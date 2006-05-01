Centerfolds on Sex: Cara Zavaleta

Iviva La Revolución!

Three things have revolutionized the world of sex: razors, remote-control fireplaces and text messages. Gentlemen, take two seconds in the shower to shave off your pubes or at least clean up the area. It makes all the difference in the way you feel about your body, and your partner will find you a thousand times sexier. Everyone should consider having a remote-control fireplace installed at home. It instantly gets both people in the mood for sex, you don't have to mess with matches or logs, and because the room gets hot quickly, you have to take your clothes off. I can't say enough about text messaging. I'd never been much of a text messager until recently, but now I'm addicted to sending my man naughty messages like "I can't wait to see you with your clothes off." Just a dirty phrase in the middle of the day works wonders. You could be in the worst situation--say, a boring meeting with someone you don't like--but when you get that message, the world changes. Your anticipation builds, and you can't wait to get back home. A sexy text message can be so much hotter than hearing a silly voice saying. "Hey, baby, I'm thinking of you."

Basic Instinct

I'm pretty specific about what I look for in a man. I love a guy with a hairy, muscular chest. That's something you should never shave. When I'm lying on top of him, I want to feel a very masculine man beneath me. Also, he has to be from the Midwest. I'm from the Midwest, and I think men from there tend to be more honest. I also like confidence in a man, but it's important that he not talk too much, because that usually means he's bragging. Last, a man's scent is very important to me. I know I'm with the right guy by how he smells. I have to love his scent after he works out.