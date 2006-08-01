A Dash of Flavor

Here she is, sitting on a light-colored couch in her high-rise apartment in Los Angeles, with the California light shining in through the enormous windows behind her. At the moment, her T-shirt is riding up just enough to show a bit of belly the color of crème brûlée, and she's laughing—something she does a lot. We first saw her impossibly green eyes in Clueless, in 1995, when she played the sharp-tongued superhottie Dionne. Look at her now and it's clear: Stacey Dash hasn't changed a bit, except for the fact that she's even sexier than she was then.

"It's wonderful to grow up and into your own body," she says, a slight Bronx burr creeping into her voice. "You accept your flaws and start to love them." Flaws?

The latest from Stacey Dash's world: She appears in the recently wrapped I Could Never Be Your Woman (which hits theaters next month), portraying an actress in her 20s who plays a teenager on TV. Her co-star is Michelle Pfeiffer ("God, she is sexy," Stacey says). Having worked with such actors as Bill Cosby, Will Smith and Richard Pryor, Stacey likes to add a dash of humor to her characters, and this role is no different. Off the set she's also working on a lingerie line with a business partner. They're calling the company Letters of Marque, after the 17th century documents that governments of countries such as France and England would give to shipowners, authorizing them to attack and plunder vessels from enemy nations. "The name takes its inspiration from the pillaging of booty and stuff," she says. So ... the pillaging of booty wouldn't have a double meaning, would it? Stacey leans forward, letting her hair fall in front of her eyes, and laughs. "It is lingerie, after all," she says.

Having grown up in the Bronx and attended northern New Jersey's Paramus High School, Stacey is an East Coast girl. No wonder she's living in a Century City skyscraper with such Manhattan-style features as a doorman. "I need to be here now, working as an actress, but once I get that thing done, I have to be in a penthouse on Park Avenue," she jokes. "You can't take the city out of the girl."

