, "had to justify his emigration from his native language and literature. It seems that memoirists, biographers and critics alike tend to fall under the spell of Nabokov's own inventions, evasions, exaggerations and half-truths and perpetuate his mythmaking game by sticking to its rules." Read the online poem "Softest of Tongues," Mr. Dolinin. As for you, you are no longer welcome to "teach" Nabokov inside his family dwelling in Russia.

The 1950s and 1990s may have differed in many ways, but the state-cum-church mentality prevails. In Riviera Beach, Florida a municipal councilman, while commenting on the proposed opening of an "adult" bookstore, proclaimed, "We don't want any Lolitas or Godivas in this community." While in that microcosm, of course, ignorance is the operative element, one finds more alarming food for thought in the fact that 20 of our states still live in the era of the Scopes trial and also in the declaration by a British churchman, appropriately named Oddie, that the current moral ruination of the West is due to Playboy, the Beatles and Lolita--while a fellow member of the clergy keeps an assistant standing by with a towel so that he can ejaculate more hygienically while publicly caning a naughty schoolboy. Adrian Lyne had a harder time finding distribution for his film of Lolita in 1997 than Stanley Kubrick did in 1962, even though Lyne enlisted a battalion of lawyers to make sure he was not overstepping the bounds of propriety and even though his film is both literally and figuratively in color but never off-color--and far more faithful to the book--as opposed to Kubrick's black and white. It is true that certain enlightened conservatives such as my friend William Buckley have maintained a healthy objectivity toward art. When I asked Buckley out of curiosity if my father might be a candidate for depiction on a postage stamp, he replied with a bit of embarrassment that no, the postage stamp committee would never allow it because of Lolita. So much for that mixed bag of honorees (to which Elvis Presley, notwithstanding the age of his real-life fiancée, was elected by acclaim).

A favorite question of interviewers is about how it feels to be the son of a genius. What can I say except that genius envy will never die? But what I think has struck me most, and perhaps left the most lasting impression, is the contrast between my initial reaction to Lolita--a feeling of wonderment at my father's tender, touching style and the unique way he had of combining a dash of humor with the tragic, and of pathos with the comic--and the way poor Lolita came to be perceived by some. Expressing the delicate Nabokovian nuances in translation became both a struggle and a joy for me, as was Father's ability to create poetry and prose that conjoined a multitude of levels and details to be discovered with every reading.

I'm pretty sure that if I were to narrate certain episodes of my own life, I would be taken for a braggart, a liar or both, as was once suggested by a pugnacious lady writing for the Times. So I have not touched on my more extreme moments in the realms of auto and offshore racing, my mountain adventures (including a close call with a meteorite on Mexico's tallest volcano), a potentially fatal incident on an operatic stage, the otherworldly intensity of a relationship with a very special sloe-eyed Milanese beauty or the fact that the illness that would end my father's life was what made me interrupt a delicate intelligence assignment on the Adriatic. Instead I have stuck to a more sober contribution, focusing largely on Lolita, whose story is adventurous enough and who is, after all, our birthday girl.

Azar Nafisi

Author of Reading Loulta in Tehran

In the 1990s I started traveling from my home in Tehran to the U.S. and Europe. I had just published my book on Nabokov in Iran. I gave a talk in Washington, D.C. about the experience of teaching Lolita; at the end of the talk people asked different questions, but one particular woman was so antagonistic--not just toward me but toward Nabokov as well. Her basic point was: How could you say that women and especially girls could ever appreciate a book like this, which celebrates a pedophile? Yes, on one level one could say it's about Humbert and his obsession with Lolita, but it's also a celebration of the beauty and poignancy of an ordinary little girl, the way she sighs in class or plays tennis; we see her humanity even as Humbert confiscates her life, rewriting it. When she says the worst thing about death is just being alone, we're reminded of her helplessness. What I wish I could have told the woman at the conference is that Lolita, like all of Nabokov's works, challenges the kind of reader who goes into a novel searching to be calmed, searching for his or her own assertions, not to discover something. What frightens us about people like Humbert is that he reminds us of our own potential to self-justify, to be blind toward others. We don't all go around raping 12-year-old girls, but we do fail to see other people. This is one of the great things about the novel: It questions not just the greater world, and the politics of the moment, but you.

Aleksandar Hemon

Author of The Question of Bruno

I came to the United States for a visit in the winter of 1992 and stayed over when the war in Bosnia broke out in the spring. I had writing ambitions and soon realized that if I were to live here for the rest of my life--which was likely, as the war seemed interminable--I would have to write in English. Reading had to be compulsive if I were to achieve that. Years before, I had discovered a copy of Lolita at a small Sarajevo library (I still remember its position on the shelf, in fact). The exhilaration started the moment I touched Lolita and lasted for another couple of days of passionate reading. It's little wonder, then, that Lolita was one of the first books I bought upon my arrival in the U.S., and it was the first I read with the goal in mind of writing in English. I started by underlining all the words I did not know and would later look up in my Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary, but soon there were far too many marks on each page, so I switched to writing the words down on note cards. I had dozens of note cards and spent as much time flipping through the dictionary as actually reading. The man was a linguistic maniac, I understood. He charged through the language with the intensity and wit manifest in the note cards strewn all over my lodgings and brain. The English language was laid out by Nabokov for me to see, card by card, in all its glorious possibilities.

I worked at the time as a canvasser for Greenpeace--my first legal job--which meant I had to talk to 20 Americans every day on average, trying to get them to fork over the funds for saving the planet. At first I was aware of my accent and the limits of my English, but I quickly became confident enough to attempt deploying in my pitch the words from the note cards. To suburbanites confounded by my accent and general scarcity of articles in my discourse, I exhibited the gems I had unearthed plowing through Lolita, words like ardent, axillary, gibberish, hirsute, thwart. To many a pitchee, what I was saying doubtless sounded like a foreign language, but I had no fear of speaking the language as though I owned it. Nabokov stood behind me, vouchsafing for the words, whispering into my mind's ear that I could feel at home in English. Even now, when on gloomy days I have doubts, after two published books, about the viability of writing in a stepmother language, I recall the fact that the greatest American novel of the 20th century, possibly of all time, was written by a Russian immigrant.

A.S. Byatt, English Writer

Humbert is a consummately artificial character. The reader of Lolita can sense Nabokov's gleeful pleasure in his own controlling skill, through and behind Humbert's own gleeful pleasure in his power of language and manipulation of people. And yet as a reader I react very naively to him. I judge him, I explain him, I argue with him, as though he were a real man who had got (so to speak) under my skin. This is what Nabokov wanted me to do. Humbert is one of those bad men who appear to be redeemed by a kind of charm but above all by a mixture of extraordinary energy and extraordinary verbal skill. He is like Don Juan and Shakespeare's energetic villains Iago and Edmund: more interesting than the banal people who surround him. But, like them, his energy turns out to be stultifying and self-defeating--as well as horribly damaging to others in ways he claims to understand and we don't quite believe he does.

One thing that interests me as a writer is what Nabokov chooses to make Humbert tell us about his life before and after his passion for Lolita. His marriage to Valeria, at whom he sneers, is an unpleasant farce. In a skated-over episode early in Humbert's American existence, he has "another bout with insanity (if to melancholia and an insufferable sense of oppression that cruel term must be applied)." We can't really tell how sane or insane he is. He is treated in a sanatorium, where he takes cunning pleasure in the "cruel sport" of misleading the psychiatrists. A good reader notes this pleasure in deception when embarking on Humbert's story of his relations with Charlotte and Lolita Haze.

He is not a nice man and has monstrous failures of imagination. Consider his thoughts about Valeria when he tries to deal with Charlotte's frustration of his wishes; he tells us he used to "twist fat Valechka's brittle wrist (the one she had fallen on from a bicycle)." He needs, he tells us, to be more subtle with Charlotte. When she discovers his diary of his passion for her child (with its unpleasant jeering at herself), he thinks that if she had been Valeria he would have "slapped her breasts out of alignment or otherwise hurt her." Instead he tries to placate Charlotte, makes her a drink, tries to tell her he is planning a novel (an incredibly feeble excuse) and distracts himself and the reader with some exquisite prose about the "little pillow-shaped blocks of ice--pillows for polar teddy bears, Lo" in the drink, while his wife runs out to her death in the street. He is not as clever as he thinks he is, and he, and we, are made to see that clearly.

The paragraph I remember almost word for word is the bravura description of the imaginary mural Humbert paints in the Enchanted Hunters after he has first penetrated Lolita. He has told us that the size of his adult male organ shocked her, despite her childish sexual experiments. He makes metaphors--a tiger pursuing a bird of paradise, "a choking snake sheathing whole the flayed trunk of a shoat"--in which the swallowed victim and the predatory swallower have changed place, most unpleasantly. He has an agonized sultan helping "a callypygean slave child to climb a column of onyx"--again a precise, and not really pleasant, image of sexual activity with an unpleasant emotion attached, power and slavery. He paints camp activities of teenage girls ("Canoeing, Coranting, Combing Curls"), his own privately exciting images, and graduates to lights, "those luminous globules of gonadal glow that travel up the opalescent side of jukeboxes"--a brilliantly inventive image for rising sexual excitement. Then there are colors: fire opal dissolving, "a last throb, a last dab of color, stinging red, smarting pink, a sigh, a wincing child." The colors are those of Humbert's sexual excitement and Lolita's bleeding. The prose is virtuoso. The way the string of images ends in a real thing--a wincing child--is horribly moving. Wincing child is bare and factual--Lolita here is not even called a girl, and certainly not a nymphet, but a hurt child. Wincing suggests pain and courage and revulsion.

The whole problem--and the whole art--of the novel is here. For Humbert orchestrates our excitement and shock. Humbert knows, and Humbert tells us, that the child is bleeding and wincing. Humbert expects us to admire both his luscious (and exact) prose and his understanding of the true moral disaster. But Nabokov ensures that we get more of a shock--and are less seduced--than Humbert intends. Humbert is not quite clever enough, which is why we pity him, perhaps, after all.

Donna Tartt

Author of The Secret History

I first read Lolita when I was 16, but I would have read it sooner had I been able to find it. In rural Mississippi 25 years ago, it wasn't an easy book to come by, and indeed it wasn't particularly easy to find any of Nabokov's work. But I had read his collected short stories, and Ada, which was so indescribably wonderful to me that I couldn't even comprehend it; the story was beyond me, but the words and images were so beautiful that I could open it at any random point and drown in it. For over a year I checked and rechecked it from the library, and hauled it around with me everywhere I went (and if anybody was ever amused to see a little girl always carrying around this enormous book that said Nabokov, they never said anything). During this time, I was desperate to get hold of some of his other work--especially Lolita, which I knew was his greatest book. Lolita wasn't the sort of book I felt comfortable asking my parents or the library to order for me, and when I finally found it on my own (in the tiny bookstore of a bleak suburban mall in a strange town) I almost didn't have the nerve to buy it because the mass-market edition at that time was incredibly cheesy: airbrushed girlie flesh, verging on soft porn. But inside that misleadingly sleazy jacket was concealed nothing less than what Humbert Humbert calls the secret of durable pigments, the refuge of art. While I was reading it (over about three days, in early June, in the guest bedroom of my friend Nancy's house) some essentially life-changing transformation took place within me, something that felt almost chemical, a change in the blood, as in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. I could hardly speak or bring myself to come downstairs for meals. At night, after I turned the light out, I lay awake with my face pressed into the pillow and felt stunned.

People who concentrate on the pedophilia are missing the point. Lolita isn't sensationalism or social realism; it's so magnificent in its imagery, so rich and tricky and labyrinthine in its construction, that it's clearly all a fantastic game, with Nabokov standing plainly visible in the background of his own creation, pulling the strings. (Even Lolita herself senses the artifice and essential antireality of the world she inhabits: "You talk like a book, Dad," she says to Humbert.) It has always been distressing to me that so many people speak of Lolita as a groundbreaking novel because of the subject matter, when of course the real reason it's groundbreaking is because Nabokov pushes English prose to heights it hasn't touched since.

Fredric Jameson

Author of Archaeologies of the Future

Who would have thought a foreigner would end up writing the Great American Novel? What does it tell us about ourselves that American social life let itself be so vividly rendered by a European aesthete whose contempt for political and philosophical content was so boundless as to be a kind of caricature? How to explain the fact that it fell to a modernist art-for-art's-sake stylist to capture the essence of that ambiguous period, the American 1950s, which otherwise seems to fall out of the grand narrative of our recent history?

Nabokov truly seized the moment by an accident of history. This high-cultural manufacturer of abstract, unlikely plots suddenly invented one that fell into place in a U.S. gradually dismantling its sexual taboos and liberating one former perversion after another. As this moral subversion continued and became generalized, the love for nymphets gradually lost its transgressive edge. Its moment of scandal had been essential, not only for the book's unlikely commercial success but for its art as well, in which the representation of hitherto unmentionable desires offered a writer the supreme challenge of formulating the new before its domestication settled down into more conventional four-letter format. Maybe today, when religious, reactionary moralizing has returned with a vengeance, Lolita will again have something to offer a hysterical media obsessed with pedophilia in the day-care center or the church choir or on death row.

Unlike those of his American counter-cultural contemporaries, Nabokov's sex story was strengthened by its insertion into an allegorical framework, in which the cultured, melancholy European exile unexpectedly identifies his heart's desire in the American bobby-soxer, a new social phenomenon of the 1950s, and in which U.S. mass culture and consumption reach an apotheosis of inarticulacy and inauthenticity. Yet it is a masterstroke, and Humbert's unappeasable obsession solves the problem of the Old World's fascination with the New in ways that scarcely glorify the latter at the same time that its irresistible youth and vitality are suitably acknowledged ("a land of desire," said Hegel, "for all those weary of the historical lumber room of old Europe").

Nabokov's Americans (like Hitchcock's) are delicious caricatures in a journey whose episodic form (unified only by the paranoid fantasy of the malicious Quilty, a bad American double of the persecuted narrator) offers an inimitable pretext for the minting of his incomparable sentences. This trajectory ("whose sole raison d'etre...was to keep my companion in passable humor from kiss to kiss"), in its interminable circuit back and forth across the continent, supremely achieves a cognitive map of the U.S. in all its flora and fauna. This aesthetic equivalent of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 thus turns out to be a prophetic anticipation of postmodernity, with its primacy of space over time. Nabokov has jumped to the top of the literary canon in Russia today; let's make sure Lolita remains an American classic as well.

Paul Theroux, Author of Blinding Light

The quaint thing is that 50 years ago some books were regarded as so shocking and dangerous they had to be suppressed, and some writers were regarded as outlaws. Living in that paranoid and puritan world, many of us conceived the ambition to be writers. I did not read Lolita then; Henry Miller was my hero, and Tropic of Cancer, which was also banned, was the book I admired most, for its gusto and rebelliousness.

Lolita was notorious, a wicked book--people ratted about it--but when I first got around to reading it in high school I found it precious and overwritten. I still think it is a bit too pleased with itself, dense with the Nabokovian smugness present in all his work. Yet this novel stands up to many rereadings. It is still funny; it is true to a specific era in American life. The first half of the novel, the middle-aged Humbert's stalking and seduction of a 12-year-old girl, is brilliant (she turns 13 long after he has nailed her); the second half is a plotty and sprawling pseudo-mystery and also a great road trip.

At the time, the novel was defended on artistic grounds, which is a euphemistic crock because its appeal is unambiguously sexual. The novel has, to use a Nabokov image, a gonadal glow. The lechery is so convincing, it is impossible to imagine that Nabokov did not harbor the desire to fondle small ("feline," "bud-breasted") girls. Never mind the hyperbolic copulation in the hotel. Look at Chapter 13, Lolita's four-page lap dance ending with Humbert exulting, "I crushed out against her left buttock the last throb of the longest ecstasy man or monster had ever known."

Brian Boyd

Nabokov Scholar and Biographer

Lolita and I had a difficult start to our relationship. I was 13, almost her age. I hid her under my pillow so my puritanical and unbookish parents would not know who I had in my bed. But our time together proved humiliating, frustrating, detumefying: Lolita was too old and too knowing for me. By 16, however, I was ready for Pale Fire, and I have owed many of my deepest literary thrills ever since to Nabokov, Lolita included. Yet while I think I have come to understand most of his finest books--Pale Fire, Ada, The Gift, The Defense and Speak, Memory--I am baffled still, although now also entranced, by his most famous novel.

Although Lolita still slips from my grasp, the world found it accessible and immediate enough to change Nabokov's fortunes and the whole face of late 20th century literature. The novel shocked and still shocks because its subject, its characters, its angle, its attitude--the portrait of an artist as a middle-aged pervert--allowed all the eloquence anyone could want. But all of Nabokov's work shocks. He does not accept old ways of seeing and saying. He challenges and refreshes every convention yet never experiments for experiment's sake. He invents absorbing characters and situations, then embeds them in unprecedented structures and storytelling strategies that nevertheless seem to arise naturally out of the facts of the fiction. Unlike some high modernists, he pays as much attention to readers as to characters--and he makes them creative readers. He hides extra dimensions of discovery behind a surface that immediately appeals, even if in Lolita it also appalls. And he dives deep. In Humbert, Nabokov shows consciousness, the measure of our freedom, becoming a means of entrapment, and love, our way of reaching beyond ourselves, twisted into a way of imposing on others.

John Banville

Author of The Book of Evidence

Jorge Luis Borges liked to ponder the strange fact that there was a time before Shakespeare, a time before Kafka, a time before Joyce--a Shakespeareless time, a Kafkaless time, a Joyceless time--ages impossible to imagine for us latter-day readers spoiled for choice. Before Humbert instructed us in the lore of nymphetology, who had noticed the distinction between ordinary, plain, grubby little girls and those enchanted few whose nature "is not human but nymphic (that is demoniac)"?

It is no accident that Nabokov had such difficulty getting his book published. The first edition of Lolita in 1955 marked the end of America's age of childhood innocence. Gore Vidal has pointed out how young people merely pretend to be children, feigning the expected characteristics of childhood in order to spare the feelings and illusions of grown-ups. Debauched Dolores showed up that little sham for what it is. Never such innocence again--the innocence of us adults, that is. My secondhand copy bears an inscription on the flyleaf:

"June 11, 1959 Dear Ruth Ann, a very happy birthday--Aunt Rose."

I cannot help but imagine Ruth Ann as one of the sorority of prepubescent sirens--yes, the murderer's fancy prose style is awfully catching--but who, oh who, I wonder, was Aunt Rose? Inevitably my fabulist's imagination toys with a possibility suggested by Humbert himself, who, when Lolita has been sent away to summer camp by "the Haze woman," her mother, considered the mad idea of dressing up "as a somber old-fashioned girl, gawky Mlle. Humbert" and putting up his tent on the outskirts of Camp Q., "in the hope that its russet nymphets would clamor: 'Let us adopt that deep-voiced D.P.,' and drag the sad, shyly smiling Berthe au Grand Pied to their rustic hearth. Berthe will sleep with Dolores Haze!" After all, the world these days is full of faux Aunt Roses, is it not?

But of course Lolita is not really about pedophilia. True, one of its themes is the way in which male lust can blindly consume its object. For all Humbert's exquisitely detailed descriptions of her, he does not see poor pigeon-toed, shortsighted, stagestruck Dolly Haze as an autonomous being but only as the fit object of his desire. And this theme in turn shades into the theme of art and its objects, for art too consumes what it fixes on despite the fact that, as Humbert mournfully declares, art is "the only immortality you and I may share, my Lolita."

"I do not think "Lolita is a filthy book. It is the engrossing, anguished story of a man of taste and culture who can love only little girls."--Dorothy Parker, 1958

Even Lolita herself senses the artifice and essential antireality of the world she inhabits: "You talk like a book, Dad," she says to Humbert Humbert.