Welcome to a Black-Tie Event

any Soldier

After hearing that their son was sharing his care packages with members of his unit who had no support from the States, Marty and Sue Horn started Any Soldier, Thanks to their network you need not know someone serving overseas to send our armed forces a taste of home, anysoldier.com

Support the Troops

Blacktux $1,920

By versace

White Shirt $359

By canali

Bow Tie & Cuff Links $360

By Robert Talbott

Shoes

By J.M. Weston

Dress $3,875

By Alvin Valley

Gloves $50

By La Crasia

Necklace & Earrings $10,420

By Gurhan

Sandals $495

By vanessa noel

Black tux $2,595

By Gianluca isaia

Shirt & pocket square $230

By Robert Talbott

Bowtie & Cuff Links $350

By Robert Talbott

Shoes $188

By Johnston & Murphy

AIDS Research

White tux $950

By Richmond x uomo

Red Shirt $350

By Richmond x uomo

Shoes $1,440

By John Lobb

Dress $2,700

By Luca Luca

Earrings $2,120

By Gurhan

Bracelet $5,040

By Gurhan

Sandals $495

By vanessa noel

Hunger

Dress $850

By abaeté

Earrings & Ring $10,500

By Gurhan

Bangle $3,600

By Gurhan

Sandals $495

By Vanessa noel

Black tux

By pierre Cardin

White Shirt $185

By Robert Talbott Protocol

Ascot & Cuff Links $570

By Robert Talbott

Shoes $1,330

By John Lobb

Housing

Black tux $2,995

By Giorgio armani

White shirt $725

By Giorgio armani

Bow tie & Studs $540

By Robert Talbott

Shoes $188

By Johnston & Murphy

Black tux $1,595

By John Varvatos

Black Shirt $225

By John Varvatos

Bowtie $75

By Robert Talbott Protocol

Shoes $1,330

By John Lobb

Black tux $2,750

By Belvest

White shirt $185

By Robert Talbott Protocol

Bow tie $75

By Robert Talbott

Cuff Links

By Paul Stuart

Shoes $365

By Salvatore Ferragamo

Freedom of Speech

Gown $4,800

By Joanna Mastroianni

Necklace & Bangle $5,680

By Gurhan

Ring $2,780

By Gurhan

Sandals $690

By Vanessa noel

Black tux $2,590

By Dior Homme By Hedi Slimane

Shirt & bow tie $660

By Dior Homme By Hedi Slimane

Tophat

By Village Hat Shop

Shoes $370

By Salvatore Ferragamo

Human Rights

Black Tux

By Paul Stuart

Shirt $185

By Robert Talbott Protocol

Cuff Links $265

By Robert Talbott

Bow Tie $95

By Brioni

Black Tux $695

From endurance by Ted Baker London

Shirt $185

By Robert Talbott Protocol

Pocket Square $45

By Robert Talbott

Bow Tie $75

By Robert Talbott Protocol

Cuff Links $465

By Robert Talbott

Shoes $1,330

By John Lobb

Black Tux $950

By alexander Julian Private Reserve

Shirt $185

By Robert Talbott Protocol

Pocket Square $45

By Robert Talbott

Bow Tie $85

By Robert Talbott

Cuff Links $465

By Robert Talbott

Family Planning

Blacktux & Whiteshirt $2,240

By Dsquared

Bowtie $75

From Best of Class By Robert Talbott

Cufflinks $375

By Jan Leslie

Shoes $188

By Johnston & Murphy

Black tux $1,895

By Valentino

White Shirt $595

By Valentino

Bow tie $110

By Canali

Shoes $365

By Salvatore Ferragamo

Black tux $925

By J. Lindeberg

Shirt & Vest $590

By J. Lindeberg

Bowtie $100

By J. Lindeberg

Shoes $188

By Johnston & murphy

Dress $640

By Baby Phat By Kimora Lee Simmons

Gloves $125

By Carolina amato

Sandals $690

By Vanessa noel

The Environment

Dress $1,295

By Sylvia Heisel

Necklace $2,700

By Gurhan

Bracelet $4,020

By Gurhan

Sandals $495

By Vanessa noel

Velvettux $4,300

By Brioni

White Shirt $150

By Christopher Blake Collection

Bow tie $110

By Canali

Diffa

A leader in the crusade against AIDS, the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS has, for more than 20 years, provided $35 million to hundreds of treatment and education centers. diffa.org

Hunger

Even as obesity levels rise nationwide, 38 million people in the United States still have trouble affording to eat every day. Donate nonperishables or, better yet, your time to a local soup kitchen.

Habitat for Humanity

This organization helps provide quality housing for lowincome families through volunteer labor and donations of money and materials. Since its founding in 1976 Habitat has helped build more than 200,000 homes. habitat.org

aclu

The American Civil Liberties Union exists to uphold the constitutional rights of every American. ACLU cases have helped shape U.S. taw--the group provides legal counsel when it feels our fundamental freedoms are at risk, aclu.org

amnesty International

Dedicated to peacefully liberating political prisoners, this organization received the Nobel Peace Prize for its ongoing campaing to ensure that the UN's Universal Declaration of Human Rights is respected worldwide, amnesty.org

Planned Parenthood

Helping both men and women meet their sexual-and reproductive-health needs, Planned Parenthood offers professional medical services, including birth control, gynecological care, pregnancy testing and STD testing and treatment, plannedparenthood.org

Cousteau Society

Founded by celebrated marine biologist Jacques-Yves Cousteau, the society carries out conservation, exploration, research and education programs. Its mission is "to understand, to love and to protect the water systems of the planet." cousteau.org

