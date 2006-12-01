The first thing you notice about Miss Great Britain Danielle Lloyd--after her face, of course, and her hair and her perfect body and the smoothness of her radiant skin--is her voice. Danielle's breathy British accent would give Austin Powers the shivers. Listening to her talk about her days at an all-girls school in her hometown of Liverpool is almost too much to bear. "We wore knee-high socks and five-inch heels," she says, "with our skirts rolled up. The female teachers often complained--though funnily enough the male teachers never did."

Danielle is 22 now and enjoying the spotlight as Miss Great Britain. She no longer lives in Liverpool, but the way she talks about it would make any American man want to move lock, stock and barrel to the Beatles' birthplace. "All the girls from Liverpool are gorgeous," she says, pushing her luxuriously long auburn hair out of her eyes. "It's one of those cities where girls take care of themselves, so it's like a daily competition. I'm glad I'm in London now, where I can go out in tracksuits."

Early on, Danielle started down a different path, beginning university with a desire to become a forensic scientist. Then one day, she says, "I realized I didn't like the sight of blood." Her transformation happened recently, and we're pleased with the results. "I've only really just grown up over the past year," she says. "I was a child before. Now when I want to attract a man, I give him the eyes." She demonstrates, and it works. Case in point: When a judge at the Miss Great Britain pageant, English soccer star Teddy Sheringham, asked Danielle who her favorite soccer player was, she answered, "You, of course." Then she gave him the eyes. No surprise, she won the pageant. And now she's dating Sheringham.

What's up next for Danielle? She says she may do some TV work in the near future, perhaps even in the States. Asked about the differences between British and American men, she says, "I don't know. I haven't really met any American men. I'd like to, though." A pause. "My boyfriend's going to kill me!"

