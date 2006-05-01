Rachel 911

Actress, model and dancer Rachel Sterling rides to the rescue

Nestled in the breakfast nook of her West Hollywood apartment, Rachel Sterling couldn't be happier. She loves Tinseltown, and given that Charlie Chaplin once owned this building, and Jean Harlow and Marilyn Monroe once strolled its courtyard, Rachel feels right at home. The love of her life, a teacup Maltese named Zoe, is sitting in her lap, and it must be said: Even her dog is hot.

"Zoe's a regular model for a line called American Pup." Rachel says. "She has this little pose she does, looking over her shoulder. I've learned a lot from Zoe. She's a better model than I am."

Not so fast! Rachel, who had us all saying "I would" as one of Vince Vaughn's love interests in Wedding Crashers, turns everyone's head. An exotic beauty of Mexican, Korean and Apache heritage, the 26-year-old Texas native is a busy woman. She's a model, a dancer and an actress. You can see her later this year in the indie film Price to Pay, about 1980s drug culture, or you may catch her dance act, the Sugar Blush Beauties, as it tours Canada with some notable celebrity guests, including our September 2005 cover girl, Jessica Canseco. The group features five model-dancers who do "rock-and-roll cabaret." If, however, you're feeling lazy, turn on The Price Is Right. Yup, Rachel is slated to grace the stage later this year as a Barker babe with everybody's favorite gameshow host, Bob Barker. Priceless,

Rachel turned to acting and dancing "only after it hit me that I wasn't going to be a runway model. I'm only five-foot-four." She quickly became a music-video must-have, providing luscious eye candy for the likes of Dr. Dre. Kid Rock. Sugar Ray and Velvet Revolver. She earned a lot of attention last year for her Reno 911! character, a gorgeous madam running a brothel full of beauties. Rachel was a Juggy Dancer on Comedy Central's The Man Show, too.

"The Juggys was a fantastic experience," she says. (There's a sentence you don't hear often enough.) "Cohosts Jimmy Kimmel and Adam Carolla are such sweet guys. I had a crush on Jimmy for, like, a day. It wore off."

When she's not working, Rachel loves to eat, though who knows where it goes. She's also a classic-movie hound. She wore out her Citizen Kane DVD, which was a problem. If it wasn't playing on the TV in her "very girlie" bedroom--complete with canopy bed and flowers galore--she couldn't fall asleep. Her favorite movie of all time? Sunset Boulevard. Now that's our kind of girl.

A sampling of Rachel Sterling's gorgeous body of work (from top): seducing a cop on Comedy Central's Reno 911!; slow dancing with Vince Vaughn in Wedding Crashers; getting jiggy in a Kid Rock video; and with Adam Carolla on The Man Show. Her best role so far--Playboy model--is a dream come true. "The first time I saw an issue of Playboy, I thought the girls were so pretty and that I'd like to do that someday," she says. "Every American girl has thought about it at least once--unless she's Amish."