Cassandra Lynn, Miss February, 2006

You know life is good when a Playmate kicks off her interview by peeling back her clothes. Cassandra Lynn doffs her duds to show us the five tattoos she has on her sun-kissed body--all of them butterflies. "My good friends call me Butterfly," she says. "I started getting the tattoos at the age of 18." She says she just likes butterflies, but we're reading a little more into it.

Right around the time she got her first tattoo, Madame Butterfly spread her wings and flew from her native small town in Utah to Newport Beach, California, where the sun always shines and the sandy beaches beckon. She went to beauty school, but before her career as an aesthetician could get rolling, she started getting noticed for her own looks. Now, as Miss February, Cassandra is gliding along in the loveliest way. She's also building a modeling career and working as a Miller girl. "I go to different bars and try to convince people to switch to Miller Lite," she says. "I do taste challenges, and my beer usually wins." We cannot imagine why.

Cassandra's sea-blue eyes mirror her affinity for ocean play. Tailor-made for a two-piece, she recently placed in the top 20 at a Hawaiian Tropic suntan oil pageant, and she's an undisputed winner when the bikini comes off. "I love to run around the house naked," she says, laughing. "It's natural." She was on the diving team in her high school, and she loves to scuba dive. "My favorite spot is Kona, Hawaii, where the lava tubes are so pretty," she says. "I'm not afraid of sharks or anything like that, but I don't like to touch the bottom." Although the 26-year-old beauty is in her element in a swimsuit, she's not afraid of the cold, either. She still goes back to Utah to snowboard in the winter.

So let's get this straight. She dives in Hawaii, snowboards in the Rockies, spends her days in a bikini on the beach and her nights in bars? Now that's our kind of girl.

Since she is Miss February, we ask Cassandra to describe the most romantic Valentine's Day she can remember. She thinks for a moment, then says, "I have this friend, and he had my spare set of house keys. When I came home that night, the house was clean, the laundry was done, and he had roses spread out everywhere. He had a sheet laid out, candles lit and fondue all set for me. We had been just friends, but this guy pulled a lot of fun stuff out of his bag of tricks." By the look of her devilish grin, we're guessing Cassandra has a few tricks of her own.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Cassandra Lynn

Bust: 32 DD

Waist: 24

Hips: 34

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 110

Birth Date: Aug, 15, 1979

Birthplace: Price, Utah

Ambitions: I would love to own my own business, become Playmate of the year & pursue acting.

Turn-Ons: A man who knows how to treat a woman. I love a romantic who opens doors, fine dining, flowers, cards, etc.

Turnoffs: Men who are insecure, controlling, cheap, lazy and have no ambitions.

My dream Job: I would love to be more involved in the entertainment business -- modeling & acting.

Five people I'd like to Meet: Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler, Steven Tyler, Pamela Anderson, Donald Trump.

Champagne or Beer: Beer -- Miller Lite.

Sports I Enjoy: I'm really not a big sports fan, but I do enjoy Scuba diving & Snowboarding.

What I wear to Bed: Nothing but my birthday suit.

See more of Miss February at cyber.playboy.com.