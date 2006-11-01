Poetry in Lotion

You have to hand it to Ron Rice, the Hugh M. Hefner of sun-care products. In the late 1960s Rice was working as a chemistry teacher and part-time lifeguard. On a trip to Hawaii he had a eureka moment. Why not make a skin lotion that protects you from the sun's rays while allowing you to tan? Backed by a $500 loan from his dad, Rice began experimenting with coconut and avocado oils, mixing batches in a garbage can in his garage. The first bottle of Hawaiian Tropic sold on July 16, 1969. Today Rice runs a multimillion-dollar company and is living the life. In 1984 he launched the Hawaiian Tropic International Pageant. Every year thousands of beauties from all over the globe compete in a tournament of bikini contests. In the spring, judges pick Miss Hawaiian Tropic International, who takes home a modeling contract and a pile of cash. Think of it as a business concept: Stunning women rub your product all over their nearly naked bodies and smile for publicity cameras. It's genius. For your viewing pleasure we photographed a handful of contestants--sun-bronzed women with dazzling bodies and hearts of gold, bikinis not included.

Headed for the surf are beach babes (from far left) Melissa Tingley, Carin Ashley and Candice Guerrero. This trio of golden girls roomed together during the shoot. In case you haven't noticed, they all have quite the beach bum. "Running on sand gives my butt this particular shape," Melissa explains. "I love it."