Centerfolds on Sex: Victoria Fuller

When Jon and I were on The Amazing Race, it was difficult to find ways to be alone, but in every country we were able to get away and have sex. Even when we were in a little hole in the wall in Ethiopia I was like, "We're never going to have another chance to do it in Ethiopia. We have the room for only another six hours, so we have to do it now!" He always wanted to have sex on the plane. Even though the microphone was on and people were watching us all the time, we just had to do the mile-high thing, so we sneaked into the bathroom. It got a little crazy.

In the event of an emergency There's no comfortable way to have sex on an airplane. We were able to do it only once, and it was very memorable. A plane with bathrooms in the rear is better than one with bathrooms up front, and it works best on a red-eye with the lights off. The trick is to fool around in your seats and be ready to go before you get to the bathroom.