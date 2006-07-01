Produced by Jennifer Ryan Jones

Three years ago Michelle Lombardo was living in a small connecticut town and working in sales when she caught Sports Illustrated's eye. A few Swimsuit shoots later, all eyes will turn to her in this Summer's flick click. She plays the Secretary and Lust interest of both David Hasselhoff and Adam Sandler--Excellent casting. Michelle will soon hang up her Swimsuit to focus on acting, but she was pleased to fill out a Bikini one last time for us. "Playboy has always been very classy and artistic, so I was excited to do this," She says. "The entire experience blew me away."

Where and how to buy on page 121.