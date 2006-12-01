Center of Attention

Basketball fans lately bemoaned the fact that so many top high school players were bypassing the college game to jump to the pros. It mattered little if those prospects were still too green to compete at that level; the lure of the almighty dollar proved too strong for the kids to pass up. While some succeeded in the NBA, many promising players (Korleone Young, Ronnie Fields, Leon Smith) fell short of their goal to make it there. And according to the rules, once a player fails to make a pro roster, his options are few. College is out, and while some have found decent jobs in European leagues, a lot of talented athletes have seen their career grind to a dismal halt.

The situation's shortcomings were clear. On the whole, critics thought teenagers were becoming detrimental to the overall health of the NBA. The fundamentals took a major hit, with many inexperienced team members commanding large salaries and considerable court time. Meanwhile, the college game also suffered, for obvious reasons--much blue-chip talent never set foot on a college campus.

Thankfully, in 2005, NBA commissioner David Stern stepped in and ended the exodus of preps to the pros. Very simply, the league banned anyone who wasn't at least 19 years old and one year removed from high school graduation. Pro clubs were suddenly doing less day care, and more high school All-Americans are headed to college this year than at any time in the past decade. The most notable new arrival is seven-foot Greg Oden (pictured), who enters Ohio State with more fanfare than any freshman in years, causing Buckeye fans to salivate over dreams of their first national championship since 1960. But they shouldn't become overconfident. North Carolina, Texas and defending champion Florida have sensational enrolling classes as well. Two things are sure: The title is up for grabs, and the college game will be the best it's been in a long time.

1. North Carolina After losing most of his 2005 national championship talent, coach Roy Williams did a great job last season leading the Tar Heels to a 23--8 record. The team was dominated by freshmen, including All-American Tyler Hansbrough, who led the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding. He spurned the big NBA money to stay at UNC, where he and his teammates believe they can return to the title game. Other UNC players you'll see on highlight reels are forward Reyshawn Terry, who shot 80 percent at the free-throw line last season, and Bobby Frasor, who will handle point guard duties. Burning question: Will UNC's hot incoming class jell with the returning starters? If anyone can manage this much talent, it's coach Williams. That's why UNC is our pick for NCAA champion. Key matchup: At Arizona, January 27.

2. Florida All five starters from the Gators' 2006 NCAA championship squad return. Joakim Noah may be the best player in college basketball; his interior presence makes Florida a major defensive force. Taurean Green is among the superior point guards in the country, and Lee Humphrey set a Florida record for three-pointers last season, with 113. The small forward is six-foot-nine Corey Brewer, UF's third leading scorer. Sprinkle a solid group of recruits on top and coach Billy Donovan has it rolling big-time in Gator country. Burning question: Not since the 1991 and 1992 Duke Blue Devils has any school won the championship twice in a row (before then you have to go back to the early-1970s UCLA squads). Is this team that good? Key matchup: Get the beer chilling. Ohio State's arrival in Gainesville two days before Christmas should make for a hell of a showdown.

3. Kansas Just three years ago coach Bill Self left a loaded roster at Illinois for his dream job at Kansas. Now he finally has the program where he wants it--stocked with players who fit his style and are ready to make a run at a national championship. Brandon Rush, Julian Wright, Sasha Kaun and Mario Chalmers are key, along with C.J. Giles, a junior center who is shooting again after surgery in June to correct torn ligaments in his right thumb. Sure, KU's most recent game was an upset loss to Bradley in the first round of the NCAA tournament, but that should motivate this group. Burning question: Will freshmen Darrell Arthur, Sherron Collins and Brady Morningstar bring the level of play Kansas needs from them to boost the school to the big one? Key matchup: At home against Texas on March 3.

4. Wisconsin Four starters return to the Badgers, who set a school record in 2006 with their eighth straight NCAA tournament appearance. Wisconsin has won at least 19 games in each of coach Bo Ryan's five seasons, and this year should be no different. UW is drenched with talent. Senior Alando Tucker led the Big 10 in scoring in conference matchups last season (20 points a game), and he should be Ryan's go-to guy again. The backcourt star is Kammron Taylor (14.2 points a game a year ago). Up front the Badgers have 87 percent of their rebounding back, notably from six-foot-11 Brian Butch and six-foot-10 Jason Chappell. Burning question: There is none. Wisconsin will be a treat to watch. Key matchup: At Ohio State on February 25.

5. UCLA The Bruins lost Jordan Farmar, Ryan Hollins and Cedric Bozeman from last year's lineup, but forward Luc Richard Mbah a Moute was the driving force behind the resurgence the team enjoyed during coach Ben Howland's third season in Westwood. Darren Collison is now thrust into the starting point guard role; he'll get the job done. Burning question: Are wingman Josh Shipp's injury problems behind him? Key matchup: At West Virginia on February 10.

6. Ohio State Thad Matta's meteoric rise as a college head coach has heads spinning. He had a great rookie season in 2001 at Butler, departed for Xavier, where he set the Musketeers moving, and then got the job at Ohio State. Now he has one of the greatest recruiting classes in recent memory, including two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year Greg Oden at center and Oden's high school teammate point guard Mike Conley Jr. Returning talent includes forward Ivan Harris and guards Jamar Butler and Ron Lewis. Burning question: The Big 10 is mighty. Ohio State also faces Florida in a nonconference matchup. Can the Buckeyes survive an unrelenting schedule? Key matchup: Where do we start? How about that game in the Sunshine State on December 23?

7. Georgetown This will mark a pivotal season in the Hoyas' quest to return to respectability. But who will shoot the basketball? Georgetown sometimes struggled from the outside last year, and scorers Ashanti Cook and Darrel Owens have graduated. Roy Hibbert could be a tremendous player, but he must improve in order to dominate as he should at seven-foot-two. Returning power forward Jeff Green also needs to step up his production. A talented group of freshmen will provide much-needed depth. Burning question: Who isn't curious about Patrick Ewing Jr.? Little Ewing (six-foot-10) transferred from Indiana and is now eligible after sitting out a season. Key matchup: At Duke on December 2.

8. Pittsburgh When you lose a player like Carl Krauser--one of Pitt's all-timers--you're screwed. Unless you have what Pittsburgh has: eight of the team's top 10 guns returning, notably center Aaron Gray, named the Big East's most improved player last year. He will have plenty of opportunities in the post because the backcourt is loaded with Antonio Graves, Ronald Ramon and Levance Fields. Burning question: Can the solid recruiting class step up and fill some of the hole Krauser's exit has left? If so, coach Jamie Dixon has a shot at a magical season. Key matchup: If Pitt can handle Georgetown at home on January 13, things should look pretty good as the tournament approaches.

9. Memphis Head coach John Calipari received offers to leave Memphis but (continued on page 190) Basketball (continued from page 154) turned them down in large part because of the quality of this year's team. Memphis did lose Rodney Carney, Darius Washington Jr. and Shawne Williams to the NBA. But the solid backcourt of Chris Douglas-Roberts and Antonio Anderson returns, and the frontcourt is deep and athletic with Joey Dorsey, Robert Dozier and Kareem Cooper. Burning question: The scouts are talking about jet-quick point guard Willie Kemp, who will challenge for a starting job from the first practice. Just how good is this freshman? Key matchup: February 17 at Gonzaga.

10. LSU Last year Tigers fans were enchanted by coach John Brady's young squad and its amazing run to the Final Four. Superstar forward Tyrus Thomas headed to the NBA, but Glen "Big Baby" Davis returns up front. He led the Tigers in scoring. With the experience gained from starting all 36 games as a freshman, Tasmin Mitchell should see his productivity jump. In addition, Marquette transfer Dameon Mason, who averaged double figures for the Golden Eagles as a sophomore in 2005, is eligible and should start at small forward. Burning question: Junior Tack Minor returns at point guard after playing only three games last season because of a suspension and an injury. Does he have the maturity to run this offense? Key matchup: At home against Florida on February 24.

11. Syracuse Since Jim Boeheim started as head coach 31 years ago, the Orangemen have been tremendous. They stand to make a lot of noise in March despite the graduation of Gerry McNamara, the team's heart and soul. Syracuse returns four vets, including three seniors who started every game last year. At six-foot-eight, top scorer Demetris Nichols (13.3 points a game) can do damage inside and out. He will join six-foot-nine Terrence Roberts and six-foot-11 Darryl Watkins in manning the front line. The backcourt features shooting guard Eric Devendorf, who started as a freshman last season.

Burning question: Who will play the point? The answer could make the difference between a good team and a great one. Key matchup: Oklahoma State in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 5.

12. Texas Last year the Longhorns made a great run to the Elite Eight, behind big man LaMarcus Aldridge, taken second overall in the NBA draft. Whether UT can replace his inside presence remains to be seen, but coach Rick Barnes has plenty to work with, including one of the nation's best recruits--six-foot-nine forward Kevin Durant. The seven newcomers are all capable of big-time contributions, but the key will be point guard A.J. Abrams, who needs to play big minutes at a very high level. Burning question: Size will be a concern; the roster is loaded with wings but lacks depth inside. Will the Longhorns get beaten up in the paint? Key matchup: A road trip to Kansas on February 3.

13. Duke The Blue Devils are used to beginning the season in the top five. Not this year. Starters josh McRoberts and Greg Paulus, both of whom appeared in all 36 games last year, will have to help a top-flight recruiting class adjust to the big time. The newcomers are led by six-foot-five Jon Scheyer, a Parade All-American and one of the greatest high school players in Illinois history. Burning question: Without J.J. Redick and Shelden Williams, two stars taken early in the NBA draft, can the team still compete in the ACC? Duke fans will count on Mike Krzyzewski--the best coach in the college game--to make it all click. Key matchup: At home against archrival UNC on February 7.

14. Arizona Tucson breathed a major sigh of relief when point guard Mustafa Shakur and wing forward Marcus Williams elected to stay in school. Shakur should provide leadership, while Williams, who put 24 points on the board in an NCAA tournament loss to Villanova, should be a prime-time scorer. Power forward Ivan Radenovic and center Kirk Walters will also lead, and guard Jawann McClellan should improve his tallies. Burning question: Chase Budinger, a six-foot-seven forward, is the most highly anticipated freshman. Coach Lute Olson has called him arguably the best player he ever recruited to Arizona. After Sean Elliott, Mike Bibby and Gilbert Arenas, that's saying something. Can Budinger handle the expectations? Key matchup: UNC comes to Tucson on January 27.

15. Alabama Coach Mark Gottfried has four starters back from an 18--13 squad that made it to the NCAAs and beat Marquette before falling to championship-game-bound UCLA by just three points. Top among these is Jermareo Davidson (six-foot-10), who averaged 14.3 points and nearly nine rebounds a game last season. He is one of the greatest frontcourt players in the country, and when he is rolling, the Tide will be tough to stop. A standout backcourt also returns in Ronald Steele and Brandon Hollinger. Burning question: After forward Chuck Davis's season-ending knee injury, Alabama appealed to the NCAA to grant him a medical redshirt. Davis entered the NBA draft but was not selected, and the NCAA denied the appeal. What will happen now? Key matchup: Oklahoma comes to town on New Year's Day.

16. Connecticut No team in college basketball lost more talented players than UConn. Four were chosen in the first round of the NBA draft and another in the second, and one signed with the St. Louis Rams of the NFL. With Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun patrolling the sidelines, however, and a top-flight collection of freshmen on the roster, expectations are still high. Returning forward Jeff Adrien had a solid freshman year; he should be the main guy up front. Burning question: Guard A.J. Price has been medically cleared to return after a brain hemorrhage took him out of action in October 2004. When he rounds into shape he could be among the best Big East guards. Even opponents are pulling for him. Key matchup: January 20 at home against Indiana.

17. Georgia Tech Last year a youthful lineup contributed to the Yellow Jackets' dismal 11--17 record. This year six of the seven top scorers are back, including big guns Anthony Morrow (16 points a game), Ra'Sean Dickey (13.2) and Jeremis Smith (11). A gifted freshman class is highlighted by six-foot-eight forward Thaddeus Young and point guard Javaris Crittenton, who were rated among the top 10 recruits nationally. Burning question: The season hinges on the young players' ability to hit the ground running. Will they? Key matchup: February 11 against UConn at the Georgia Dome.

18. Gonzaga Senior guard Derek Raivio is Gonzaga's top returning scorer with a modest 11.1 points a game. For coach Mark Few to keep his program among the nation's elite after the NBA took Co-National Player of the Year Adam Morrison, he'll need strong numbers from Sean Mallon, Jeremy Pargo, Pierre Marie Altidor-Cespedes and big man Josh Heytvelt at center. This team could use an up-tempo attack to compensate for lack of an inside punch. The recruiting class is small, but seven-foot-four center Will Foster could make a defensive contribution. Burning question: Gonzaga has had a great run over the past few seasons. Are the team's glory days over? Key matchup: At home against Washington on December 9.

19. Washington UW took a beating in the off-season, losing first-round NBA draft pick Brandon Roy, as well as four seniors. The Huskies will build around a core of returning players--forward Jon Brockman (8.4 points a game, 6.5 rebounds), sophomore guard Justin Dentmon (8.3 points a game) and junior guard Ryan Appleby. At six-foot-11, recruit Spencer Hawes has a chance to step right in and be a factor at both ends of the floor. Two other key freshmen are Quincy Pondexter, who could start at small forward, and Adrian Oliver, who could play at either guard spot. Burning question: Will freshman Hawes bring the prime-time play that put scouts on the edge of their seats? Key matchup: A February 3 road trip to Arizona's McKale Center, where the Wildcats are hard to beat.

20. Texas A&M Coach Billy Gillispie has been slowly rebuilding the Texas A&M program, and last season he finally broke through with a 22--9 record and a trip to the NCAA tournament. Now four starters and 13 lettermen are back, including six-foot-three guard Acie Law IV (16.1 points a game), six-foot-nine forward Joseph Jones (15.3 points), six-foot-three top defender Dominique Kirk and six-foot-10 center Antanas Kavaliauskas. Burning question: In the feisty Big 12 this club will have to put points on the board. Is the offensive explosiveness there? Key matchup: The Aggies will head 120 miles southwest to face Texas in Austin on February 28.

21. Tennessee Talk about a coach with major impact: Prior to last season the Volunteers were predicted to finish fifth out of six in the SEC East. Enter Bruce Pearl and--voilà--the Vols dominated the SEC, earning a high seed in the NCAA tournament. But having lost five seniors to graduation, Pearl has his work cut out for him. Returning guard Chris Lofton, the team's top scorer at 17.2 points a game last year, should improve on that number in Pearl's run-and-gun attack. Burning question: Can senior Dane Bradshaw at guard provide a steadying influence on this young team? Key matchup: A rough road trip to Ohio State on January 13.

22. Boston College The Eagles need to regroup after saying good-bye to seniors Craig Smith and Louis Hinnant. Jared Dudley, last season's second leading scorer and rebounder, is a performer up front who started all 100 games he has played for the Eagles. Sean Marshall (six-foot-six), Sean Williams (six-foot-10), Akida McLain (six-foot-eight) and Tyrelle Blair (a six-foot-11 transfer) give Boston College excellent depth along the front line. Burning question: What will happen in the backcourt? Tyrese Rice should be the main man for coach Al Skinner, and Marquez Haynes will get a chance to up his play after appearing off the bench in nearly every game last year. If the guards work well with the front line, Beantown will be rocking. Key matchup: On February 17 the UNC Tar Heels roll into town.

23. Louisville An NCAA tournament without Louisville is as unusual as a skinny opera singer. Last season the Cardinals suffered key injuries and ended up in the NIT, which didn't sit well with coach Rick Pitino. Four starters are back, and the Cards attracted a great recruiting class. However, the only returning scholarship senior, six-foot-three Brandon Jenkins, broke his leg this summer. His return is pivotal. Burning question: Can the front line stay healthy? Forward David Padgett has recovered from a knee injury and appears ready to achieve the glory predicted for him when he was a high school All-American. Juan Palacios, who has also battled injuries, anchors the other low post. Key matchup: If ever there were a reason to buy a bottle of your favorite bourbon, Louisville takes on Kentucky at home on December 16.

24. Wichita State Last season was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Shockers, who had a single starter return from 2004--2005. Instead WSU took the Missouri Valley Conference title and enjoyed an unbelievable ride to the Sweet 16. This year four starters are back, including some cogs from last year's victory machine--six-foot-two Sean Ogirri (12 points a game), six-foot-eight Kyle Wilson (11.3) and six-foot-three P.J. Couisnard (10.2). But now there are expectations. Burning question: Were the Shockers a fluke last season, or is this team really that good? Key matchup: December 2 at Syracuse.

25. Xavier Not many programs can match Xavier's consistency--nine 20-win seasons and seven postseason tournament berths in the past 10 years. All five starters are back from last year's 21--11 team. Senior forward Justin Cage was named the Atlantic 10 championship's Most Outstanding Player; joining him up front will be Justin Doellman, who led XU in rebounding for the second consecutive time and also dominated in steals and blocks. The backcourt--Stanley Burrell and Drew Lavender--could be one of the best in the country. Burning question: Why isn't this team ranked higher? Perhaps in the end, it will be. As we said in our introduction to this story, the quality of play across the NCAA this season will be as good as it's ever been. Tune in and see for yourself. Key matchup: December 29, when Illinois and Xavier square off at U.S. Bank Arena.

Guards

Morris Almond6'6"/215Senior/Rice

Taurean Green6'/177Junior/Florida

Ronald Steele6'3"/185Junior/Alabama

Alando Tucker6'6"/205Senior/Wiscosin

Forwards

Glen Davis6'9"/289Junior/LSU

Nick Fazekas6'11"/240Senior/Nevada

Tyler Hansbrough6'9"/245Sophomore/UNC

Jason Smith7'/230Junior/Colorado State

Centers

Joakim Noah6'11"/230Junior/Florida

Greg Oden7'/270Freshman/Ohio State

Coach of the Year

Billy DonovanFlorida