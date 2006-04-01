Holley Ann Dorrough, Miss April, 2006

It's easy to lose track of where you came from in the City of Angels, but recent transplant Holley Ann Dorrough's Southern roots run deep. "Besides my family, I miss my sweet tea," says the even sweeter 19-year-old Alabama native and aspiring pop singer. "I guess I consider myself a Southern belle. To me that means a cute girl who gets along with everybody and aims to please." Holley has an irresistible Southern charm that instantly impressed Hef. "I got on the guest list for the Midsummer Night's Dream party at the Mansion and happened to be standing at the entrance when Hef walked in," she says, smiling. "I said to him, 'Hi, I'm Holley, and my pictures should be in your office. So heads up--I'm your next Playmate.' I had to do it!" We love a woman who knows what she wants and isn't afraid to ask for it. Romance-wise, Miss April likes old-fashioned, down-home fun. Southern food is her specialty--corn bread, fried okra, chicken-fried steak--and she'd rather cook a meal for her date and cuddle on the couch than get dressed up and hit an expensive restaurant. Still, she does have one material wish worth mentioning: "I want a pink 1960s convertible with a white leather interior and Playmate stitched across the backseat in pink." So long, Alabama; hello, L.A.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Holley Ann Dorrough

Bust: 34

Waist: 25

Hips: 34

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 115

Birth Date: 8|12|86

Birthplace: Gadsden, Alabama

Ambitions: To be a successful madel & singer, eventually a wonderful wife & mother.

Turn-Ons: Resoect, passion, a great smile, blue elses, a nice body, humor, nice hair.

Turnoffs: Cockiness, smoking, drugs, players, bums, arrogance.

Previous Modeling Experience: I have done promotions for skoal, edy's & the U.S. Army at Nascar races.

If I had more time, I Would: Work out & shop more! And show off my homemaking skills.

My Brothers Is: A total cowboy! Boots, wrangters, hat, big truck & all.

Singer I Admire: Mariah Carey.

See more of Miss April at cyber.playboy.com.