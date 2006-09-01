Centerfolds on Sex: Christine Smith

Love... or Money?

I've never been the kind of girl who thinks about her wedding or her dress. I'm putting that off for as long as possible, until my 30s. It's stupid to hook up with a guy and stay with him when you're young. As for dating, I hate pickup lines. They're all horrible. The best is just "Hello, I'm so-and-so." I'd rather have a guy say, "It's nice to meet you," than try to bribe or trick me into dating him. I want a man who is confident enough in himself to think I want to date him for who he is, not for what he can buy me. I've heard guys say, "I'll buy you a Tiffany necklace if you go out with me," and I say, "Would you really want to go out with me if I said yes?"

A Tight Squeeze

I'm not big on doing it in places where I might get caught, but a few months ago my boyfriend and I went to a huge restaurant. He followed me to the bathroom, and we did it right there in a stall. I've wondered about doing it in an airplane bathroom: How do people join the mile high club? Is it real? Because I can barely turn around in there.