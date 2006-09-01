Janine Habeck, Miss September, 2006

Strolling the beach in Santa Monica with Berlin native Janine Habeck, we immediately think that this fine fräulein represents a well-articulated argument for the value of immigration. Although she was named Germany's Playmate of the Year 2005 in our sister publication and appeared in our July issue's World Soccer Team lineup, the 23-year-old has long dreamed of becoming an American Playmate. "This is only the second time a German Playmate has immigrated to American playboy," she says proudly, delighted to follow in the footsteps of Ursula Buchfellner, Miss October 1979.

Born in West Berlin to a German father and an Italian mother, Janine vividly remembers seeing the fall of the Berlin Wall. "I felt like I was a part of history," she says. And even then she was thinking about America. Suffice it to say that when she finally got here, she arrived in style. "I'm living at the Mansion and love Hef and his girlfriends," Miss September says. "We're all really close." As for her love life, "At the moment, I don't have a boyfriend, but I am looking," she says. "A guy has to come to me, though, because I'm a princess." She likes to travel to exotic places for romantic vacations. "I used to date a football player---you'd call him a soccer player---and we went to Ibiza. It rained the whole time. We stayed in bed and ate lots of ice cream. Now that's what I call a romantic weekend."

What lies ahead for Janine? As she gazes at the Pacific she confesses her love for California and the possibility of her relocating here. "I am my own management," she laughs, suggesting she could offer young models guidance she never had. "In the immediate future I want to learn more English. I like the people here, so maybe I can stay and become a citizen. Why not?" We're all for it.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Janine Habeck

Bust: 36

Waist: 26

Hips: 36

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 110

Birth Date: 06.03.83

Birthplace: Berlin, Germany

Ambitions: I want to be married in 3 or 4 years and want children 1, and I want to pose for more photos.

Turn-Ons: Chocolate, Champagne and Coke! [unclear] I like animals and people; they make me laugh.

Turnoffs: People who smoke in restaurants, people who do bad things to kids.

Why Americans should visit Germany: Americans should visit Berlin because I am from there [unclear] and you can eat well and learn about the city's history.

Best beer in the world: It's a German one, Beck's.

Number of soccer games I've been to: I think 10 or 15. All about my dog: His name is Bambi, He is 10 months old. He is my baby, and I love him so much.

Personal Idols: Jennifer Lopez, and I like Paris Hilton.