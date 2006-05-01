The Things People Say

What about men, Eh? When they say

Honey, Let's stay in tonight and watch TV.

What they really mean is, "honey, let's do it all night and i'll save money on the restaurant bill".

And when they say, "I'm sorry, babe-I made a mistake," they really mean "But it's all your Fault Yours."

And what about "don't worry, sweetheart, i'll tidy up" when what they mean is "I'll stick it all under the bed-she'll never notice."

Wow, girls, look what just went by! this one's mine.

Hi! Do you have a light?

Do you mean" Do you have a light? ok are you really trying to say "hey, cute butt, let's make out right here, right now and make my girlfriends sick with envy"?