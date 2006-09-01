One Night as Paris

Consider the fate of young Natalie Reid. Some people are born with natural athletic ability, some with an acute mind, some with three nipples. Natalie was born with very particular DNA, causing her to bear a striking resemblance to the world's sexiest, most famous celebutante.

You may have heard of Natalie already. The 21-year-old Winnipeg-born beauty is the world's foremost Paris Hilton look-alike. She has passed for Paris at fashion shows, clubs, restaurants and parties, as well as in photo shoots and on-camera interviews. All she has to do is dress to the nines and walk out her door and the paparazzi come running. Naturally, our curiosity got the better of us. We had to see if this Paris was as delicious with her clothes off as the real one. Well? You make the call.

A few answers to FAQs: Yes, Natalie has seen the tape. Yes, she is single. And yes, she has met Paris. "Her reps got in contact with me," Natalie says. "She invited me to her house in West Hollywood, and we hung out. She was totally in shock, like staring at me and taking a lot of pictures." Still, being a ringer for a world-class sex symbol isn't always a gas. Natalie has to wear a brown wig if she wants to walk around without drawing crowds in New York and Los Angeles, her two current hometowns. She plans on reinventing herself in the future so she can do more modeling and TV jobs as Natalie Reid, not as Paris Hilton. When not working, Natalie keeps up on baseball and Formula One, and she loves to travel. What's the one place she most looks forward to visiting? "Paris." Naturally.