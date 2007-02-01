Elements of Seduction

Frigid February can be the hottest month of the year—if you know what you're doing. Flowers, candy and a greeting card are not enough. Here's our guide to making her smile

Seduction is not about candlelight and violins. Seduc­tion is not about winning. And seduction has nothing at all to do with deception. Hell, when you get down to it, seduction really isn't even about sex. It's about creating the right mood, the right music, the right words, the right feelings, allowing the two (or three or four) of you to enjoy each other to the fullest, to be carried away, to feel truly, blazingly alive. It can involve Mozart, or it can involve the Ramones. It can take place on a Venetian gondola or in those awfully uncomfortable seats at a Timberwolves game. It can wear a cummerbund and bow tie, or it can show up in running shoes with paper cups of cofiee. It

is in how you reveal yourself and how you seek her out. Above all else, true seduction is mutual—a shared experi­ence of physical and mental pleasure. Over the next few pages you'll find some time-tested, field-proven ways to create unforgettably romantic evenings, days or decades. We aim less to help you conquer in bars than we do to help you and the object of your affection heighten your Finest moments. It starts with a cocktail to break the ice. Then she'll slip into something more comfortable, with your help, naturally. Finally you'll sweep her off her feet— to one of the most romantic places in the world. Let us know how it goes; you know where to find us.

PLAYBOY

POTIONS

O F

LOVE