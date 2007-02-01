Playmate: Heather Rene Smith

A crime fighter and gymnast by day...

What do we look for in a girl? Well, start with a free spirit. After that, beauty, brains and a certain athleticism rank high on the list. Mix all that up in one girl and you've got a win­ner. Take Heather Rene Smith, for example, our delicious Miss February. We don't need to tell you she's radiant and beautiful—her pictures do the talking. As for brains, the 20-year-old California native is getting degrees in forensic psychology and criminology, and she dreams of outsmarting crooks by living out CSI episodes in real life. "I like thinking about what makes people tick and why they act the way they do," she says. As for athletic prowess, suffice it to say that Heather used to be a competitive gymnast; flips and upside-down splits are all in a days fun. She explains, "I started when I was three because I had a lot of energy." (Note: Add that to the list—free spirit, beauty, brains, athletic prowess, lots of energy.) "By the time I was 14,1 was in high-

level competitions. Gymnastics taught me how to react when put on the spot." Judges? A perfect 10!

When she's not studying or doing flips on a balance beam, Heather likes to tinker with old cars. She and her brother rebuilt a 1964 Chevy truck together, and now she's work­ing on a vintage Camaro. "I know how to change the oil and different fluids," she says, "and basic tune-up things." (Free spirit, brains, beauty...you get the point.) She works as a waitress at Hooters, and she loves to hang out with her guy friends, preferably outdoors. Regarding relationships, "I haven't had a serious one in a long time," she says. "I need someone who likes to have fun and doesn't care about other people's opinions. I can be really loud and I talk a lot. so I may scare quiet guys away. I'm definitely not shy. I'm usu­ally the one who approaches men." Advice for Mr. Right: "A concert is a good first date and a great way to get a feel for a person. I love rock, punk and country."

From top: Heather is getting degrees in criminology and forensic psychol­ogy; she used to be a competitive gymnast, so the usual laws of physics do not apply; when she's not hitting the books, this beautiful California blonde knows her way around a pool table. Right: Heather's floor exercise. Talk about talent.

PLAYBOY'S PLAYMATE OF THE MONTH

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

