Jorden Monroe, Miss October, 2006

There must be something in the corn in Nebraska. The state of pure plains and classic triple-option football produces a bounty of natural beauties, though perhaps none finer than Jordan Monroe.

When this Cornhusker junior first walks into a classroom, you notice, well.... "Honestly, I know it's my boobs," she says. "It's okay, though, because they are real. They actually just developed a couple of years ago into these 34DDs, so I am still getting used to the attention." Then you spot those flowing brown locks. "I dyed my hair blonde once, but I didn't like the way it made me feel," she says. "I prefer to stay all natural." And then there are those warm eyes and the comely smile that enchants as Jordan demurely mentions that her shoot for this layout brought her to the City of Angels for the first time. "I was awestruck by all the traffic, people and stores in Los Angeles," she says. "I think we have only two malls back home."

Jordan grew up an hour away from the University of Nebraska and stuck close to home, staying in state for college. "I am a Nebraska girl," she says. "I think I could handle L.A., but all my family and friends are in Nebraska. I'd also miss going crazy with Husker Nation during the football season." A life in the heartland with a steady guy and lots of gal pals seems like a great vision for Jordan's future. But we don't know--something tells us this dashing beauty is going places.

See more of Miss October at cyber.playboy.com

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Jordan Monroe

Bust: 34 DD Waist: 24 Hips: 34

Height: 5'9" Weight: 130

Birth Date: 4-14-86 Birthplace: Denison, Iowa

Ambition: To make a difference in the world.

Turn-Ons: Intelligence, humor, a great body, a cute smile and all-around genuine guys.

Turnoffs: Selfishness, rudeness and cockiness.

Family: I have a crazy polish family that loves to try to get me to polka at weddings.

Five Movies I've Seen Several Times: The notebook, King Kong, Mean Girls, Man on Fire and My Best Friend's Wedding.

Favorite sport to play: Volleyball

Best Eats Near My Campus: Vazlo's

People Tell Me I Look Like: Cindy Crawford

My Goals For The Next Few Years: Graduate College, buy a house and travel the world to see what is out there.