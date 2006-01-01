Playboy's Playmate Review

By now you're well acquainted with the 12 genetically gifted women you see here. One is about to get a lot more exposure--as the Playmate of the Year. Will it be the Italian restaurateur? One of the curvy college coeds? America's sexiest (former) bartender? Or perhaps Miss March, the Playmate chosen by Howard Stern? These women have diverse backgrounds, but they have one thing in common: They need your support to win. Go to playboy.com and choose your favorite for PMOY.

Things are really cooking at Campisi's Restaurant in Dallas, where Miss February still works as a manager. "People are always asking me to sign napkins," says the 24-year-old. "I say, 'No, I've got something better. I keep head shots in the office.'" To help customers recognize Amber, the restaurant has hung curtains just like the red-and-white checkered apron she wore in the pictorial. Meanwhile, our favorite Italian dish is scoring a pile of frequent-flier miles doing promotions around the country for Playboy, but her next trip is all about vacation. "I'm going to Costa Rica for a week of yoga and relaxation," she says. "No cell phones and no computers. I'm going to get a badass suite and splurge on massages."

When Miss January isn't cracking her economics and business-law books at her Las Vegas college, the 20-year-old fills her time doing promotional work for Playboy. "I don't know how I have the energy to do it all," Destiny says with a laugh. "It's a crazy life, but I get really excited about going to school. I'm a big nerd like that." She has also appeared on an episode of The Girls Next Door with good friend and November cover girl Kendra Wilkinson. "She's my girl," says Destiny, who adds that she's thrilled to hear from fans and meet them at events. "I'm constantly getting the nicest letters and presents," she says. "Thanks for all the love."

It's hard to find a background much more exotic than that of the half Filipino, half Italian Miss November. The 20-year-old Floridian has appeared on The Girls Next Door as the new Playmate Hef's girlfriends take out. "People recognize me all the time from that show," the knockout says with a touch of amazement in her voice. "The pictorial and the TV show at once were overwhelming." Still, none of this attention will keep her from participating on the USA National Bikini Team or pursuing modeling opportunities with her gorgeous sister, CJ. If you can't get enough of Raquel [we can't], visit raquelgibson.com. "I try to write back to everyone," she says, "even if it is two months later."

"I don't have much of a social life right now," says Miss October with a bit of a frown. That's because Amanda is devoting lots of time to finishing her thesis on artificial reproductive technology at the University of Virginia, as well as traveling for Playboy. On the bright side, she gets a great deal of fan mail. "It's so flattering," she says. "Sometimes I get weird requests, though, like when one dude asked for a pair of my panty hose." Thoughts for the future? "When I graduate in May I want to move to L.A. and model for the next three years," the 21-year-old North Carolina native says. "Later I plan on going to graduate school."

Miss March's road to the Mansion is unique in Playboy history. Her mother wrote to Howard Stern, asking for his help in getting Jillian, now 20, a spot as a Playmate. Stern had her on his show with one of our photo editors, who was quick to recognize that the pretty girl from rural Missouri had the qualities needed to be a playmate. "Howard still keeps tabs on me," says Jillian. "He always asks about Hef and the other Playmates and if I've dated any celebrities." Jillian moved to the Bunny House down the street from the Playboy Mansion last April; her mom helped her move. "Becoming a playmate was my ultimate dream," Jillian says, "so PMOY just seems like a fantasy. I think we need a blonde one."

Attentive readers will recall that prior to becoming Miss June, Kara appeared on these pages as one of America's sexiest bartenders. Alas, while there will surely be many tears in many beers, we must report that Kara is no longer earning her keep as a cocktail genie. "I've retired the shot glasses," she says. Instead, she has moved from Orlando to L.A. to pursue more modeling work. "My family and friends were upset about my leaving, but it's for the better," she says. Seeing those sparkling eyes and that shapely figure, we expect the 22-year-old will do just fine. for starters, you can find out how Kara Keeps her body taut in The Envy Series workout videos.

Since she became Miss August, this 21-year-old Californian has been quite occupied. Along with pursuing a number of modeling offers, she participated in a tour sponsored by the Miller Brewing Company to promote Playboy in Chicago, New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. "I'm always happy to sign stuff for guys," she says. "I appreciate the fans, and I try to accommodate all their requests." If you like what you see here, you're in luck--you'll be seeing more. "I'm modeling for magazines," she says, "and I'd like to eventually have my own swimsuit calendar. But I'm just taking it as it comes. So far so good."

"I'm the only Playmate on Long Island, and my license plate is PLBYBUNY, so people wave to me all the time," says 22-year-old Miss April. "Once, my car was parked in front of my grandma's house, and three police officers stopped to get autographs. It's been great." Along with performing charity work with the New York Knicks and traveling to promote Playboy [she scored a trip to Japan], Courtney is hard at work wrapping up her undergraduate degree in psychology. "I plan to get my master's in social work and work with children in my own practice," she says. Will there be more modeling? "I feel totally comfortable in front of the camera," she says. "I hate clothes. I really do."

As it turns out, this 23-year-old Georgia peach who works in the wine business in Atlanta knows a thing or two about the grape. After she appeared as Miss September, Wine Enthusiast Magazine interviewed her about her oenophillia, which is both deep and wide. "I'm developing my own label for an Italian wine called Bellisima," she says. "It's a Tuscan red, and I'm working with a great winemaker in Italy. It's set to debut in February, so I'm very excited about it." Vanessa finds plenty of time for fun outside of work [Falcons games, a good book]. "I don't have many people to answer to, so I can pretty much do whatever I want," she says. "That's the beauty of working for yourself."

The folks at the MAC cosmetics store where Qiana works have been simply overjoyed about all the customers she has attracted since becoming Miss July--even if all of them aren't interested in buying makeup. "One guy with a camera was pretending to look for lipstick," says Qiana, "and then he turned around and--click." Not exactly the old routine, eh? "Being a Playmate has been a life-changing experience and a lot of fun," says the statuesque 24-year-old L.A. native. "But in my mind I'm still kind of dorky and don't know why anyone would want my autograph." Qiana may be modest, but she also knows what she wants: "Being Playmate of the Year--that would be the ultimate prize."

Florida-based Miss May is a real go-getter. She hosts Playboy parties in cities around the country and poses for catalogs. [She's a former Body Glove swimsuit model, and she does lingerie as well.] She is also hard at work studying for her real estate license, which she hopes to have by the end of the year. Already thinking like an investor, she knows how she'd spend her PMOY winnings. "If I won the hundred grand, I'd buy some low-end houses, fix them up and resell them," says the angel-faced 24-year-old. But money isn't everything. "I wouldn't mind marrying a rich guy, but I'm single now, and I like it." Could that help her win support? "If that's what it takes!" she laughs.

Miss December seems always to have had a connection to Playboy. Not only has she worn Playboy clothes and a Rabbit Head navel ring for years, but she was born on Easter. "The girls have always told me I should be a Playboy Bunny," says the 26-year-old Californian. Christine loves all furry creatures and has operated her own animal rescue service since she was 18. "It started after neighbors asked if I would mind fostering animals, and then it snowballed," she says. "I keep the abused ones until they are socialized and have placed 53 of them. I eventually want to go to veterinary school." But first she has a modeling career to attend to. One look at Miss December and you know she'll never lack for pets.

Pick your favorite Playmate at Playboy.com.