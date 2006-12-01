Welcome to a Black-Tie Event
December, 2006
any Soldier
After hearing that their son was sharing his care packages with members of his unit who had no support from the States, Marty and Sue Horn started Any Soldier, Thanks to their network you need not know someone serving overseas to send our armed forces a taste of home, anysoldier.com
Support the Troops
Blacktux $1,920
By versace
White Shirt $359
By canali
Bow Tie & Cuff Links $360
By Robert Talbott
Shoes
By J.M. Weston
Dress $3,875
By Alvin Valley
Gloves $50
By La Crasia
Necklace & Earrings $10,420
By Gurhan
Sandals $495
By vanessa noel
Black tux $2,595
By Gianluca isaia
Shirt & pocket square $230
By Robert Talbott
Bowtie & Cuff Links $350
By Robert Talbott
Shoes $188
By Johnston & Murphy
AIDS Research
White tux $950
By Richmond x uomo
Red Shirt $350
By Richmond x uomo
Shoes $1,440
By John Lobb
Dress $2,700
By Luca Luca
Earrings $2,120
By Gurhan
Bracelet $5,040
By Gurhan
Sandals $495
By vanessa noel
Hunger
Dress $850
By abaeté
Earrings & Ring $10,500
By Gurhan
Bangle $3,600
By Gurhan
Sandals $495
By Vanessa noel
Black tux
By pierre Cardin
White Shirt $185
By Robert Talbott Protocol
Ascot & Cuff Links $570
By Robert Talbott
Shoes $1,330
By John Lobb
Housing
Black tux $2,995
By Giorgio armani
White shirt $725
By Giorgio armani
Bow tie & Studs $540
By Robert Talbott
Shoes $188
By Johnston & Murphy
Black tux $1,595
By John Varvatos
Black Shirt $225
By John Varvatos
Bowtie $75
By Robert Talbott Protocol
Shoes $1,330
By John Lobb
Black tux $2,750
By Belvest
White shirt $185
By Robert Talbott Protocol
Bow tie $75
By Robert Talbott
Cuff Links
By Paul Stuart
Shoes $365
By Salvatore Ferragamo
Freedom of Speech
Gown $4,800
By Joanna Mastroianni
Necklace & Bangle $5,680
By Gurhan
Ring $2,780
By Gurhan
Sandals $690
By Vanessa noel
Black tux $2,590
By Dior Homme By Hedi Slimane
Shirt & bow tie $660
By Dior Homme By Hedi Slimane
Tophat
By Village Hat Shop
Shoes $370
By Salvatore Ferragamo
Human Rights
Black Tux
By Paul Stuart
Shirt $185
By Robert Talbott Protocol
Cuff Links $265
By Robert Talbott
Bow Tie $95
By Brioni
Black Tux $695
From endurance by Ted Baker London
Shirt $185
By Robert Talbott Protocol
Pocket Square $45
By Robert Talbott
Bow Tie $75
By Robert Talbott Protocol
Cuff Links $465
By Robert Talbott
Shoes $1,330
By John Lobb
Black Tux $950
By alexander Julian Private Reserve
Shirt $185
By Robert Talbott Protocol
Pocket Square $45
By Robert Talbott
Bow Tie $85
By Robert Talbott
Cuff Links $465
By Robert Talbott
Family Planning
Blacktux & Whiteshirt $2,240
By Dsquared
Bowtie $75
From Best of Class By Robert Talbott
Cufflinks $375
By Jan Leslie
Shoes $188
By Johnston & Murphy
Black tux $1,895
By Valentino
White Shirt $595
By Valentino
Bow tie $110
By Canali
Shoes $365
By Salvatore Ferragamo
Black tux $925
By J. Lindeberg
Shirt & Vest $590
By J. Lindeberg
Bowtie $100
By J. Lindeberg
Shoes $188
By Johnston & murphy
Dress $640
By Baby Phat By Kimora Lee Simmons
Gloves $125
By Carolina amato
Sandals $690
By Vanessa noel
The Environment
Dress $1,295
By Sylvia Heisel
Necklace $2,700
By Gurhan
Bracelet $4,020
By Gurhan
Sandals $495
By Vanessa noel
Velvettux $4,300
By Brioni
White Shirt $150
By Christopher Blake Collection
Bow tie $110
By Canali
Diffa
A leader in the crusade against AIDS, the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS has, for more than 20 years, provided $35 million to hundreds of treatment and education centers. diffa.org
Hunger
Even as obesity levels rise nationwide, 38 million people in the United States still have trouble affording to eat every day. Donate nonperishables or, better yet, your time to a local soup kitchen.
Habitat for Humanity
This organization helps provide quality housing for lowincome families through volunteer labor and donations of money and materials. Since its founding in 1976 Habitat has helped build more than 200,000 homes. habitat.org
aclu
The American Civil Liberties Union exists to uphold the constitutional rights of every American. ACLU cases have helped shape U.S. taw--the group provides legal counsel when it feels our fundamental freedoms are at risk, aclu.org
amnesty International
Dedicated to peacefully liberating political prisoners, this organization received the Nobel Peace Prize for its ongoing campaing to ensure that the UN's Universal Declaration of Human Rights is respected worldwide, amnesty.org
Planned Parenthood
Helping both men and women meet their sexual-and reproductive-health needs, Planned Parenthood offers professional medical services, including birth control, gynecological care, pregnancy testing and STD testing and treatment, plannedparenthood.org
Cousteau Society
Founded by celebrated marine biologist Jacques-Yves Cousteau, the society carries out conservation, exploration, research and education programs. Its mission is "to understand, to love and to protect the water systems of the planet." cousteau.org
Learn About the Essentials of Formalwear at Playboy.com/magazine.
Where and how to buy on page 181.
Like what you see? Upgrade your access to finish reading.
- Access all member-only articles from the Playboy archive
- Join member-only Playmate meetups and events
- Priority status across Playboy’s digital ecosystem
- $25 credit to spend in the Playboy Club
- Unlock BTS content from Playboy photoshoots
- 15% discount on Playboy merch and apparel