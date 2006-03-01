Monica Leigh, Miss March, 2006

We predict an influx of tourists to Long Island, given the area's recent Playmate population increase. First came Miss April 2005, the fabulous Courtney Rachel Culkin. Now her longtime friend and sometime roommate Monica Leigh is showing us how they help keep New York beautiful.

"I grew up with Courtney, and we've been best friends since I was 13," Monica says. "As a teenager I was always hamming it up for the camera, jumping around in the background and making sure I was in every picture. And I've always loved being naked. I used to run around the house nude, being the exhibitionist. But I got a little shy about trying out for Playboy. Courtney pushed me to do it because she loved it so much."

Monica has no regrets. Her long-standing fondness for flashbulbs has paid off. She landed the cover of our College Girls special edition and became December's Cyber Girl of the Month before Hef chose her as Miss March. Monica comes alive in front of the camera, and she does what it takes to get the perfect shot. Take the photo above, of her (right) and her sister Sheryl posing in front of the Statue of Liberty. "For that one shot we went back and forth to Ellis Island on the ferry about seven times. It was hilarious."

You'd better be laughing too, because this 24-year-old future dental hygienist is dying to see your choppers. "I am obsessed with teeth," she says, leaning in to dazzle us with her own majestic molars. "I look at everybody's smile. I can't say I would never date a guy with bad teeth, but I'd have him get them fixed!" Speaking of men, Monica says, "I like a man who works hard and has an artistic side. He has to be a free spirit, adventurous like me, willing to get crazy and try new things." When we ask Miss March about her best date ever, it doesn't surprise us that it involved high speeds and free-falling. "I once told this guy that I wanted to try skydiving, so he took me," she says. "Once you jump, it is such a weird feeling--so beautiful and peaceful."

Down on earth Monica fulfills her need for speed by snowblading with pals but likes to slow things down when it comes to her first love, singing. "I like to sing love ballads in the style of Celine Dion and Shania Twain," she says. "I'm going to try out for Making the Band if they do that show again." She pauses and stares at the heavens for a moment. "You know, I started looking at life differently after my mom passed away. She was a fighter, and she helped me realize that you can't just sit back. You have to go after the things you want, and you have to look on the bright side and stay positive. I should have been around in the 1960s because I feel like such a hippie. I just want to make people smile."

She's doing a good job, don't you think?

Playmate data sheet

Name: Monica Leigh

Bust: 36c

Waist: 24

Hips: 36

Height: 5' 6"

Weight: 114 lbs

Birth date: 12/19/81

Birthplace: Long Island, New York

Ambitions: To pursue a career in singing, modeling and acting.

Turn-Ons: Someone who is successful and hardworking. A person who is very into health.

Turnoffs: Bad breath, a negative attitude and someone who tries too hard to impress.

The five best singers ever: Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Maniah Carey, Sade and Tamia.

My pets: G.B., a little gray cat, and Jazzmond, a black cat.

My earliest memory: I remember I was very young, and my mother took me to the park to see the swans and how beautiful they were. I was so excited until I started feeding them and one of them bit me really hard!

Why I love New York: It has an amazing spirit and such great energy.

See more of Miss March at cyber.playboy.com.