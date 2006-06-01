Stephanie Larimore, Miss June, 2006

A full hour before our interview is scheduled to begin, Stephanie Larimore, a beautiful brunette with a heart-shaped face, is smiling and ready to go. How appropriate: This is a young woman who seems congenitally incapable of ever being late. "I was a preemie, born two and a half months early," she says. "I was one of those miracle babies and weighed only two pounds, three ounces at birth. Now every spring I do charity walks for the March of Dimes in support of premature babies. And yes, I am early for everything."

Climbing into a classic photo booth, Stephanie says she's reminded of similar booths that are fixtures of the small-town carnivals that pass by her home in Fishers, Indiana. As she mugs playfully, it's clear the 25-year-old knows her way around an aperture. Playboy.com Cyber Club members voted her Cyber Girl of the Month last May, and she recently appeared in the Vixens Playboy Special Edition. "I dreamed about being a Playmate every night after becoming a Cyber Girl," she says. "Then it just happened, and I was jumping around and doing cartwheels."

Since we encourage this kind of activity in beautiful women, we ask Miss June what else makes her jump for joy. "The Indianapolis Colts," she says. "I go to every game I can, and I need a guy who enjoys that too. He should wear Colts jerseys with me, as well as paint his face and dye his hair blue for the games." She looks at us with a wide grin and waits for us to call her on it. "Okay, I'm just kidding. I may paint a number on the side of my cheek. But I love to hang and flirt with the guys." When absent from the RCA Dome, Stephanie enjoys a quiet night at a lounge with close friends. "I'm not the crazy girl who starts dancing on top of the bar," she says but then reconsiders. "Well, I've calmed down. I used to be a go-go dancer, and once I was doing a choreographed dance on the top of a bar. I was wearing little Daisy Duke shorts and a cowboy hat. As soon as I started, I slipped on some ice and fell into the ice trough. It was the beginning—and pretty much the end—of my go-go-dancing career." Stephanie has since worked in a plastic surgeon's office, for Hawaiian Tropic and as a Miller Lite girl. She's currently taking acting lessons and hopes one day to open a private spa, perhaps in Los Angeles. One place she is in no hurry to get to is the wedding altar. "I'm not ready to commit myself yet," she says. "I think it's important to know who you're going to marry, because you want to make sure it lasts forever."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Stephanie Larimore

Bust: 34C

Waist: 23

Hips: 34

Height: 5'4"

Weight: 105 lbs.

Birth Date: 4/21/1981

Birthplace: Ft.Wayne, Indiana

Ambitions: To put 100% effort into anything I do, whether it's modeling, acting, fashion coordinating or owning a spa.

Turn-ons: Eye contact, good manners, intelligence, confidence, a sense of humor, nice abs and a smile.

Turnoffs: Arrogance, materialism, smoking, spitting, bad hygiene, drug use, shallowness and laziness.

Previous Modeling Work: I have been modeling for about six years, doing various work for companies such as Lucas Oil, Hawaiian Tropic, Pirelli tires, Joe Rocket and Miller Lite.

If I Had More Time, I Would: Do more charity work, adopt a pet, spend more time with my family and friends & take culinary classes.

Five Movies I Watch Repeatedly: Titanic, Meet Joe Black, Gentlemen Prefer Blandes, Scarface & The Wedding Planner.

My Three Favorite Cities: L.A., LasVegas and New York City.