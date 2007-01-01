Girl from the North Country

Anyone who has traveled north of the bor­der into Canada knows this chilly outback possesses a certain undeniable magic. We think of it as a mysterious muse that produces great composers (Neil Young. Leon­ard Cohen, Joni Mitchell), fine liquor (Crown Royal), crisp-tasting beer (Molson) and a unique feminine charm and beauty. Mix all those ingre­dients together, add a blazing fire (ideally in a fireplace) and you've got everything any man could ever ask for.

As for Canada's brand of beautiful women, Jayde Nicole is the perfect example. The intoxicat­ing 20-year-old professional model from Ontario is herself a little mystery. "Both my parents were adopted, so neither has any idea where we come from," she says. "People have guessed that I'm everything: Asian, French, Hawaiian, American Indian. I don't know—I guess I'm just Canadian." Jayde knows what it means to give everything to the camera. She once did a lingerie shoot out­side when the temperature felt like -40 degrees Celsius. "They smeared glycerin all over my body to keep me warm," she giggles. "It turned out to be a cool picture." She also started her own modeling company to show off the local talent. "I look for models who are really polite." she says. "Pretty, natural girls. I wanted to put together a classy group of girls from my area so we could all work together." And when she's not working? "I take my teacup Chihuahua Pumpkin with me everywhere and spend as much time as possible with my friends, most of whom are men. I'm like one of the guys." We beg to differ.

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

NAME:

BUST:

HEIGHT:.

.WEIGHT:.

¦ \°\

BIRTH DATE : F^fo ¦ \\ s ITftb BIRTHPLACE : g

ambitions : To Confo<\ug. mooted \Ag uoWU-e scxvinq

\a

is cecxlla \Mo <y\vj^\c. And

turnoffs :

REASON WHY ONE SHOULD VISIT CANADA: Sp fiOO^ig. OXfN See

ALL ABOUT MY m-

- X

. X

JOBS I HAD BEFORE MnnET.Twr.-X ^Ci^^i O^T

cxacK \(\ Vro poo ^rop Q^- WV\ ^wA 6c\9 It CaurAyu Club.

GOOD FIRST-DATE thfia- Gp\C>O^ -\o A^Q. ZOO

i will mkvfr. 6aa ^\€.\i<y ¦. .because W orAa