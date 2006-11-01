How Suite It Is

Ladies and gentlemen, we are beginning our descent into Las Vegas International Airport. Say hello to Sin City, the desert enclave where the spirits of Elvis, Sinatra and Mike Tyson's right uppercut will live forever. You are about to experience the best weekend of your life. As for your accommodations, let us recommend the new Hugh Hefner Sky Villa, a duplex suite on the 34th floor of the Palms Casino Resort Fantasy Tower. The Hef suite debuts this month. (A few floors above, the first Playboy Club to open in more than 20 years does as well.) An incarnation of the Playboy Mansion, the suite spans 9,000 square feet. Yeah, it'll run you about $35,000 a night, but you won't find more sumptuous lodgings anywhere. Don't believe us? Let us take you on a little tour....

Every detail in the suite has polish. Hef himself oversaw the selection of art that hangs on the walls, including life-size portraits of Marilyn Monroe and other Playboy icons. Left: Amanda and a friend relax in the foyer on the first floor. You find yourself in this room when you enter the suite. Don't let your jaw hit the floor--it's marble. To the right of Amanda is a glass elevator worthy of a Roald Dahl novel. The first floor also features a media room with couches and three flat-screen TVs, an elegant dining area, a kitchen and a fully stocked stainless-steel bar with a red glass surface. Bottom left: Athena, Jordan and Sara kick back in the second-floor sauna, which is big enough for you and your six favorite girlfriends. Things can get hot in there. There's also a massage room with a table should you need a proper rubdown the morning after. Below: Original mock-ups of the futuristic infinity pool, arguably this playground's most lavish accoutrement. Notice the windows and lounge chairs. By day you've got the best tanning spot in Vegas.

When the party starts to wind down, the clothes begin to disappear. Above: Still life with Amanda. The modernist tube couch offers plenty of room for two, though we don't mind when Amanda has it all to herself. The door to her left leads to an outdoor deck and also to the pool. Right: Athena lounges on a couch on the black-marble island that sits in a separate decorative pool on the suite's first floor, complete with romantic bottom lighting and its own miniature waterfall.

If the first floor of this duplex is for partying, the second is for romance. Top: Sara sinks into the eight-foot-diameter master bed, which spins just like the one Hef had in his Chicago Mansion back in the day. Next to the bed (not pictured) is a Jacuzzi that accommodates six. The upper floor also has a second, smaller bedroom, plus the sauna and massage room.