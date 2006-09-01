Dress Smart

Two Miles A two-mile walk expends about half the calories contained in a small bar of chocolate. Traveling the same distance by car uses 10 times as much energy.

1 Million Five gallons of motor oil can contaminate as much as 1 million gallons of water.

443 Hours

The average American driver spends 443 hours a year behind the wheel.

1,000 Scientists say that because of reforestation the United States has more trees today than it did 70 years ago. We have about 230 billion trees---that's almost 1,000 for every citizen.

1.5 Gallons It takes 1.5 gallons of ethanol to produce the same amount of energy as one gallon of gas.

2.5 Million LBS. In 1900 horses deposited 2.5 million pounds of manure on the streets of New York City each day.

1/3 Vehicles are responsible for about one third of all global oil use but nearly two thirds of U.S. oil use.

