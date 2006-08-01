Fashion Milanese

The visionaries

Ever since the Phoenicians first sent textiles to the boot, Italy has been the heart of alta moda. Accompanied by photographer Harry Benson, the Playboy fashion department traveled to Milan to capture the madness, the brilliant design and the innovative trends on the runways and backstage. An exclusive look at the designers whose clothes are essential to la dolce vita.

Back Stage

While the fashion crowd watches the shows from their seats, the real spectacle takes place backstage–a flurry of designers, celebrities, models, stylists and assistants creating the organized confusion that puts the best looks out on the runway. The energy and insanity that erupt compare to the excitement of a movie premiere or an opening night on Broadway.

Trends

The fashion world, like other creative fields such as music and literature, reacts to global concerns. Given the war in Iraq, it is no surprise to see military influences pop up on various runways. But this year's martial motif reflects a pre-nuclear and perhaps less threatening era. Another trend, completely unconnected to the first, is an unabashed adoration for the class and aplomb of high fashion from 18th and 19th century Great Britain.

Designers to watch

Fashion is a verb that signifies constant change. Amid the hundreds of outfits and dozens of labels, a few standouts emerge. Here are some style impresarios who caught our eye; consider this an introduction to the designers who will help create your look in the future.