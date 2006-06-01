The Women of MySpace

Ever since MySpace.com launched nearly three years ago, offering free home pages to whoever wanted one, users have flocked to hunt for "friends." With more than 64 million profiles on the network, it's like an all-you-can-eat socializing buffet. The greatest thing about this new kind of socializing: You can hunt for beautiful, charismatic members of the opposite sex easily and anonymously, visiting home pages to your heart's content. The only thing missing: nude photos, which are a no-no on MySpace. What's up with that? Isn't that why Al Gore invented the Internet in the first place? Naturally Playboy has a solution. We went looking for females in the network who were dying to share their gorgeous bodies with the world. And what do you know? We struck gold. Women came out of the woodwork, looking for a shot at their own nude glamour exposé. We photographed beauties in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Miami, putting together what you see here: a collection of some of MySpace.com's most stunning specimens.

Jessica Difeo

Background: This nubile 29-year-old New Hampshire native was raised in a Mormon family and homeschooled until the age of 15. "I didn't know anything about Playboy until I was probably 16 or 17. I remember the first time I saw the magazine, I was amazed. I think I grew more and more intrigued! with it until I finally got the nerve to send in my own photos." Uniform: "The killer outfit I like to wear when I go out is a pair of low-cut pants and a tight white top wit no bra." Hero: Angelina Jolie. Dating: "I prefer an older man, someone who has already tasted life and can share it with me." Favorite food: "Spaghetti and meatballs, if he cooks and does the dishes."

Carrie Vaughn

Occupation: Carrie, 23 just graduated from Cal State Long Beach in May. While she figures out what she wants to do with her life (any openings at your job?), she's tending bar. Hot property: "I live in Orange County, and I wake up to the beach every morning. My days by the ocean are so relaxed, but my nights at the bar are wild." Social life: "I love O.C., and I don't think I would ever leave. But because I work in a bar, I'm essentially always on the scene, so I try to travel somewhere three times a month." Just after her photo shoot, Carrie and some girlfriends hopped a flight to Belize on a whim. Personality: "I get e-mails saying, 'I saw you out last night and recognized you from MySpace. But I didn't want to be a bother, so I didn't come up to you.' There is no need to be intimidated. I love being approached."

Ana Georgean

Occupation: This long-legged lovely is a talented 21-year-old Chicago-based exotic dancer. "I love my job," Ana says. "It doesn't feel like to me. It's like hanging out with your friends at a big party." That's funny, no one hands us wads of money when we're partying with our friends. Maybe we're hanging out with the wrong crowd. How she ended up in Playboy: "Some random girl messaged me that Playboy was looking for girls to pose in a MySpace story. She was like, 'You should send in your pictures. You could win.' So I did. I was so shocked and excited when I got the call!" Why we love her home page: The first thing you notice when scrolling down Ana's MySpace site is the photos–Ana kissing a beautiful brunette. Ana kissing a gorgeous blonde. Ana kissing her boyfriend, Tony (pictured above). Ana's puckered lips popping right off the computer screen....

Jeska Vardinski

Fashion sense: "The stylist for my shoot analyzed my look on my home page and picked out the perfect outfit for me," Jeska says about her Playboy photo session. As for the tattoo, "it's not done yet," she says. "It's going to go all the way up my back. It's a wildflower in the making." Just like Jeska herself. Occupation: The Fullerton, California 20-year-old is a budding model. She's only five-foot-three, so the catwalk isn't her thing. She does glamour modeling (see the shots at left) and nude modeling for art classes. Her Playboy shoot mixed those two worlds together. Did she have a good time? "Hell, yeah. It was kickass. Playboy's huge." Favorite music: Jeska is a punk-rock fiend and a fan of Bud Light (thus the Drunk Rocker code name on her MySpace home page). Her idea of a good time involves bands like Death by Stereo, the Misfits and the Ramones, plenty of volume and lots of cold beer. Nothing wrong with that.

Heather Lynn

Occupation: This Davenport, lowaborn beauty is working as a waitress at Hooters while she earns her cosmetology license. Favorite activities: Heather's boyfriend is an Ultimate Fighter, and she likes to watch him dismantle his opponents in bloody King of the Cage matches. Hmm. He's not the jealous type, is he? "Somewhat," she says. Point taken. The 26-year-old blonde stunner also likes the outdoors and fishing. Weaknesses: chocolate cake, pizza with pepperoni and green olives and guys who beat up other guys for a living. Where she sees herself in 10 years: "I'd like to be doing makeup for models and maybe living on a farm. I'm a country girl." Biggest fear about posing for Playboy: "I was comfortable in front of the camera, but I was so worried that the pictures wouldn't come out nice!" With a smile and body like that? Not a chance.

Chantal Alexandria

Study habits: The 22-year-old psychology major confesses that she is addicted to MySpace. "I log on whenever I get a chance. Sometimes I need to do my homework, but then an hour later I realize I've just been checking my friends' profiles." Social life: Through her page she has become a sort of celebrity around her college campus. "When I'm at the bars, people I don't know will come up to me and say they've seen me on MySpace. It's flattering that they recognize me." Wild life: "I have a zoo membership. My favorite exhibit is the gorillas because they're like humans–though when it comes to men, I am not into hairy backs at all." Book club: She likes to read in her spare time. Her favorite book is Wally Lamb's She's Come Undone. As far as Chantal's shirt coming undone, we thought it was a novel idea, no?

Betty Lipstick

Hometown: San Francisco. Favorite hobby: "I'm really?into weapons," Betty says. "Knives, brass knuckles. I collect them." Favorite music: The tattooed 22-year-old marketing manager digs rock and roll. "I love it! Rock is a lifestyle. My favorite bands are ZZ Top, the Rolling Stones, AC/DC. The classics." On being photographed for Playboy: "It was the experience of a lifetime. I would do it again in a second!"

Heather Lutz

Claim to fame: Heather is one of the most beautiful farmer's daughters we've ever seen. She grew up on a pig farm in Reading Pennsylvania, and she says she can "shovel manure with the best of them." We'll take her word for it. Occupation: The 27-year-old works as a sales account manager and bartends on the side. Make ours a double. Favorite activities: Heather is a workout queen (can't you tell?), and she's seen just about every movie ever made. Romantic situation: Yup, she's single. Suitors take note–Heather is a sucker for Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Steelers games. Aspirations: "In the end," she says, "I just want to have a good story to tell. This will help: 'And when I was 27, Playboy magazine called and....'"

Brittany Fuchs

Occupation: This 20-year-old Virginian juggles college, waiting tables and selling real estate. Wardrobe change: For class, she says, she "bums it" in jeans and a cap. Serious-minded young men are grateful, since her student body would otherwise distract from lectures. But fear not, fun lovers; Brittany does let her hair down. "When I go out," she says, "I like to accentuate my chest." In a love-hate relationship with: her posterior. "It is pretty big for my frame. When I was younger, People would taunt me with names like Bubble Butt." It draws a different kind of attention now. "I get a comment on it at least once a day. It's big and bubbly, and I have grown to love it." For us it was love at first sight.

