They were right

During the early 1990s putative freedom fighters--a surprising number of whom were not whacked-out survivalists--believed the federal government had a secret plan to spy on, control and incarcerate citizens of our great republic. These militiamen were roundly reviled for their absurdly libertarian fantasies. The antigovernment militia movement ended in 1995 when Timothy McVeigh bombed a federal office building in Oklahoma City, but much of what had been predicted--shadow-government sites, chip implants in humans, black helicopters, secret concentration camps--has come to pass. Turns out the crazy dude in military fatigues outside Home Depot was right.