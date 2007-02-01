Romance 2007: The truth about Love, Sex and the Laws of Attraction

JHEN HE SEEKS TO LEARNTHESECRETS OF LOVE. :he mysteries, those obscure whys and wherefores of its ilts and depths, but love's secrets-the potions, concoc-ons, spells arjIfflTvlnations, the attitudes and behaviors 'that will increase a woman's ardor and help him draw that ardor his way. Well, when that day comes for you, bunky, hope and pray you have preserved this issue. On the pages that follow, we present many secrets: advice from women learned in the ways of love, tips from troubadours who know the sounds of love, intelligence on the chemistry of love

from scientists and, yes, gourmets, and even insights into what passes for love in the animal kingdom. We have words of love from memorable Hollywood characters and updates on love's changing etiquette in the present era of techno­logically enhanced relationships-we're thinking of calling it techiquette and seeing if any money can be made from trade-marking the term. There are possibly more secrets here than any man has ever known. Don juan and Casanova would have studied this article, but neither of them could read English. You, however, already possess that elusive attribute. Look how far ahead of the game you are already.