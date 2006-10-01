Playboy's College Trivia Quiz

Maneater or the Snapper? The Shot Glass or The Spittoon? Here's a Test on Higher Ed's Minor Details. Fear Not: It's a take-home

1. Match the comedian with the remarks he made during Harvard's commencement weekend.

A. "If you can laugh at yourself loud and hard every time you fall, people will think you are drunk."

B. "I have banged chicks at every school in the Ivy League except Harvard. You are by far the toughest to get into."

C. "Four of you--and I am not at liberty to say which four--will go on to magnificent careers in the porno industry. That's just a statistical fact."

D. "You probably learnt a lot about de presidents. Like who was Jefferson and what did Lincoln give America--apart from de Town Car."

2. Which sexually risqué-sounding a cappella group doesn't exist?

A. Aural Fixation, Boston University

B. Reeg Arounds, Regis University

C. Manginah, Brandeis University

D. In the Buff, University of Colorado

3. Which one of these courses is a phony?

A. Space Tourism Development. Rochester Institute of Technology: "Explore the unusual and often unique factors of hospitality and tourism management in an earth orbit habitat or other celestial bodies."

B. Tightwaddery, or the Good Life on a Dollar a Day, Alfred University: "Spend money and you'll be happy. This is a lie perpetrated by the capitalists who want us to buy their products. This seminar will prove its falsity both in theory and in practice."

C. The Evolution of Low Brow, Simon Fraser University: "Exploring the history of popular arts [which has been] further complicated by the emergence of photography and an international avant-garde."

D. Dolphin Communications, Stetson University: "After ascertaining a grasp of clicks, you learn to implement pitches in both commands and conversational Porpoise with trained dolphins."

4. Which is not the name of a women's collegiate team?

A. Bridgewater State College Fillies

B. Northland College Lumber Jills

C. Oberlin College Yeowomen

D. Central Missouri State University Jennies

5. The University of Cincinnati offers only three of the following as intramural sports. Which ones?

A. Corn Hole

B. Wallyball

C. Jai alai

D. Dodgeball

E. Fencing

F. Newcomb

6. Luck be a lady. Match the Playmate with the college she was attending when the school won a national championship.

1. Sara Jean Underwood A. USC (football)

2. Kona Carmack B. Oklahoma (football)

3. Candy Loving C. Oregon State (baseball)

4. Tiffany Taylor D. Maryland (basketball)

7. Which football rivalry trophy is made-up?

A. Coast Guard vs. Rensselaer: the Shot Glass

B. Indiana vs. Michigan State: the Old Brass Spittoon

C. Washington vs. Washington State: the Chamber Pot

D. LSU vs. Tulane: the Rag

8. Which major was never offered?

A. Martial Arts Studies, University of Bridgeport

B. Puppetry, West Virginia University

C. Adventure Sports, Garrett College

D. Caricature, Sarah Lawrence College

9. Match the famous football event to the two teams playing when it occurred.

1. The Play A. Colorado vs. Missouri

2. Wide Right B. Florida State vs. Miami

3. Bluegrass Miracle C. LSU vs. Kentucky

4. Hail Mary D. Stanford vs. Cal

5. Fifth Down E. Boston College vs. Miami

10. Who was not a college cheerleader?

A. Eureka's Ronald Reagan

B. Whittier's Richard Nixon

C. West Point's Dwight Eisenhower

D. Harvard's Franklin Roosevelt

11. Which scholarship is a fake?

A. Duck Brand Duct Tape Scholarship: $6,000 for the best tandem prom outfits made entirely of duct tape.

B. Tall Clubs International Scholarship: $1,000 for the best essay on what being tall means to you. To qualify, males must be above six-foot-two.

C. Ambrose Burnside Fund: $2,000 to the high school senior with the most aesthetically pleasing sideburns.

D. Chick and Sophie Major Memorial Duck-Calling Contest: $1,500 to the best high school duck caller.

12. Match the Animal House character with his postgraduate activity.

1. Eric Stratton A. Served as a Nixon White House aide, then was raped in prison.

2. John Blutarsky B. Shot by his own troops while he was serving in Vietnam.

3. Douglas Neidermeyer C. Took up gynecology in Beverly Hills.

4. Greg Marmalard D. Became a senator.

13. Match the character to the movie and his quote.

1. Thornton Melon A. Revenge of the Nerds

2. "Droz" Andrews B. Back to School

3. "Beanie" Campbell C. PCU

4. "Booger" Dawson D. Old School

i. "You're wearing the shirt of the band you're going to see? Don't be that guy."

ii. "Well, why don't you give me your number in case anything happens to my wife."

iii. "I thought I was looking at my mother's old douche bag, but that's in Ohio."

iv. "Why don't you come and see me sometime when you have no class."

14. Which singer did not attend Harvard?

A. Sebastian Bach

B. Bonnie Raitt

C. Rivers Cuomo

D. Pete Seeger

15. Which college fight song is a phony?

A. Georgia Tech's: "Like all the jolly good fellows, I drink my whiskey clear./I'm a ramblin' wreck from Georgia Tech and a hell of an engineer."

B. University of Tennessee's: "Once I had a girl on Rocky Top,/Half bear, the other half cat./Wild as a mink but sweet as soda pop./I still dream about that."

C. University of Montana's: "And the squeal of the pig will float on the air/From the tummy of the grizzly bear."

D. University of Wisconsin's: "We're the team of the night./We're a bunch of dirty Badgers who'd rather screw than fight."

16. Several schools with Native American nicknames have adopted less offensive ones. Spot the ringer.

A. Eastern Michigan University Hurons, now the Eagles

B. Texas Tech Red Faces, now the Red Raiders

C. Stanford University Indians, now the Cardinal

D. Dickinson State University Savages, now the Blue Hawks

17. Which movie was not filmed on the UCLA campus?

A. National Lampoon's Van Wilder

B. Legally Blonde

C. Revenge of the Nerds

D. Old School

18. Which of the following is the name of a Santa Cruz student-run publication?

A. Black and White and Red on Campus

B. Maneater

C. The Fish Rap Live!

D. The Snapper

19. Match the famous student to his or her famous schoolmate and college.

1. David Duchovny A. Julia Stiles i. Princeton

2. Claire Danes B. Jordana Brewster ii. Missouri

3. Brad Pitt C. Eric Schlosser iii. Yale

4. Anna Paquin D. Sheryl Crow iv. Columbia

Answer key; 1: 1-b, 2-d, 3-a, 4-c; 2: b; 3: d; 4: a; 5: a,b,d; 6: 1-c, 2-a, 3-b, 4-d; 7: c; 8: d; 9: 1-d, 2-b, 3-c, 4-e, 5-a; 10: b; 11: c; 12: 1-c; 12: 1-c, 2-d, 3-b, 4-a; 13: 1-b-iv, 2-c-i, 3-d-ii, 4-a-iii; 14: a; 15: d; 16: b; 17: c; 18: c; 19: 1-c-i, 2-b-iii, 3-d-ii, 4-a-iv.

